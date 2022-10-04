This week is Manufacturing Week in Mitchell. The Mitchell Area Manufacturers Association, or M.A.M.A., is a membership organization structured specifically to “promote and improve Mitchell and the surrounding communities by maintaining a strong manufacturing base and developing quality employment.” One of this group’s main focuses is to get students to think about how manufacturing impacts them and how it is important to the future of our economy. Presentations will be held early Tuesday and Wednesday with the Middle School CTE classes to show them products manufactured right here in Mitchell. The M.A.M.A group will also be sponsoring popcorn at this Friday’s Kernel football game. Participating companies are Toshiba, AKG and Trail King. The public is invited on Saturday, Oct. 8, from 9 a.m. – noon and 1:00 p.m. to participate in guided tours of these companies.

MITCHELL, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO