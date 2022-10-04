Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Award-winning musician coming to Little Red Hen Theatre
WAKEFIELD, Neb. -- An award-winning musician is coming to northeast Nebraska this weekend. Daniel Christian, a Nebraska native, will be performing at the Little Red Hen Theatre in Wakefield Saturday night. Christian has won two National Country Music Festival awards and has earned nine Omaha Entertainment Award nominations. The performance...
norfolkneradio.com
Shelves nearly Bare At The Salvation Army Of Norfolk Food Pantry
Shelves at The Salvation Army of Norfolk’s food pantry are getting closer and closer to being bare. Major Kelli Trejo says since January, demand has jumped 148%. She says they distribute emergency food boxes intended to last a family 48 hours. It consists of breakfast, lunch, and dinner items.
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk surveying residents about downtown
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska community wants to know what residents think of its downtown. The City of Norfolk is requesting public input through an online survey to identify community priorities for the River Point District. City officials said results of the survey will provide them with regional perspectives surrounding the dynamics of downtown Norfolk’s economy, environment, and experience.
norfolkneradio.com
Project Homeless Connect takes place this Friday
Project Homeless Connect is a nationwide event aimed to help those who need it the most. Lacy Kimes is the coordinator for Project Homeless Connect in Norfolk and says there is a big need in Norfolk and northeastern Nebraska for these services, with the biggest need being affordable housing. "Homelessness...
albionnewsonline.com
Nebraska Resources Districts honor Albion farmer and Bartlett teacher
Conservation-minded residents from across Nebraska received recognition at the Nebraska Association of Resources Districts’ annual convention Sept. 25 and 26 in Kearney. Area winners include rural Albion farmer John Krohn, who received the 2022 Water Conservation Award, and teacher Kelly Guggenmos of Wheeler Central Schools in Bartlett, who received the Educator of the Year Award for teaching grades 7-12. Complete story in the Oct. 5 Albion News/Boone Co. Tribune, and Petersburg Press, print and e-editions.
Siouxland community reacts to Tyson Foods announcement
Community leaders react as Tyson Foods announced plans to relocate its Dakota Dunes corporate office to its world headquarters in Arkansas.
klkntv.com
Authorities suspect homicide after body found on rural road in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol has identified the body of a man who was found on a road just east of Harvard. Investigators think the remains are those of 25-year-old Jasmine Garnett of Columbus, who had been missing since Sept. 16. The body was found by...
News Channel Nebraska
Tree ordinance draws mixed reviews from Norfolk City Council members
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A new ordinance involving trees in Norfolk has some council members concerned about overreach in their community. On Monday, an ordinance was passed on its first reading that would create new guidelines and requirements for trees and shrubs on Norfolk's terrace. Under the ordinance, if approved, citizens wanting to plant trees/shrubs on the terrace would require prior written approval from the city through a permit process. This also applies to the removal of any trees. Other requirements included in the ordinance are pre-approval for what kind of tree is planted, as well as where the tree would be located.
KETV.com
Nebraska State Patrol identifies body found Wednesday near Harvard
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Nebraska State Patrol has identified the body found Wednesday morning near Harvard. Investigators said they believe the remains are 25-year-old Jasmine Garnett, of Columbus. Garnett had been reported missing since Sept. 16. Law enforcement said the body was initially located by a citizen working in...
mystar106.com
Nebraska casino operator begins business looking to keep customers from Iowa
LINCOLN — Iowa casinos on the western side of the state now facing some competition from Nebraska, as the Warhorse Casino in Lincoln is now operating after approval from state regulators. Nebraska’s first casino is run by Ho-Chunk Incorporated, the economic development arm of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska....
News Channel Nebraska
Traffic diverted for several miles after Wayne County crash
WAYNE COUNTY, Neb. -- Emergency units are on scene following a crash in Wayne County Thursday afternoon. Several fire and rescue units responded to the accident, and officials on scene expected LifeNet to arrive early Thursday evening, though News Channel Nebraska was unable to confirm whether it was put into use.
Sioux City Journal
UPDATED: Tyson Foods to shutter Dakota Dunes offices, costing metro Sioux City about 500 white-collar jobs
DAKOTA DUNES -- Metro Sioux City is losing about 500 white-collar jobs as a result of Tyson Foods' plan to close its offices in Dakota Dunes. Tyson's fresh meats division is now based in a sprawling office complex that anchors the Two Rivers Business Park in Dakota Dunes, an upscale planned community in Southeast South Dakota. Tyson announced Wednesday that about 1,000 corporate staff in the Dunes and Chicago area will move to the meat company's world headquarters in Springdale, Arkansas.
kscj.com
MISSOURI RIVER SEARCH CONTINUES FOR BRIDGE JUMPER (Update)
AUTHORITIES FROM WOODBURYAND DAKOTA COUNTIES ARE CONTINUING THEIR SEARCH FOR A MALE THAT JUMPED OFF OF THE RAILROAD BRIDGE CROSSING THE MISSOURI RIVER AT ABOUT 11:15 AM TODAY (WEDS). SOUTH SIOUX CITY POLICE SAY THEY RECEIVED A CALL ABOUT A MALE WITH A BACKPACK RUNNING ACROSS THE BRIDGE FROM THE...
norfolkneradio.com
Oct 3: Norfolk Tax Increase
Your browser does not support the audio element. +Husker Prediction Winners, Fixins Winner, Swearing Fill-Ins. Probably the worst podcast you've never listened to but DEFINITELY better than Vol. 2:
knopnews2.com
Man dies following report of shooting at Northeast Nebraska apartment
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska State Patrol is assisting the Burt County Sheriff’s Office and Oakland Police Department in investigating a shooting that occurred in Oakland Tuesday evening. At approximately 9 p.m., authorities received the report of a shooting at an apartment in the 300 block of North...
News Channel Nebraska
Stanton man sentenced as repeat DWI offender
STANTON, Neb. -- A 62-year-old Stanton man was sentenced Monday as repeat DWI offender. Mark Pflueger was convicted of third-offense DWI after being arrested earlier this year by the Stanton County Sheriff's Office. According to Sheriff Mike Unger, Pflueger was arrested while he left a Stanton retail business. Unger stated...
News Channel Nebraska
Wisner man arrested on drug charges during murder investigation seeks competency evaluation
WAYNE, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska man who was arrested after authorities found a marijuana grow operation during a murder investigation has filed a motion for a competency evaluation. On Wednesday, lawyers for 30-year-old Carl Ruskamp filed the motion in Wayne County Court. Ruskamp made his appearance via video conference...
News Channel Nebraska
Wayne man arrested during incident on country road pleads guilty to three charges
STANTON, Neb. – A 38-year-old Wayne man who was discovered on a country road and had his tire shot out by authorities has entered a guilty plea in Stanton County District Court. Jeffrey Olsufka entered guilty pleas to charges of third offense DWI, possession of methamphetamine and resisting arrest.
