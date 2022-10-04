Read full article on original website
Related
NPR
How Elon Musk would reshape how Twitter works
Billionaire Elon Musk's bid to buy Twitter would dramatically reshape how the social media site works. He says he would cut back on the company's attempts to fight disinformation. AILSA CHANG, HOST:. Elon Musk may finally own Twitter by the end of the month. The mercurial billionaire changed his mind...
NPR
When your seatmate on the plane talks about the Fed, you know things aren't right
The health of the U.S. economy is on the mind of many Americans these days. When will it settle down? How will it settle down? And how will it affect the labor market? The core concern - inflation. It's been impossible to escape. New numbers come out this Thursday, data the Federal Reserve will use as it attempts to keep inflation in check. But doing so could also come at a pretty high cost for American employment. NPR's Stacey Vanek Smith joins me. Hi, Stacey.
NPR
A growing number of women are entering the manufacturing industry
Audio will be available later today. NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speaks with Allison Grealis < >, president of the Women in Manufacturing trade association, about the growing number of women who have entered the industry.
NPR
How sorority rush is a matching market
Sorority rush. It's a college tradition full of excitement and anxiety for recruits. For economists, it illustrates a concept that plays a huge role throughout our economy: matching markets. JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:. By now, sorority rush has wrapped up on college campuses across the country. That's the time of year...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NPR
Television
So on this episode, we have heard about all kinds of friction. But we can't talk about friction without talking about relationships. And real quick, parents, this last segment delves into some more mature content with potentially offensive language. So we want to end our show with some ideas, even some advice, about how to deal with conflict in our relationships from someone who creates romantic tension and friction for a living.
NPR
Elon Musk calls himself a free speech absolutist. What could Twitter look like under his leadership?
NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Nina Jankowicz, disinformation expert and author of "How to Be a Woman Online," about abuse against women on the internet and Musk's planned buyout of Twitter. MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:. After an on-again, off-again, at times contentious flirtation with the social media platform Twitter, tech billionaire...
NPR
U.S. employers added 263,000 jobs in September
U.S. employers added 263,000 jobs in September — a modest slowdown from August. The job market is still tight, though, as the unemployment rate dipped to 3.5%. The U.S. job market downshifted a bit last month. Employers are still adding jobs but not at the same pace that they were earlier this year. And that's not necessarily a bad thing. The slowdown in hiring could help curb inflation. But that wasn't enough to reassure investors. Stocks fell sharply today, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average plunging more than 600 points. NPR's Scott Horsley joins us now to explain. Hey, Scott.
NPR
Arthur the Aardvark returns with a new podcast. His headphones are still on wrong
The PBS Kids' TV show Arthur may have ended but the aardvark has more to say. That's why later this month, the beloved cartoon character is launching The Arthur Podcast. The show will revisit tales from the former TV series as well as narrate new stories about school, friendships and family.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NPR
In this production of 'Hamilton,' everything is done in German
And finally today, Lin-Manuel Miranda's award-winning musical "Hamilton" has been playing to sold-out houses in New York, around the U.S. and in various English-speaking countries since 2015. This past week, a production of "Hamilton" opened in one of the top foreign venues for musical theater, Hamburg, where everything is performed in German. Translating all the elements of this very American musical was complicated, as reporter Naomi Lewin discovered.
NPR
Consider This from NPR
MATTIE LARSON: My coaches and USA Gymnastics turned the sport I fell in love with as a kid into my personal living hell. UNIDENTIFIED JOURNALIST #1: A prominent male coach is accused of coercing players into having sex. UNIDENTIFIED JOURNALIST #2: Inappropriate touching, verbal and mental abuse. UNIDENTIFIED JOURNALIST #3:...
NFL・
NPR
Movie Review: Tár
ADAM GOPNIK: (As self) If you're here, then you already know who she is. MONDELLO: So of course she's getting one... (SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "TAR") GOPNIK: (As self) Lydia Tar is many things. MONDELLO: ...From Adam Gopnik, the real-life writer for The New Yorker, playing himself, who's about to interview...
NPR
Concerned passengers wanted an explanation for tape on airplane's wings
Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. What's worse than hitting severe turbulence on the airplane? How about looking out the window and seeing what looks like duct tape holding the wings together? Concerned passengers have posted photos of this, but it turns out the silvery adhesive is something known as speed tape, and it's perfectly safe for some repairs. The airlines do sometimes use actual duct tape to restrain violent passengers. So be nice on your next flight.
Comments / 0