“CHARLOTTE” THE KITTEN! (BEADLE COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY IN HURON)
Charlotte came in as a stray and is ready for a new home. She is 6-7 months old and is a spayed female. Charlotte prefers to go to a one cat household and likes little jingle balls. To set up a time to meet Charlotte, please call the shelter directly at 605-352-8955. You can also check out our website at www.dakotacritters.petfinder.com.
LOOK: South Dakota Is Home to World’s Largest Pheasant [PICTURES]
So where did this giant symbol come from, and why did he appear at all?. The world's largest pheasant stands proudly along Highway 14 in the State Fair City of Huron, South Dakota. South Dakota Is Home to World's Largest Pheasant. Hunters are gearing up for the statewide pheasant hunting...
Pig owner fighting to make “house hogs” legal in Mitchell
MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It’s really nothing to squeal about. But an illegal pet pig that appeared to have raised a stink has become the subject of a new ordinance to make house hogs legal in Mitchell. Rachela Dirksen moved to a house near Lake Mitchell from...
Mitchell City Council limiting subsidies for organizations with cash balance increases
During Monday’s budget work session, the Mitchell City Council reviewed subsidy requests from various organizations. Some of the organizations requesting city funding have seen substantial increases in reserves. Mitchell City Council Member Susan Tjarks said the city is limiting the funds those organizations will receive. “If you were able to grow your fund balance by a greater amount than what we would normally have given you, then this year, because things are tight here too, would be the year that we would back off on that,” Tjarks said during Monday’s session.
Mel’s Musings – What the future may bring
Currently the Mitchell School Board is considering some possibilities for a new high school. They include simply “fixing up” the current sixty-year-old MHS, constructing a new high school but continuing to use the old building for some things, gym space for instance – thus doubling the operating cost of running a high school – or erecting a new building and hooking it onto a 54-year-old structure (the MCTEA built in 1968) all ridiculous options. Perhaps the Board should consider whether a completely virtual classroom will be the future of education, making construction of any kind unnecessary.
Gloria Faye Hempel, 63, Kimball
Gloria passed away Sunday, October 2, 2022 at her home. Memorial Services are 10:30 AM Thursday, October 6, 2022 at Kimball Protestant Parish. A Committal Service will follow at Kimball Community Cemetery. Mount Funeral Home of Kimball is assisting with arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family through mountfuneralhome.com.
Two businesses fail October alcohol compliance checks
On October 3rd, the South Central Alcohol Task Force conducted 15 alcohol compliance checks in the city of Mitchell. The following establishments were checked. and passed: County Fair Food and Fuel, Dakota Sunset, Cubby’s (1700 W. Havens Ave.), M & H, Kwik Phil, Walgreens, Thunderbird Lodge, Holiday Station Store, Highland.
October 3-9 is Manufacturing Week in Mitchell
This week is Manufacturing Week in Mitchell. The Mitchell Area Manufacturers Association, or M.A.M.A., is a membership organization structured specifically to “promote and improve Mitchell and the surrounding communities by maintaining a strong manufacturing base and developing quality employment.” One of this group’s main focuses is to get students to think about how manufacturing impacts them and how it is important to the future of our economy. Presentations will be held early Tuesday and Wednesday with the Middle School CTE classes to show them products manufactured right here in Mitchell. The M.A.M.A group will also be sponsoring popcorn at this Friday’s Kernel football game. Participating companies are Toshiba, AKG and Trail King. The public is invited on Saturday, Oct. 8, from 9 a.m. – noon and 1:00 p.m. to participate in guided tours of these companies.
