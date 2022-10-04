Read full article on original website
zycrypto.com
MetaCrypt, Arweave, and Monero: Three Fine Cryptos To Look Forward To?
Cryptocurrencies serve as a digital store of value that can be readily transferred and used to pay for goods and services in a world where the importance of fiat currencies changes regularly, and political and economic unrest can cause instability. A select few tokens stand out as the best safe havens.
zycrypto.com
Binance Intensifies Growth With New Offices In New Zealand And Other Countries To Stamp Its Authority As The King of Exchanges
Binance has opened a local office in New Zealand after doing the same in Togo, Brazil, and other countries worldwide. The exchange plans to establish its presence in local markets as part of its plan to maintain market dominance. FTX, Coinbase, and other global exchanges are making similar moves to...
zycrypto.com
Big Eyes Coin and Axie Infinity – Which NFT-Based Cryptocurrency Has Greater Potential In The Market?
A brand-new NFT-based cryptocurrency called Big Eyes coin (BIG) will be released into the market, and if its pre-sale is any indication, it’s going to rock the crypto world. Big Eyes coin isn’t going to be intimidated by the more conventional NFT-offering currencies like Decentraland (MANA), The Sandbox (SAND), or especially Axie Infinity.
ffnews.com
Joompay hits 250k users & engages Banking Circle for growth
Joompay, a pan-European fintech start-up, celebrates the milestone of 250,000 accounts. Users can open an account online in a manner of minutes, get a Visa payment card and immediately start saving on their purchases with select merchants, such as Joom Marketplace. Joompay sees that among all European countries the greatest...
CoinTelegraph
Kazakhstan grants Binance permanent license to offer digital asset services
After a build-up of multiple memorandums of understanding (MoU) and an initial “in-principle” approval to operate in Kazakhstan, Binance received a permanent license to operate in the country. As of Oct. 6, Kazakhstan’s AIFC Financial Services Authority granted the permanent license to both manage a digital asset platform...
prestigeonline.com
Singapore is the second best city in the world for co-working
Singapore is the second best city in the world for co-working. You may not realise this because your work-life balance probably feels out of whack, but Singapore is actually one of the best cities in the world for combining remote and in-office work. Here’s what a recent survey for the best cities for co-working found.
zycrypto.com
Is Crypto The Answer to Financial Inclusion in Developing Economies?
The rise of cryptocurrencies has been meteoric. In the past decade, we’ve seen Bitcoin and other digital assets go from being a niche interest to a global phenomenon. But what does this mean for developing economies?. Ways crypto can help financial inclusion. In many ways, crypto is the perfect...
zycrypto.com
ByTrade Announces the third round of its native coin’s IEO on the ByTrade Launchpad
The third round of ByTrade’s native coin BTT Coin was recently announced. ByTrade is a reputable cryptocurrency exchange headquartered in Lithuania (BTT). The ByTrade launchpad hosted the Initial Exchange Offering (IEO) on September 30. It will remain active until November 15, 2022. August 17 was the end date for the first and second, which began on July 1.
zycrypto.com
METACRYP Network, Avalanche, AND Hedera: Cryptos With Lasting Impact?
Cryptocurrency never fails to lose volatility. Uncertainty prevails, and the majority is clueless about how the Ethereum update would impact the trends. Some categorize it as an advancement that sets everything up on fire, blowing souls into other projects. At the same time, some stand absolutely at a 180-degree spot. We have to wait to see what the future holds, but one thing is for sure: crypto will change and release updates. So, are you prepared for it? You better be because it either will make or break the deal. Let us help you sink in and absorb the backend mechanisms. Starting with the MetaCryp Network (MTCR).
zycrypto.com
Ethereum NFT Q3 Performance Signals Doom As Trading Volume Dips
The trading volume of the non-fungible token (NFT) market of the Ethereum ecosystem dipped dramatically during the just-ended third quarter of 2022, pointing to lingering market pain. According to a report by blockchain and crypto analytics platform Messari, Ethereum NFT transactions fell 17% over the quarter to an average of...
getnews.info
Vincent Hefti: A Young Versatile Entrepreneur with Unique Media Personality
Vincent Hefti, a 21-Year-old entrepreneur from Switzerland doing deals with US companies. Owning his own sport car rental companies in the US. Although Vincent Hefti’s hometown is Zürich but his business and career interests are in the US. As a dedicated hard working young man, he tends to keep his life very private and focused away from his business.
