People Are Sharing Creepy Stories Of Things That Happened To Them, And They'll Send A Chill Up Your Spine
A few stories to get you in the Spooky Season mood.
Little girl celebrates First Holy Communion in borrowed clothes: 'I felt like a princess in that secondhand dress'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. When my mother received her First Holy Communion in the Roman Catholic Church, she had to wear borrowed clothes. My grandparents couldn't afford to buy the traditional white dress and lace veil that makes third-graders look like tiny modest brides. So they turned to family members for help.
petpress.net
10 Creepy Dog Facts That Will Give You The Heebie Jeebies
Petpress brings to light the top creepy dog facts that you need to know if you adore dogs. There’s something about dogs that just seems to bring out their creepiness. Maybe it’s their unblinking stares or how they sometimes seem to be grinning at you knowingly. Whatever it is, there’s no denying that dogs can be Creepy with a capital C.
PETS・
This Woman Re-Creates Recipes People Have Left On Their Gravestones, And It’s Helping Others Find Comfort In Death
"I'm personally very afraid of my own mortality. I think the gravestone recipes kind of lend itself to talking about really hard topics in an easier way."
"We Were Both So Embarrassed": 17 Hilarious Stories Of People Going To The Emergency Room For Very Unexpected Reasons
"Explaining my situation to the plethora of intake nurses of doctors was mortifying, and by the time the doctor saw me I was convinced I was actually dying of embarrassment."
TODAY.com
The true story behind the Elf on the Shelf tradition
Santa Claus might know if you’ve been bad or good, but there’s a special elf— notably one who likes to hang out on the shelf — that’s really the one to impress during the holiday season. Whether you’ve already hosted this special visitor from the...
These Adult Halloween Costumes Let You Channel The Spirit Of The Spooky Season
The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Halloween is approaching, which means it’s the time of year you can be anything...
poemhunter.com
Souvenirs Of Your Smile Poem by Hebert Logerie
You were so enlightened, so verdant and full of life. You were so tender and distant from the caterpillars. That leave the heart thirsty for a brighter future. Obviously, it's too early to think about death. Oh! You used to be so pious, now you've lost yourself. You no longer...
themarginalian.org
The Dark Wood of the Golden Birds: “Goodnight Moon” Author Margaret Wise Brown’s Little-Known Philosophical Children’s Book About Love and Loss
Margaret Wise Brown (May 23, 1910–November 13, 1952) never did anything half-heartedly. When the love of her life fell mortally ill, she did the hardest thing in life — facing the death of a beloved while remaining a pillar for their passage — the best way she knew how: she wrote her a love letter in the form of a children’s book.
Watch: British artist covers entire mansion in doodles
A British artist known as Mr. Doodle caused a viral sensation when he unveiled the result of a two-year project to cover every inch of his 12-room mansion in doodles.
microsoftnewskids.com
The history and meaning behind traditional Halloween colors
It’s hard to look at the combination of black and orange and not immediately think of Halloween, isn’t it? Even if you’re not the type of person who plans their costume months in advance, there’s no denying this color combo evokes the spirit of October 31.
Fiction: A New Friend for Timmy. “Short Kids Story.”
A Legal Disclaimer for a Fictional Story: This is a work of fiction and cannot be presented as fact. Unless otherwise indicated, all the names, characters, businesses, places, events, and incidents in this book are either the product of the author's imagination or used in a fictitious manner. Any resemblance to actual people, living or dead, or events is purely coincidental.
SFGate
Japanese Genre-Meister Miike Takashi: ‘I Don’t Really Like Bloody Horror’
Japanese director Miike Takashi, who is known for slasher film “Ichi The Killer” and stomach-churning “Audition,” Friday claimed that he does not like bloody horror scenes. More from Variety. “I’m not a fan of bloody scenes. But that’s what I’m known for. And it is what...
Atlas Obscura
The Ultimate Guide to Wondrous Independent Bookstores
Some things never change, technology be damned. Books can be downloaded and read on your phone or other device, or listened to in the car, but nothing beats walking into a bookstore. We’re far from the golden age of the bookstore and many have shuttered in the face of technology, but there are still hundreds of independent and secondhand bookstores that are more than just relics. The smell of paper and wooden shelves, the sight of endless rows of spines, the thrill of discovering something you didn’t expect. Our favorite bookstores aren’t just a bibliophile’s dream, but many are also architectural wonders, or home to amazing proprietors, or specialized in a delightful way. Some are palaces to reading, others are more like amazing, book-lined closets.
SFGate
Taylor Swift Reveals Song Titles ‘Lavender Haze,’ ‘You’re On Your Own, Kid’ From ‘Midnights’ LP
As the clock strikes midnight, another song Taylor Swift song title arrives. Swift took to social media to share yet a few more track titles as she gets closer to the release of her highly anticipated 10th album Midnights. This time on “Midnights Mayhem With Me,” Swift drew the lottery...
Recycled Crafts
Fun Vampire Halloween Pretzels
Vampire Halloween Pretzels are a quick and fun treat for Halloween parties. I love making these pretzel snacks for my kids, well teenagers now. It doesn’t matter how old you are these are fun little festive Halloween snacks. I mean could you eat them without smiling? I find these really easy to make, so I double the recipe and make a big batch to give out to friends and family.
Fiction: Growing Love or Hatred
Love and hatred do possess the ability to grow. One grows roses, and the other grows weeds. Roses and Weeds Symboling Love and HateImage by Annelise Lords. Marva glanced at the woman sitting beside her and smiled.
20 Parents Share How They Organize and Store Their Kids’ Artwork
Laura Wheatman Hill (she/her) lives in Portland, Oregon with her two children. She has a masters of arts in teaching and has taught English, writing, and drama to students in preschool through adulthood. She has been published by CNN, Real Simple, Parents, and others. Follow. published Yesterday. We independently select...
getnews.info
Readers’ Favorite recognizes “God’s Gift” in its annual international book award contest
Readers’ Favorite recognizes “God’s Gift” by Freddie Floyd Jr in its annual international book award contest, currently available at http://www.amazon.com/gp/product/1638850011. The Readers’ Favorite International Book Award Contest featured thousands of contestants from over a dozen countries, ranging from new independent authors to NYT best-sellers and celebrities....
dctheaterarts.org
Puppet Co.’s ‘Halloween Spooktacular’ is spooky-but-not-too-scary family fun
There’s something about a puppet show that makes you feel like a child again in the best way possible. You are right there with them, and your experience and joy are important to the show’s success. Witch Wartsmith’s Halloween Spooktacular, currently playing at The Puppet Co. in Glen Echo, Maryland, in its second annual rendition, is a wonderful example of this. Puppet Co.’s number one rule is “Have fun!” and there are many reasons why one would have fun watching this production. With puppets and set designed by Liz Dapo, a script by Dapo and Kirk Bixby, and direction also by Bixby, the show is perfectly aimed at young audiences and adults interested in puppetry alike.
