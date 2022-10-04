Read full article on original website
Hundreds of sea lions sickened along Calif. coastline
The Marine Mammal Center's 24-hour rescue hotline was flooded with hundreds of calls reporting sightings of the animals in distress.
‘They’re out there’: Why California mountain lion sightings are on the rise
California's mountain lions face a "genetic mix-up." Now what can we do to fix it?
Part of Mauna Loa summit in Hawaii closed after earthquake swarms
It is the largest active volcano in the world.
This San Francisco Fleet Week feud was bizarre, even by Gavin Newsom standards
The feud happened 15 years ago, but if you change a couple of details here and there, the tale very much sounds like it could have happened in 2022.
The bizarre duel on Angel Island that killed a state senator
Like so many stupid fights, this one started at a bar.
Pilot killed when small plane crashes on California peak
JAMUL, Calif. (AP) — A pilot was killed when a small plane crashed into a rocky mountain slope in Southern California, authorities said. Rescue crews responded around midday Tuesday after a resident reported seeing a plane in distress near Jamul in eastern San Diego County, said Cal Fire Capt. Thomas Shoots.
EXPLAINER: Jurors weigh cost of Alex Jones' Sandy Hook lies
WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — For a decade, the parents and siblings of people killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting have been tormented and harassed by people who believe the mass shooting was a hoax. That's part of the task faced by a Connecticut jury that has been...
Police: California serial killer 'on a mission' in slayings
STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — A California serial killer seems to be “on a mission” throughout the fatal shooting of six men and the wounding of one woman dating back to last year. Ballistics tests and some video evidence linked the crimes in Stockton and Oakland, about 70...
