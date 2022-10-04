Read full article on original website
“ZERO” THE KITTEN! (BEADLE COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY IN HURON)
Zero came to us as a stray and is ready for a new home. He is about 4-5 months old and is a neutered male. Zero loves to cuddle and is very playful. He is great with other cats and likes fuzzy mice. To set up a time to meet Zero, please call the shelter directly at 605-352-8955. You can also check out our website at www.dakotacritters.petfinder.com.
October 3-9 is Manufacturing Week in Mitchell
This week is Manufacturing Week in Mitchell. The Mitchell Area Manufacturers Association, or M.A.M.A., is a membership organization structured specifically to “promote and improve Mitchell and the surrounding communities by maintaining a strong manufacturing base and developing quality employment.” One of this group’s main focuses is to get students to think about how manufacturing impacts them and how it is important to the future of our economy. Presentations will be held early Tuesday and Wednesday with the Middle School CTE classes to show them products manufactured right here in Mitchell. The M.A.M.A group will also be sponsoring popcorn at this Friday’s Kernel football game. Participating companies are Toshiba, AKG and Trail King. The public is invited on Saturday, Oct. 8, from 9 a.m. – noon and 1:00 p.m. to participate in guided tours of these companies.
Mitchell City Council discusses Lake Mitchell at budget work session on Monday
The Mitchell City Council discussed the Lake Mitchell Project at a budget work session on Monday night prior to the regular council meeting. Dangerous algae levels have forced the closure of the lake for parts of the past several summers. The city hopes to tackle the problem by dredging the lake and improving the watershed. Public Works Director Joe Schroeder updated the council on the project.
Mitchell City Council limiting subsidies for organizations with cash balance increases
During Monday’s budget work session, the Mitchell City Council reviewed subsidy requests from various organizations. Some of the organizations requesting city funding have seen substantial increases in reserves. Mitchell City Council Member Susan Tjarks said the city is limiting the funds those organizations will receive. “If you were able to grow your fund balance by a greater amount than what we would normally have given you, then this year, because things are tight here too, would be the year that we would back off on that,” Tjarks said during Monday’s session.
Two businesses fail October alcohol compliance checks
On October 3rd, the South Central Alcohol Task Force conducted 15 alcohol compliance checks in the city of Mitchell. The following establishments were checked. and passed: County Fair Food and Fuel, Dakota Sunset, Cubby’s (1700 W. Havens Ave.), M & H, Kwik Phil, Walgreens, Thunderbird Lodge, Holiday Station Store, Highland.
