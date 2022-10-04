ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

995qyk.com

Father Honors Hillsborough County Firefighter Daughter

A father honors his Hillsborough County Firefighter daughter for First Responder Friday this week. Bobby told us about his daughter, Sarah, and how she serves our community as a firefighter. Along with being a firefighter in Hillsborough County Sarah is also in paramedics school. Bobby told us that Sarah had...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Royal swan killed by bobcat

A bobcat that killed one of Lakeland's royal swans has been captured. The cat began terrorizing Highland Village, a mobile home park where the swan and her mate were living, a few weeks ago.
HIGHLAND VILLAGE, TX
fox13news.com

Donation & volunteer opportunities around Tampa Bay

After Hurricane Ian devastated areas of Southwest Florida, volunteers and organizations have rushed to the aid of residents left to pick up the pieces. Whether you want to volunteer time, donate funds, or give goods, there's a way everyone can make a difference in the lives of neighbor Floridians in need.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Tampa church sends donations, volunteers to southwest Florida for Hurricane Ian relief

TAMPA, Fla. - Amid the devastation from Hurricane Ian in southwest Florida, there has been an outpouring of support from across the state. That compassion is on full display at Radiant Church in Tampa, which also has locations throughout the Bay Area. Lead Pastor Aaron Burke says anytime a natural disaster strikes, members of the church have responded with donations and offers to help.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Garden & Gun

A Frantic Race to Survive the Surge of Ian

As Hurricane Ian gathered strength in the Gulf of Mexico, Sean Casey had a decision to make. The thirty-year-old, who works in sales for a tech company, lives in Tampa, which was initially forecast to be the focal point of Ian’s powerful landfall. “I was going to stay home,” Casey says. “But I had a lot of emotionally charged and caring family members begging me to get out.”
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Taste of the Beaches returns to the Tampa Bay area

ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. — Hope you're hungry, Tampa Bay! The Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber of Commerce is bringing back its week-long event Taste of the Beaches, kicking off this Saturday. More than 40 restaurants across Pinellas County are participating in this "must-attend food event," with each offering their...
SAINT PETE BEACH, FL
fox13news.com

Supplies from Tampa Bay reach SWFL

A man in Sarasota has made it his mission to bring supplies to those in need of help after Hurricane Ian. He's brought more than $30,000 worth of supplies so far – all by boat.
SARASOTA, FL
ABC Action News

What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | October 7-9

TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (October 7-9), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area. Where: Curtis Hixon Park at 600 N Ashley Dr, Tampa. Cost: $10 for one day | $20 for the whole weekend. Info: Tampa's largest...
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay News Wire

Former TV News Reporter & Social Media Manager Join Leadership Team at ‘National Strategies PR’

Tampa, FL – The public relations firm headquartered out of Tampa, Florida has named Christine McLarty as its Public Relations Director. An Emmy Award winning journalist, McLarty joins the agency’s leadership team with a tenure of more than a decade as an Anchor/Reporter/Producer in newsrooms around the country. McLarty was most recently a Reporter for NBC8 WFLA News Channel 8 in Tampa before transitioning to the PR world at an animal-based nonprofit.
TAMPA, FL

