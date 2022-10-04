ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pilot killed when small plane crashes on California peak

JAMUL, Calif. (AP) — A pilot was killed when a small plane crashed into a rocky mountain slope in Southern California, authorities said. Rescue crews responded around midday Tuesday after a resident reported seeing a plane in distress near Jamul in eastern San Diego County, said Cal Fire Capt. Thomas Shoots.
EXPLAINER: Jurors weigh cost of Alex Jones' Sandy Hook lies

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — For a decade, the parents and siblings of people killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting have been tormented and harassed by people who believe the mass shooting was a hoax. That's part of the task faced by a Connecticut jury that has been...
Police: California serial killer 'on a mission' in slayings

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — A California serial killer seems to be “on a mission” throughout the fatal shooting of six men and the wounding of one woman dating back to last year. Ballistics tests and some video evidence linked the crimes in Stockton and Oakland, about 70...

