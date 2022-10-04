Read full article on original website
Reba McEntire's Tribute To Loretta Lynn Will Leave You In Tears
Country music legend Loretta Lynn died in her sleep at her home in Tennessee at the age of 90. With her decades long career, she left a mark on country music and influenced any number of other artists, including Reba McEntire. In a behind the scenes video for "Still Woman Enough" — which was a song Lynn recorded with McEntire and Carrie Underwood for what would be Lynn's final studio album — McEntire said that she learned from Lynn to be strong and to stand up for herself. McEntire also raved about Lynn's place in music history, saying, "She is the most special thing country music [...] has ever had."
Loretta Lynn obituary
Country music has sometimes been described as the authentic blue collar voice of the American south. In the past half-century no singer and songwriter did more to justify that claim than Loretta Lynn, who has died aged 90. In the words of the music historian Bill Malone, Lynn’s songs “spoke for working-class women in a way no ardent feminist could ever do”.
Loretta Lynn Never Wrote Songs With Elvis Presley — Here’s Why
Loretta Lynn never collaborated with Elvis Presley on her music. Here's what she explained to Andy Cohen years after Presley's death.
How Much Was Loretta Lynn Worth Upon Her Death at Age 90?
Country icon Loretta Lynn died Tuesday in her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, at the age of 90, according to an Associated Press report. Find Out: How Rich Is Meghan Markle?Explore: Your Biggest...
Crystal Gayle Makes a Statement After the Death of Her Sister, Loretta Lynn
Country legend Loretta Lynn died on the morning of Tuesday, Oct. 4, at the age of 90, at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tenn. Many artists have shared tributes to Lynn in the wake of her passing, and the singer's sister and fellow country star Crystal Gayle also wanted to say something publicly about the loss of her sister.
Loretta Lynn's Life in Photos
Take a look back at the outspoken trailblazer's legendary career Loretta Lynn Is Born It sounds like a fable: Loretta Lynn was born in humble beginnings, in a log cabin in the coal-mining town of Butcher Hollow, Kentucky, on April 14, 1932. She was the second of eight children born into the coal industry, a hard-earned living she'd later immortalize in her music. "When I was growing up with my sisters and brothers, we all sang and rocked the babies to sleep,...
5 Loretta Lynn Songs That Were Banned for Being Controversial
Loretta Lynn died on Tuesday, Oct. 4, at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tenn, and although the storied country legend is gone, her music will live on beyond her. The 90-year-old icon's representative catalog features 50 albums spanning six decades, and among these albums are many honest — and sometimes controversial — songs she penned throughout her career.
The Heartbreaking Death Of Loretta Lynn
Country music icon Loretta Lynn has died at the age of 90, via the Washington Post. In a statement to the Associated Press, Lynn's family said: "Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, October 4th, in her sleep at home in her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills."
Loretta Lynn Had Reportedly Been Planning Her Funeral For Quite Some Time
The legendary country singer Loretta Lynn, who had an incredible career that spanned decades, has died (via CNN). She was 90 years old. The news was announced by her children. "Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, in her sleep at home at her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills," they said (via NPR).
Country music community reacts following Loretta Lynn’s passing
Following the passing of country music superstar Loretta Lynn, numerous singers, organizations and officials took to social media to express their thoughts and condolences.
Loretta Lynn Dead: Country Legend Dies At The Age Of 90
The country music world’s heart is broken because Loretta Lynn is dead. The legendary singer, who turned 90 in April, passed away Oct. 4 after a long battle with numerous health issues, including a debilitating stroke in 2017 and a broken hip in 2018, which ended her touring career. News of the “Coal Miner Daughter” singer’s death came via a statement from her rep to TMZ.
Tim McGraw Remembers Loretta Lynn as a ‘Trailblazer’ for Country Music in Heartfelt Tribute
Tim McGraw paid tribute to country music legend Loretta Lynn on Tuesday. The “Coal Miner’s Daughter” died peacefully at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tenn. She was 90. McGraw is an icon himself, from a different generation. He remembered Loretta Lynn as a “trailblazer” and a “role model.” Check out his tribute below.
Dolly Parton Reacts to Loretta Lynn’s Death: ‘We’ve Been Like Sisters’
The world is mourning the loss of Loretta Lynn after the country music veteran died Tuesday morning (Oct. 4) while asleep at home in Tennessee. While many will miss her music and legacy, Dolly Parton will miss the person — someone who has been like family to her from the beginning.
Fans flock to famous ranch to mourn Loretta Lynn
At 12:19 p.m. Tuesday, an SUV containing the body of Loretta Lynn quietly exited her beloved ranch.
Wynonna Judd: Loretta Lynn Was ‘Like an Aunt to Me’
Loretta Lynn was more than just a contemporary to Wynonna Judd. The Judds singer shared several stories and more than a few meaningful words on social media after hearing that a woman she considered an aunt had died. Judd’s story with Lynn begins when she was 15 years old and...
10 Essential Loretta Lynn Collaborations
Billboard looks at some of Loretta Lynn's top collaborations, with Conway Twitty, Ernest Tubb and Jack White. Over the course of her over six decades in music, artist and songwriter Loretta Lynn broke barriers and earned nearly every accolade imaginable, with her autobiographical songs such as her signature “The Coal Miner’s Daughter,” “One’s On the Way,” and “Fist City,” as well as more progressive songs including “The Pill” and “Rated ‘X’.” She was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1988, received the Kennedy Center Honors in 2003, was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2008, earned a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2010, and was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2013.
WATCH: Travis Tritt Posts Incredible Throwback Duet Performance With Loretta Lynn
Travis Tritt is joining the country music community in mourning the death of Loretta Lynn. The singer once had an opportunity to perform with Lynn, and he remembered the honor on Tuesday. Check out his post below. “One of the most thrilling times of my life was getting to do...
Loretta Lynn’s legacy: Listen to the legend’s greatest hits. We’ve got the list here
We rounded up some of the top hits from the legendary Kentucky-born country star. Take a listen and then tell us your favorite song.
Savor Loretta Lynn's life in these 9 essential songs, from 'Coal Miner's Daughter' to 'The Pill'
Dig into Loretta Lynn's storytelling with nine crucial songs from her six-decade career, from "You Ain't Woman Enough (To Take My Man)" to "The Pill."
10 Stunning Facts About Loretta Lynn’s Life and Career
Any list of Loretta Lynn facts includes a lot of "firsts." She was a true pioneer for women in country music, achieving things no one had ever achieved prior and — in some cases — few have since. The Country Music Hall of Fame artist and first country...
