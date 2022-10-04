Read full article on original website
Free Carpentry, Electrical Program Offered In St. Cloud Area
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A new program is now available to help St. Cloud area residents learn how to be a carpenter or an electrician. Summit Academy based in Minneapolis is expanding its Construction Training Program into St. Cloud in partnership with the Greater St. Cloud Development Corporation, CareerForce St. Cloud, and Career Solutions.
Important Event Coming To Help The Homeless & Those In Need In Central Minnesota
Project Connect is coming to the River's Edge Convention Center on Thursday, October 27th, 2022 from 10 am to 3 pm. There will be a free lunch for everyone that attends, as well as door prizes, and lots of giveaways. The event is free and is a way to help those in our community who really need services that they may otherwise not be able to get without this opportunity. Veterans, children, families, and individuals.
Mushatt Promoted to St. Cloud Assistant Police Chief
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - With the announcement of Assistant Chief Jeff Oxton becoming the new St. Cloud Police Chief, St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis has appointed a new Assistant Chief. Kleis announced Thursday Commander Brett Mushatt will be promoted to Assistant Chief later this year. Mushatt is a St....
St. Cloud sports bar reduces hours, owners cite "pandemic of work ethic"
Owners of Blue Line Sports Bar and Grill have further reduced hours at their St. Cloud location due to a lack of employees, and has blamed a "pandemic of work ethic" and "personal responsibility." The St. Cloud location, which is already closed Mondays, will now also be closed Tuesdays until...
Efforts Ongoing to Bring All-Inclusive Playground to Sartell Park
SARTELL (WJON News) - Three area Lions Clubs are continuing their efforts to bring an all-inclusive playground to Sartell. The Sartell, St. Stephen and LeSauk Lions Clubs partnered at the start of the year, with the goal of replacing the aging and traditional playground equipment at Lions Park with new equipment that will meet the needs of all children.
knsiradio.com
Number Of Homeless Students Increasing In St. Cloud
(KNSI) – The District 742 School Board received an update at its meeting Wednesday on transitional educational services, which cater to homeless students. Federal law requires school districts to provide enrollment to transient students, defined as those living in a temporary, inadequate space, including at a friend’s or relative’s home. The number is expected to top 700 this year, according to Superintendent Dr. Laurie Putnam.
City of St. Paul eliminating youth sports fees at recreation centers
ST PAUL, Minn. — As winter sports season kicks into gear, the city of St. Paul is working to make it easier for kids and teens to play ball. "The recreation centers as a whole received a $1.5 million dollar investment to fund a slew of different things," said St. Paul Parks and Recreation Director, Andy Rodriguez.
bulletin-news.com
Longtime clinic leaves St. Paul Hamm Building in face of residential conversion
The Hamm Clinic need a change of scenery after operating for more than 60 years in the historic Hamm Building in downtown St. Paul. The six-story office building on St. Peter Street was purchased by Richard Pakonen and PAK Properties for $2 million last January with the goal of converting it from an office structure to residential usage.
bulletin-news.com
St. Paul approves $25,000 in funding for neighborhood safety office
The St. Paul Office of Neighborhood Safety will receive $25,000 from the St. Paul City Council to help victims and families who require immediate assistance due to gun violence. It serves as a taster for a far greater financial request in the mayor’s proposed 2023 budget. In response to...
knsiradio.com
15-Year-Old On Bike Hit By Car in St. Cloud
(KNSI) – A teenager on a bike is recovering after being hit by a car in St. Cloud on Thursday. Around 8:45 a.m., first responders were called to the intersection of 12th Street North and 31st Avenue North for a 15-year-old hit riding a bike. Police say the teen was headed west on 12th Street, and he was struck by a 72-year-old woman who was turning right.
Car Bursts Into Flames on Interstate 94 in St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud fire crews responded to a car fire on Interstate 94 during the morning commute Wednesday. The call came in just after 7:00 a.m. for a car that was fully engulfed in flames near Opportunity Drive. Traffic was reduced to one lane while crews...
742 Talks Homeless Students
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Officials estimate there are 361 homeless students in the St. Cloud Area School District, compared to 241 at this time last year. That’s the disturbing takeaway from a presentation at Wednesday’s school board meeting. The law that governs homeless students and their needs...
6 Tips Minnesotans Should Know to Keep Safe During Fall
The leaves have started to change to their vibrant colors. Pumpkin stands are a plenty. There's bonfire aromas and a crispness in the air. Many are preparing for Halloween. You get the picture...we have truly entered into the Fall season and with that are a few warnings to make sure everyone is keeping safe.
kvsc.org
Lane Closures Start Thursday in Downtown St. Cloud
On Thursday, October 6th two St. Cloud roads will have reduced lanes. The City of St. Cloud Says depending on the weather these two roads will be reduced to only one lane:. • 10th Avenue North between 1st Street North and West. St. Germain which is near the Paramount in...
Land of 10,000 Pieces Quilt Show This Saturday
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - The St. Cloud Heritage Quilters are hosting a show this weekend. “The Land of 10,000 Pieces” will feature over 600 quilts from area quilting clubs, as well as vendors, a raffle quilt, and other prizes. Officials have pre-registered over 600 quilts for display and are hoping for upwards of 1500 people to attend the show.
boreal.org
Scenic Highway 61 in northeastern Minnesota in danger of sliding into Lake Superior, closing for repairs
Photo: St. Louis County officials released this photo, showing trees slipping down the slope toward Lake Superior on the side of Scenic Highway 61 between Duluth and Two Harbors. The damage, near the New Scenic Cafe, will shut down the road for five weeks this fall. Courtesy of St. Louis County.
Stearns History Museum Offering Tour of St. Cloud Cemetery
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- You can get a guided tour of a local cemetery. The Stearns History Museum is hosting the Sundown Cemetery Tour at North Star Cemetery on Cooper Avenue South in St. Cloud on Saturday, October 15th. The event starts at 4:30 p.m. and includes a brief...
Sartell Woman Killed in Crash South of St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A Sartell woman was killed in a crash on Highway 10 south of St. Cloud. The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 8:00 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Highway 10 and 42nd Street. A car driven by 93-year-old James Towler of...
Update: State Patrol Releases Details on Highway 23 Crash
SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- The Minnesota State Patrol has released more details on the crash that shut down westbound traffic on Highway 23 east of Sauk Rapids early Thursday morning. A vehicle was going west on the highway while a second vehicle was going east on the highway taking...
SCSU To Study Employment For The Disabled
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - St. Cloud State University will work to remove barriers for disabled employees thanks to a new grant. Dr. Marcy Young Illies, Associate Professor in the Department of Psychology at SCSU, and Dr. Brian Valentini, Assistant Professor in the SCSU Department of Special Education, have partnered with Rise, a Minnesota non-profit, to improve employment outcomes for people with disabilities.
WJON
