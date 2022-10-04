ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pierce, NE

Comments / 0

Related
News Channel Nebraska

Award-winning musician coming to Little Red Hen Theatre

WAKEFIELD, Neb. -- An award-winning musician is coming to northeast Nebraska this weekend. Daniel Christian, a Nebraska native, will be performing at the Little Red Hen Theatre in Wakefield Saturday night. Christian has won two National Country Music Festival awards and has earned nine Omaha Entertainment Award nominations. The performance...
WAKEFIELD, NE
norfolkneradio.com

Shelves nearly Bare At The Salvation Army Of Norfolk Food Pantry

Shelves at The Salvation Army of Norfolk’s food pantry are getting closer and closer to being bare. Major Kelli Trejo says since January, demand has jumped 148%. She says they distribute emergency food boxes intended to last a family 48 hours. It consists of breakfast, lunch, and dinner items.
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Norfolk surveying residents about downtown

NORFOLK, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska community wants to know what residents think of its downtown. The City of Norfolk is requesting public input through an online survey to identify community priorities for the River Point District. City officials said results of the survey will provide them with regional perspectives surrounding the dynamics of downtown Norfolk’s economy, environment, and experience.
NORFOLK, NE
norfolkneradio.com

Project Homeless Connect takes place this Friday

Project Homeless Connect is a nationwide event aimed to help those who need it the most. Lacy Kimes is the coordinator for Project Homeless Connect in Norfolk and says there is a big need in Norfolk and northeastern Nebraska for these services, with the biggest need being affordable housing. "Homelessness...
NORFOLK, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Society
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Pierce, NE
State
Nebraska State
albionnewsonline.com

Nebraska Resources Districts honor Albion farmer and Bartlett teacher

Conservation-minded residents from across Nebraska received recognition at the Nebraska Association of Resources Districts’ annual convention Sept. 25 and 26 in Kearney. Area winners include rural Albion farmer John Krohn, who received the 2022 Water Conservation Award, and teacher Kelly Guggenmos of Wheeler Central Schools in Bartlett, who received the Educator of the Year Award for teaching grades 7-12. Complete story in the Oct. 5 Albion News/Boone Co. Tribune, and Petersburg Press, print and e-editions.
ALBION, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Tree ordinance draws mixed reviews from Norfolk City Council members

NORFOLK, Neb. -- A new ordinance involving trees in Norfolk has some council members concerned about overreach in their community. On Monday, an ordinance was passed on its first reading that would create new guidelines and requirements for trees and shrubs on Norfolk's terrace. Under the ordinance, if approved, citizens wanting to plant trees/shrubs on the terrace would require prior written approval from the city through a permit process. This also applies to the removal of any trees. Other requirements included in the ordinance are pre-approval for what kind of tree is planted, as well as where the tree would be located.
NORFOLK, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Fall Festival#Willow Creek#Huskers
KETV.com

Nebraska State Patrol identifies body found Wednesday near Harvard

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Nebraska State Patrol has identified the body found Wednesday morning near Harvard. Investigators said they believe the remains are 25-year-old Jasmine Garnett, of Columbus. Garnett had been reported missing since Sept. 16. Law enforcement said the body was initially located by a citizen working in...
HARVARD, NE
mystar106.com

Nebraska casino operator begins business looking to keep customers from Iowa

LINCOLN — Iowa casinos on the western side of the state now facing some competition from Nebraska, as the Warhorse Casino in Lincoln is now operating after approval from state regulators. Nebraska’s first casino is run by Ho-Chunk Incorporated, the economic development arm of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska....
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Traffic diverted for several miles after Wayne County crash

WAYNE COUNTY, Neb. -- Emergency units are on scene following a crash in Wayne County Thursday afternoon. Several fire and rescue units responded to the accident, and officials on scene expected LifeNet to arrive early Thursday evening, though News Channel Nebraska was unable to confirm whether it was put into use.
WAYNE COUNTY, NE
Sioux City Journal

UPDATED: Tyson Foods to shutter Dakota Dunes offices, costing metro Sioux City about 500 white-collar jobs

DAKOTA DUNES -- Metro Sioux City is losing about 500 white-collar jobs as a result of Tyson Foods' plan to close its offices in Dakota Dunes. Tyson's fresh meats division is now based in a sprawling office complex that anchors the Two Rivers Business Park in Dakota Dunes, an upscale planned community in Southeast South Dakota. Tyson announced Wednesday that about 1,000 corporate staff in the Dunes and Chicago area will move to the meat company's world headquarters in Springdale, Arkansas.
SIOUX CITY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
kscj.com

MISSOURI RIVER SEARCH CONTINUES FOR BRIDGE JUMPER (Update)

AUTHORITIES FROM WOODBURYAND DAKOTA COUNTIES ARE CONTINUING THEIR SEARCH FOR A MALE THAT JUMPED OFF OF THE RAILROAD BRIDGE CROSSING THE MISSOURI RIVER AT ABOUT 11:15 AM TODAY (WEDS). SOUTH SIOUX CITY POLICE SAY THEY RECEIVED A CALL ABOUT A MALE WITH A BACKPACK RUNNING ACROSS THE BRIDGE FROM THE...
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, NE
norfolkneradio.com

Oct 3: Norfolk Tax Increase

Your browser does not support the audio element. +Husker Prediction Winners, Fixins Winner, Swearing Fill-Ins. Probably the worst podcast you've never listened to but DEFINITELY better than Vol. 2:
NORFOLK, NE
knopnews2.com

Man dies following report of shooting at Northeast Nebraska apartment

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska State Patrol is assisting the Burt County Sheriff’s Office and Oakland Police Department in investigating a shooting that occurred in Oakland Tuesday evening. At approximately 9 p.m., authorities received the report of a shooting at an apartment in the 300 block of North...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Stanton man sentenced as repeat DWI offender

STANTON, Neb. -- A 62-year-old Stanton man was sentenced Monday as repeat DWI offender. Mark Pflueger was convicted of third-offense DWI after being arrested earlier this year by the Stanton County Sheriff's Office. According to Sheriff Mike Unger, Pflueger was arrested while he left a Stanton retail business. Unger stated...
STANTON, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy