ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

EU votes in favor of making USB-C a requirement, and all eyes are on the iPhone

By Nickolas Diaz
Android Central
Android Central
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a1kKB_0iM7AuMR00

What you need to know

  • The European Parliament voted in favor of a policy to make USB-C the common charging port amongst devices.
  • This would go into effect for smartphones by the end of 2024, with this law expanding to cover laptops by 2026.
  • Parliament sees this new law as a way to help cut down spending for consumers and e-waste in the EU.

Parliament has voted to approve a new policy requiring all phones and tablets in the EU to use a USB-C charging port.

According to the European Parliament , the policy will require tech companies to produce devices for consumers with a USB-C charging port by the end of 2024, including all tablets, phones, and cameras sold within the EU Parliament says the policy will expand to laptops by 2026.

Parliament has also stated that new mobile devices that use a cable for charging speeds of up to 100W of power must come with a USB-C port. In addition, devices with the ability to fast charge will also charge at the same speed, signaling the end of misleading charging claims. Consumers can breathe easy knowing that if they have a USB-C cable, they'll be able to plug it into any of the best Android phones , tablets, or laptops when it needs a burst of energy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WJNZK_0iM7AuMR00

(Image credit: Nick Sutrich / Android Central)

With this, the EU hopes to rid consumers of the "lock-in" effect, in which you become dependent on a sole OEM's proprietary technology (looking at you, Apple).

The EU is also looking at this new law as a way to sharply reduce waste impacts on the environment and consumers. The European Parliament estimates that requiring all devices to contain a USB-C port would cut down on e-waste, which is currently estimated to be around 11,000 in Europe. The EU also estimates that this new law will assist its residents in saving approximately €‎250 million a year since they will no longer need to continuously find cables to fit their device's charging port.

Of course, all of our eyes are on Apple, which will also have to abide by this policy . As it stands, the iPhone currently uses a Lightning port which, in its basic definition, contributes to the "lock-in" effect Parliament references. Now that the policy is one step closer to becoming law, the recently released iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro could be some of the last to have Apple's fabled Lightning port.

Consumers in the EU still have some time to wait before this goes into full effect, but it won't be too long before we're all on the same cord.

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

Apple will be forced to change its iPhone charger in Europe after EU approves new law stating that all mobile phones, tablets and cameras must use USB-C by 2024

In a blow for Apple, the EU has approved a law that will make USB-C charging ports mandatory on all phones, tablets and other electronic devices. Approved by the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, on Tuesday, the law will force Apple to stop selling iPhones with that use its proprietary power connector, known as 'Lightning', in EU countries.
CELL PHONES
Engadget

The EU will require USB-C charging for mobile devices by the end of 2024

The European Parliament has voted to make USB-C the common charging standard in the EU. All mobile devices with up to 100W power delivery (including phones, tablets and earbuds) sold in the region will have to come with a USB-C charging port by the end of 2024. Laptops will need to make the switch by spring 2026. Products that come to market before these deadlines won't be affected.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Usb C#Smart Phone#Ios#Eu#The European Parliament#The Eu Parliament#Usb
laptopmag.com

iPhone 15 'Ultra' may be Apple's next big flagship — revamped with USB-C

The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro have only just arrived but we're already hearing a selection of details about the iPhone 15 set to arrive next year. In fact, word on the street is Apple could introduce a new iPhone 15 "Ultra" model to replace the usual Pro Max branding, indicating the arrival of Apple's next big flagship iPhone.
CELL PHONES
Newsweek

Putin Is Not Backing Down. He's Pivoting—to a New, Dreadful Kind of Warfare | Opinion

Those who think that Russia has lost the war in Ukraine given Ukraine's recent military victories need to think again. They don't understand Putin's mindset, his high-risk tolerance, and his willingness to fight and create mayhem to win a high stakes battle. The overwhelming advantage Ukraine is now enjoying, fueled by the U.S., which has supplied superior training and top-of-the-line military hardware, will result in Russia turning to a new strategy.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Android Devices
Android Headlines

EU Officially Passes The USB-C Mandate Bill, Starting From 2024

After months of back and forth, the EU parliament finally passed the USB-C bill, aiming to force all companies in specific businesses to adopt USB-C as the standard charging port. The bill will take effect in 2024. Determining a standard charging port for all devices sold across the EU has...
TECHNOLOGY
The Independent

EU passes law forcing Apple to change iPhone charger

Small electronic devices sold in the EU will be required to use the same charging cable by 2024 under a new law that will force Apple to change the charger on the iPhone.Tech firms will be required to move to the USB-C under the new regulation, which is extended to laptops from 2026.Most phone and tablet manufacturers have already switched to that new standard. Apple has already switched its MacBook and iPad to USB-C but has stuck with its own Lightning cable for the iPhone.Other rumours have suggested that Apple may instead be looking to get rid of the...
CELL PHONES
Apple Insider

iPhone must use USB-C by 2024, says EU law

The European Union will require all iPhones as well as other electronic including tablets to incorporate USB-C no later than the end of 2024. The EU's long-debated plan to enforce a common charger standard on manufacturers of smartphones, tablets, cameras and other devices, has become law. It was voted into law on October 4, 2022, by the EU Parliament with 602 votes in favor, 13 against, and 8 abstentions.
CELL PHONES
Apple Insider

Tony Fadell wants to see iPhone move to USB-C

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — The inventor of theiPad believes that Apple should move the iPhone to USB-C, claiming that it is "the right thing" to do.
CELL PHONES
Android Central

Flashing foreign firmware to an international device

While technically possible, you have to make sure the hardware is 100% compatible with the firmware you're flashing (otherwise you'll have other issues and potential risk of bricking your device). Bear in mind, however, that most secure NFC payment services WILL NOT WORK if they detect a modified device/OS for security reasons, so if you want this for Samsung Pay, chances are that will detect it and will not work for payments. Have you tried other NFC methods (like Google Pay or PayPal)?
COMPUTERS
9to5Mac

iPod inventor Tony Fadell says EU requirement for USB-C iPhone is the ‘right thing’ as he sees Apple as a monopoly

Former Apple VP Tony Fadell became known as “the father of the iPod.” Although he no longer has any ties with Apple, he often shares opinions on what the company has been doing. This time, Fadell shared his thoughts on the European Union’s requirement for iPhone with a USB-C port. The engineer believes that this is the “right thing” to do and that he now sees Apple in a monopolistic position.
CELL PHONES
Android Central

Data to Mem Card

I Have a Samsung Galaxy Tab A and I have added a 64GB memory card, I added it when I purchased the tablet several years ago. I was rather surprised about 4 months ago when I got a warning that the 32GB ROM was full. After doing some checking I discovered that virtually no data has gone to the Mem Card. I have a number of books on the tablet and had set it so that they would be stored on the Mem Card but I can't see them on it. I also have a mapping app that uses a lot of storage and would like the data to go on the Mem Card but unfortunately not having much luck.
COMPUTERS
Android Central

Android Central

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
283K+
Views
ABOUT

Android for everyone. Your buyer's guide for the best Android phones, deals, news, and reviews!

 https://www.androidcentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy