BBC
Overdose prevention scheme offers users shopping vouchers
Drug users in Fife are being given shopping vouchers in exchange for training in the use of overdose prevention drug naloxone. The scheme also sees users take tests for blood-borne viruses while using the £20 vouchers as an incentive. A charity hopes it will encourage regular visits by users...
Urgent prescription warning as thousands harmed and 29 killed by NHS mistakes
BRITS have been warned to check their prescriptions after 29 people died following mistakes to their medication. Data shows that almost 6,000 people were harmed due to errors. Millions of Brits rely on their regular prescriptions to keep them healthy and to control illness. The new NHS data shows that...
NHS nurses not eating at work in order to feed their children, survey finds
Some nurses are so hard up that they are having to not eat at work in order to feed and clothe their children, research among hospital bosses has found. Lack of money is also prompting some NHS staff to call in sick in the days before they get paid because they can no longer afford the travel costs for their shift. Others are taking a second job outside the NHS in an effort to make ends meet.
BBC
Children with limb difference to get 'life-changing' prosthetic arms
A girl with a limb difference has said she is "very excited" about getting a prosthetic arm. Thalia Coultas, seven, from Drax, near Selby, was born with an arm that had not formed and has been entitled to a non-functional NHS prosthetic. However the family, and those of two other...
BBC
Cambridge dealer caught selling drugs hidden in his bottom
A drug dealer who was caught selling wraps he kept hidden in his bottom has been jailed. Danyal Dumbia, 19, was spotted with Kevin Patrocinio, 22, selling crack cocaine to two people in Fen Causeway, Cambridge, last November. The pair, from Glasgow, were arrested and Dumbia later tried to flush...
Woman in labour was forced to travel 40 miles to give birth after THREE NHS hospitals turned her away 'because they did not have enough midwives'
A woman in labour had to travel 40 miles to give birth after being turned away from three hospitals because they did not have enough midwives. Barbara Job, 25, from Peterborough, had to make the hour-long journey to Leicester on Sunday. Her birthing plans specified Peterborough City Hospital and she...
BBC
Record number of nurses quitting the NHS
Record numbers of nurses are quitting the NHS in England, figures show. More than 40,000 have walked away from the NHS in the past year - one in nine of the workforce, an analysis by the Nuffield Trust think tank for the BBC revealed. It said many of these were...
Hundreds of child refugees ‘mistaken for adults’ due to ‘hasty’ Home Office decisions, charity warns
Hundreds of child refugees are at “risk of abuse” because they are being “routinely mistaken” for adults by the Home Office, a charity has warned. In a new report, Refugee Council evaluated the cases of 233 children that it supported last year. It said that in 94 per cent of cases the Home Office wrongly judged the children to be adults and put them in inappropriate accommodation. In over half the the cases, the charity claims that the Home Office said the children were at least 25 or older. Charity workers warned that children could be sent to Rwanda...
buckinghamshirelive.com
High Wycombe student, 18, dies after drinking cocktail on holiday in Spain
A Buckinghamshire student due to study at one of the UK's top universities died after drinking a cocktail while on holiday, a coroner has declared. Shiv Mistry, 18, was celebrating the end of his A-Level exams in Spain when he tragically died after taking a sip of a piña colada.
Dr Ranj Singh urges older people to get Covid and flu jabs as soon as possible
Television presenter Dr Ranj Singh has urged all older people to get their Covid booster and flu vaccinations “as soon as they can”, as he warned of a “particularly nasty flu strain” this winter.The NHS doctor, columnist, author and presenter who regularly appears on ITV’s This Morning, has joined charity Age UK in expressing the importance of getting both vaccines this autumn.Experts are particularly concerned about the spread of the flu virus this winter, as fewer people have built up the necessary immunity to the disease after a few winters of socialising less due to the pandemic.The number of flu...
BBC
Former Bristol teacher banned after relationship with pupil
A former teacher has been banned from the profession for life for having a sexual relationship with a pupil. Stuart Blan, 53, was a science teacher and assistant housemaster at Clifton College, in Bristol, when he groomed the girl in 2004. A Teaching Regulation Agency (TRA) professional conduct panel heard...
BBC
Covid: NHS Devon asks for help amid hospital case spike
The number of patients in Devon hospitals with Covid has increased by about five times since early September. NHS figures shows 250 people in hospitals around the county have tested positive for the virus. NHS Devon is asking for support to help reduce the spread of Covid and the flu...
BBC
Aberystwyth: Police watch sea for more drugs after 'cocaine' find
Police are watching the seas for more bags of suspected cocaine after a large haul of drugs washed up on a beach. Dyfed-Powys Police are investigating after a large number of black bags tied to buoyancy aids were found on Tan-y-Bwlch beach near Aberystwyth, on Saturday. Officers say they are...
BBC
Enagh Lough: RoSPA asked to advise on safety after teenagers' deaths
Five weeks after the deaths of two teenagers at Enagh Lough, a council has agreed to ask an accident prevention group to examine safety at the site. Sixteen-year-old friends Reuven Simon and Joseph Sebastian died after getting into difficulty at the lough in August. The mayor of Derry City and...
Sturgeon visit school reports online racist abuse of pupils to police
Racial abuse targeted at primary school pupils in Glasgow on social media has been reported to police as a hate crime, council officials have confirmed.The Twitter messages were posted in response to a photograph of Nicola Sturgeon visiting the multi-cultural St Albert’s Primary School in the Pollokshields area of the city.Headteacher Clare Harker did not hesitate to inform police of the abuse, saying school staff were “horrified” by the actions of some social media users.“We were shocked and horrified by the abuse posted in response to a photo of children in one of our classes,” she said.“Thankfully the pupils in...
BBC
Patients near Norwich hospital died after ambulance delays
A coroner has highlighted ambulance delays after two patients died despite being close to a hospital. Barbara Hollis, 71, and Christina Ruse, 79, required a transfer from a private unit to the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital (NNUH), less than two miles away. Coroner Jacqueline Lake has sent a report to...
Covid hospitalisations double in two weeks as ‘concerning’ new wave grips NHS
HOSPITAL admissions for Covid have doubled in the past two weeks. NHS figures show there are now 1,129 new patients per day – up from 574 per day in mid-September. Cases are also rising and health chiefs say they are seeing the third wave of patients since April. In...
Refugees arriving in UK on boats asked to find own accommodation
Vulnerable people reportedly released without checks, sparking fears some could fall prey to traffickers
BBC
Food vouchers for struggling families and pensioners in Wakefield
Struggling families and pensioners in Wakefield are to get supermarket vouchers to help with living costs. The vouchers are one of a number of proposed measures from the council to help pay for items such as food, energy and water bills up until next March. The money is derived from...
BBC
Folkestone: Pelham House care home staff not wearing masks after Covid deaths
A Kent care home has been rated inadequate and placed in special measures following an inspection. Care Quality Commission (CQC) inspectors found standards at Pelham House in Folkestone were "well below" what was expected. They found staff did not always wear masks at the home, where 10 out of 22...
