The health of the U.S. economy is on the mind of many Americans these days. When will it settle down? How will it settle down? And how will it affect the labor market? The core concern - inflation. It's been impossible to escape. New numbers come out this Thursday, data the Federal Reserve will use as it attempts to keep inflation in check. But doing so could also come at a pretty high cost for American employment. NPR's Stacey Vanek Smith joins me. Hi, Stacey.

BUSINESS ・ 12 HOURS AGO