Today in the Conencted Economy: Walmart Turns to Robotics for Omnichannel Fulfillment
Today in the connected economy, Walmart acquires robotics automation firm Alert Innovation as it looks to refine its omnichannel fulfillment operations. Plus, Uber Co-Founder and ex-CEO Travis Kalanick backs a lobbying group that is going after restaurant aggregators, while Balance and Mirakl team up to make it easier to conduct business on online marketplaces.
geekwire.com
After selling startup to Baidu, tech vets launch company building AI tools for call centers
Seasalt is building customizable speech recognition tech for enterprise call centers. The founders sold their last startup to Baidu in 2017. The company partners with cloud communications giant Twilio. After selling their last startup to Baidu, a pair of tech vets are jumping back into the crowded space of voice...
zycrypto.com
Bowled.io Partners Web3 Ecosystem Players to Build Multilateral Community
Singaporean social gaming company Bowled.io is working with major web3 players to build “an ecosystem of hyper casual to mid strategy games” to make gaming more exciting and rewarding to gamers and sports fans. The web3 giants include IndiGG, Glip, Metanomy, and BlueLearn, while there are plans to...
electronicpaymentsinternational.com
Tempo France and Orokii open new remittance corridor
Payment services companies Tempo France and Orokii have launched a remittance corridor between the US and 27 European Union countries, as well as the Philippines and Ukraine. The collaboration is expected to facilitate a better payout system between Europe and the US. This move is in line with both entities’...
techunwrapped.com
Enrique Solbes, from CEO of Banco Sabadell to CIO of El Corte Inglés
For 3 years, Enrique Solbes has been the CEO of Banco Sabadell. This has provided him with great experience in this managerial position where he was responsible for Information Technology. But, despite having been in charge of this since February 2019, already in March 2022 he finished this work, although he continued with others, with other projects, such as advisory member of CIONET.
TechCrunch
Sky.Garden, Kenya’s Amazon-style marketplace, faces closure after funding fell through
An insider told TechCrunch that the startup’s co-founder and CEO, Martin Majlund, sent termination notices to employees earlier this month after a town hall meeting, during which he revealed that the company was running out money and will close on October 16. However, contacted by TechCrunch, Majlund said that...
rv-pro.com
American Technology Components Introduces Command Center
Electronics and components engineering firm and manufacturer American Technology Components recently released its latest smart RV command center, Easytec, for use in 2023 Cardinal and Wildcat fifth wheel models. Easytec is intuitively designed into two separate platforms and size variations that allow you to control either five lighting and three...
BBC
iPhone 14: Can India replace China as the world's factory?
Last week, Apple announced plans to make its latest phone model - iPhone 14 - in India, a significant milestone in the company's strategy to diversify manufacturing outside of China. Five percent of iPhone 14 production is expected to shift to the country this year, much sooner than analysts had...
salestechstar.com
Centric Partners With eCommerce and Social Selling Platform Bemodo
Beginning in November, Centric’s partnership with Bemodo will allow customers to shop for thousands of quality products on Bemodo.com and pay with Centric Swap (CNS). Centric’s COO Tommy Butcher announced a partnership with Bemodo, a new eCommerce platform. Bemodo has chosen Centric as its “preferred cryptocurrency,” and starting next month will support Centric Swap (CNS) payments on its extensive selection of products. The company offers over 15,000 products in several categories, including health, beauty, home and family, pets, outdoors, and more.
