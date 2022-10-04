Read full article on original website
Montana U.S. Attorney Hails Sentences for Elder Fraud and Abuse
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - U.S. Attorney for the State of Montana Jesse Laslovich hailed recent court cases and harsh sentences for those convicted of elder fraud and abuse in the state. In an exclusive interview with KGVO News on Thursday, Laslovich shared the action of U.S. Attorney General Merrick...
What’s it worth: Lawmakers question tax breaks and benefits from Montana’s nonprofit hospitals
Montana nonprofit hospitals can choose what they consider charitable or community care, and assign whatever dollar amount they believe is reasonable, to justify their tax-exempt status in Montana, according to a legislative audit meeting Tuesday. Not only that, but recommendations made more than two years ago that suggested the state’s Department of Public Health and […] The post What’s it worth: Lawmakers question tax breaks and benefits from Montana’s nonprofit hospitals appeared first on Daily Montanan.
NBCMontana
NBC MT Today: Zinke discusses economy, investigations, federal overreach, abortion
MISSOULA, Mont. — U.S. Congressional Candidate Ryan Zinke topped by NBC Montana Today's studios for a live interview on Wednesday. Zinke outlined some of his economic priorities. "Montana is getting hit by inflation probably more than anyone else," Zinke said. "We drive bigger trucks, the distances are longer. Inflation...
Why Montana Still Doesn’t Recognize Indigenous People’s Day
Montana is one of 36 states that do not celebrate Indigenous People's Day. Not even alongside the existing federal holiday Columbus Day. Despite our rich native culture and history with the Blackfeet, Kootenai, Salish, Cree, Crow and other Nations the Treasure State still refuses to adopt it as a state holiday. Why?
NBCMontana
Zinke, Tranel, Lamb discuss issues prior to midterms
MISSOULA, Mont. — U.S. House District Candidate Monica Tranel stopped by NBC Montana Today's studio and told viewers her plans for the economy, forest management, healthcare, and more. John Lamb. U.S. House District Candidate John Lamb talks policy. Ryan Zinke. Former Interior Secretary U.S. House District Candidate Ryan talks...
Four Favorable Pheasant Friendly Areas for Montana Hunting Opener
Montana anglers have their "honey holes." Maybe Montana hunters will find some fertile pheasant fields flourishing this weekend. First, good luck to all of Montana's pheasant hunters on opening day this Saturday, October 8. And while there is probably no such thing as a sure thing, four of the state's Wildlife Management Areas are getting a boost from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks.
montanarightnow.com
Man gets prison for threatening Colorado election official
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska man has been sentenced to 18 months in prison for making online threats last year against Colorado’s top elections official. It was one of the first cases brought by a federal task force devoted to protecting elections workers nationwide from increasing threats since the 2020 presidential election. Travis Ford was sentenced Thursday in federal court in Lincoln, Nebraska. He pleaded guilty earlier this year to sending threats to Secretary of State Jena Griswold on social media. The sentence came the same day an Iowa man was arrested for allegedly leaving voicemail threats for a local Arizona election official and Arizona’s Attorney General’s Office.
Fuel Fitness owner responds to closing of Butte, Helena locations
Employees and members of Fuel Fitness are left with more questions than answers when the facility was boarded up without a warning.
montanarightnow.com
Montana VA employees surveyed on work conditions
A recently released nationwide survey on "employee engagement" by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs showed the Montana VA Healthcare System received comparable ratings to several other regional VA services in five key areas. The key areas include decisional involvement, innovation, skill development, senior leader ethics and talents. In terms...
montanarightnow.com
Republican nominee pivots to crime in Kansas governor's race
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Republican candidate for Kansas governor is pivoting from education to crime as a focus in the final weeks of the campaign. GOP challenger and Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt is portraying Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly as anti-police because she created a commission on policing and racial justice in response to the state’s protests following the death of George Floyd in 2020. Schmidt launched a new television ad Thursday suggesting the commission pushed what the ad called “anti-policing laws” and said Kelly called police racist by referencing systemic racism at the outset. Kelly has said her support for police is shown by increases in state spending on law enforcement.
yourbigsky.com
What is the drought status in Montana?
Montana Governor’s Drought and Water Supply Advisory reports that recent rainfall throughout most of the state has done little to bring the state out of long-term drought. According to the press release, roughly 80% of Montana is in the abnormally to severely dry drought category. 12% of the state is under extreme drought conditions. During this same time in 2021, 66% of Montana was in extreme to exceptional drought conditions.
Whitefish Pilot
Local employers take creative measures to recruit qualified candidates
In the face of ongoing hiring challenges, local employers across all industries are taking creative measures to remove barriers in the hiring processes and appeal to qualified and capable candidates. More than 70 employers attended the Northwest Montana Job and Opportunity Fair at the Flathead County Fairgrounds on Wednesday, with...
What Happened? Body of Missing Hunter Found in Montana
UPDATE: The hunter has been identified as Joseph Raymond Balyeat, 65 years of age and a resident of Bozeman MT. The death has been determined to be of natural causes. The body of a missing hunter was found by search and rescue crews near Bozeman. According to a press release...
montanarightnow.com
Hurricane hit areas led US with missing 2020 census data
Two Louisiana parishes devastated by two hurricanes and two rural Nebraska counties had among the highest rates of households with missing information about themselves during the 2020 census that required the U.S. Census Bureau to use a statistical technique to fill in gaps. That's according to figures released Thursday by the agency. Allen and Calcasieu parishes were hit hard by Hurricanes Laura and Delta in the last weeks of the once-a-decade census that determines how many congressional seats each state gets. Along with Logan and Banner counties in Nebraska, the parishes had rates of homes with missing information that required the technique ranging from 8.4% to 11.5%.
General hunting season kicks off soon in Montana
The General Hunting season in Montana kicks off in a couple of weeks and Fish Wildlife and Parks want everyone to be ready.
NBCMontana
Gallery: Rainfall does little to help Montana's drought conditions
MISSOULA, MT — The Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation reports Montana is still in long-term drought conditions despite recent rainfall across the state. “We saw the third warmest August on record, and September saw temperatures more than 5 degrees above average across much of the state,” said...
Montana DOC: Millions in Federal Loans Available to Help Montana’s Small Businesses Expand, Create Jobs
HELENA – The Montana Department of Commerce announced today the opening round of more than $60 million dollars in federal funds to assist small Montana businesses with expansion and job creation. The lending and financing funding is through Commerce’s Montana State Small Business Credit Initiative 2.0 Loan Participation Program (MT SSBCI 2.0 LPP), administered by Commerce’s Business MT Division.
What are These Strange Flying Insects Invading Homes in Montana?
I have been a BIG fan of the genius invention called the "Bug-A-Salt." You may have heard me talk about this device from time to time. Let me just say that it is a far superior way to get rid of flys and spiders than your average fly swatter. For those not familiar with the "Bug-A-Salt," it is a plastic gun that uses regular table salt as ammunition. If you think about the relation of a salt pellet to a fly. It is much like the relation of a shotgun pellet to a duck. These guns a literally shotguns for flies.
All Montana’s U.S. House of Representatives’ candidates want your vote — one asks directly
Certainly, Ryan Zinke and John Lamb want your vote. They’ve registered with the Montana Secretary of State, Republican Zinke is raising a boatload of money and clawed his way through the primary, and Libertarian Lamb is making his case to voters. Democrat Monica Tranel wants your vote too, of...
Hunter found dead near Bozeman
Volunteers with the Gallatin County Sheriff's Search and Rescue found a hunter dead near the Truman Gulch trailhead outside of Bozeman early Wednesday.
