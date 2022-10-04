ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butte, MT

Daily Montanan

What’s it worth: Lawmakers question tax breaks and benefits from Montana’s nonprofit hospitals

Montana nonprofit hospitals can choose what they consider charitable or community care, and assign whatever dollar amount they believe is reasonable, to justify their tax-exempt status in Montana, according to a legislative audit meeting Tuesday. Not only that, but recommendations made more than two years ago that suggested the state’s Department of Public Health and […] The post What’s it worth: Lawmakers question tax breaks and benefits from Montana’s nonprofit hospitals appeared first on Daily Montanan.
NBCMontana

Zinke, Tranel, Lamb discuss issues prior to midterms

MISSOULA, Mont. — U.S. House District Candidate Monica Tranel stopped by NBC Montana Today's studio and told viewers her plans for the economy, forest management, healthcare, and more. John Lamb. U.S. House District Candidate John Lamb talks policy. Ryan Zinke. Former Interior Secretary U.S. House District Candidate Ryan talks...
94.9 KYSS FM

Four Favorable Pheasant Friendly Areas for Montana Hunting Opener

Montana anglers have their "honey holes." Maybe Montana hunters will find some fertile pheasant fields flourishing this weekend. First, good luck to all of Montana's pheasant hunters on opening day this Saturday, October 8. And while there is probably no such thing as a sure thing, four of the state's Wildlife Management Areas are getting a boost from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks.
montanarightnow.com

Man gets prison for threatening Colorado election official

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska man has been sentenced to 18 months in prison for making online threats last year against Colorado’s top elections official. It was one of the first cases brought by a federal task force devoted to protecting elections workers nationwide from increasing threats since the 2020 presidential election. Travis Ford was sentenced Thursday in federal court in Lincoln, Nebraska. He pleaded guilty earlier this year to sending threats to Secretary of State Jena Griswold on social media. The sentence came the same day an Iowa man was arrested for allegedly leaving voicemail threats for a local Arizona election official and Arizona’s Attorney General’s Office.
montanarightnow.com

Montana VA employees surveyed on work conditions

A recently released nationwide survey on "employee engagement" by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs showed the Montana VA Healthcare System received comparable ratings to several other regional VA services in five key areas. The key areas include decisional involvement, innovation, skill development, senior leader ethics and talents. In terms...
montanarightnow.com

Republican nominee pivots to crime in Kansas governor's race

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Republican candidate for Kansas governor is pivoting from education to crime as a focus in the final weeks of the campaign. GOP challenger and Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt is portraying Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly as anti-police because she created a commission on policing and racial justice in response to the state’s protests following the death of George Floyd in 2020. Schmidt launched a new television ad Thursday suggesting the commission pushed what the ad called “anti-policing laws” and said Kelly called police racist by referencing systemic racism at the outset. Kelly has said her support for police is shown by increases in state spending on law enforcement.
yourbigsky.com

What is the drought status in Montana?

Montana Governor’s Drought and Water Supply Advisory reports that recent rainfall throughout most of the state has done little to bring the state out of long-term drought. According to the press release, roughly 80% of Montana is in the abnormally to severely dry drought category. 12% of the state is under extreme drought conditions. During this same time in 2021, 66% of Montana was in extreme to exceptional drought conditions.
Whitefish Pilot

Local employers take creative measures to recruit qualified candidates

In the face of ongoing hiring challenges, local employers across all industries are taking creative measures to remove barriers in the hiring processes and appeal to qualified and capable candidates. More than 70 employers attended the Northwest Montana Job and Opportunity Fair at the Flathead County Fairgrounds on Wednesday, with...
MY 103.5

What Happened? Body of Missing Hunter Found in Montana

UPDATE: The hunter has been identified as Joseph Raymond Balyeat, 65 years of age and a resident of Bozeman MT. The death has been determined to be of natural causes. The body of a missing hunter was found by search and rescue crews near Bozeman. According to a press release...
montanarightnow.com

Hurricane hit areas led US with missing 2020 census data

Two Louisiana parishes devastated by two hurricanes and two rural Nebraska counties had among the highest rates of households with missing information about themselves during the 2020 census that required the U.S. Census Bureau to use a statistical technique to fill in gaps. That's according to figures released Thursday by the agency. Allen and Calcasieu parishes were hit hard by Hurricanes Laura and Delta in the last weeks of the once-a-decade census that determines how many congressional seats each state gets. Along with Logan and Banner counties in Nebraska, the parishes had rates of homes with missing information that required the technique ranging from 8.4% to 11.5%.
NBCMontana

Gallery: Rainfall does little to help Montana's drought conditions

MISSOULA, MT — The Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation reports Montana is still in long-term drought conditions despite recent rainfall across the state. “We saw the third warmest August on record, and September saw temperatures more than 5 degrees above average across much of the state,” said...
KSEN AM 1150

Montana DOC: Millions in Federal Loans Available to Help Montana’s Small Businesses Expand, Create Jobs

HELENA – The Montana Department of Commerce announced today the opening round of more than $60 million dollars in federal funds to assist small Montana businesses with expansion and job creation. The lending and financing funding is through Commerce’s Montana State Small Business Credit Initiative 2.0 Loan Participation Program (MT SSBCI 2.0 LPP), administered by Commerce’s Business MT Division.
96.3 The Blaze

What are These Strange Flying Insects Invading Homes in Montana?

I have been a BIG fan of the genius invention called the "Bug-A-Salt." You may have heard me talk about this device from time to time. Let me just say that it is a far superior way to get rid of flys and spiders than your average fly swatter. For those not familiar with the "Bug-A-Salt," it is a plastic gun that uses regular table salt as ammunition. If you think about the relation of a salt pellet to a fly. It is much like the relation of a shotgun pellet to a duck. These guns a literally shotguns for flies.
