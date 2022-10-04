ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, MN

KAAL-TV

Bishop Elementary schools hosts community open house

(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Public school district held a very special event Thursday to thank the community for helping build its new schools. Over the last year, the district has built a new Dakota middle school as well as Longfellow and Bishop Elementary. Thursday evening, the public...
ROCHESTER, MN
Y-105FM

Amazing Video Shows Black Bear Running In SE Minnesota

My heart is pounding just a little bit faster because I have a whole bunch of honey sitting in hives at my house and an animal that was just spotted in Southeast Minnesota LOVES honey. Yes, it was a bear. A pretty large (and fast!) black bear and it was caught on camera about 50 miles south of Rochester and really close to Iowa.
ROCHESTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

Southern Minnesota farmers step up big time for injured neighbor: "It's pretty amazing"

FROST, Minn. – Minnesota farmers always seem to have each other's backs, especially during harvest season.That's especially true near the town of Frost in Faribault County, where neighbors rallied around Scott Legried after he was involved in a serious accident."I've never been worried through the whole thing because the good Lord usually takes care of me one way or the other," Legried said.On August 15, Legried was driving to do some work at a gravel pit, when a dog ran into the road. He swerved quickly, lost control, and ended up rolling his truck several times."Broken right collarbone, punctured and...
FARIBAULT COUNTY, MN
Austin, MN
Minnesota Sports
Austin, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Popular Restaurant in Downtown Rochester Expected to Close Saturday

A rumor is circulating around town that a popular restaurant in downtown Rochester, Minnesota is closing. I was scrolling through Facebook earlier tonight and saw the news that another restaurant is closing in downtown Rochester, Minnesota. When I saw the name, I couldn't believe it. Hefe Rojo in Downtown Rochester...
steeledodgenews.com

A RECOVERY NO ONE EXPECTED

There is a long list of people who didn’t expect Tyler Maas-Schlie to survive the head-on crash he was involved in last November in Dodge County. First, emergency responders didn’t think Maas-Schlie would live. Then came the doctors at Mayo Clinic. And rounding out that list were family and friends.
KIMT

Mason City woman wins huge prize in lottery game

MASON CITY, Iowa - A woman from Mason City is now $50,000 richer after playing a scratch-off lottery game. A Facebook post from the Iowa Lottery says Cassandra Chiri won the top prize in the Super Crossword scratch game. She purchased the winning ticket at a Casey's General Store in...
MASON CITY, IA
John Marshall
KEYC

UPDATE: Missing person found safe in Rochester

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Public Safety is seeking assistance in locating a missing person. Cullen Duane Kennedy, 25, a white male, considered to be a vulnerable adult, was last seen at approximately 6 p.m., Sat., Oct. 1, on the 100 block of Cardinal Drive. He was wearing a blue zip-up sweatshirt and blue sweat pants.
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Trial scheduled for Austin murder suspect

(ABC 6 News) – Mower County Court scheduled a jury trial for Me’darian Mcgruder, the suspect in the 2021 shooting death of 20-year-old Tyesha Gills. Mcgruder was arrested in Mississippi in the summer of 2021 and was extradited to Minnesota in October.
AUSTIN, MN
KAAL-TV

Mason City man dies in apartment fire

(ABC 6 News) – The Mason City Fire Department announced Thursday that a 78-year-old man caught in an apartment fire died from his injuries this week. At about 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, firefighters responded to a fire alarm at The Manor, located at 4 3rd St. NW, Mason City.
MASON CITY, IA
#Linus School Sports#Girls Soccer#Volleyball#Abc#Century#Mayo
KAAL-TV

Hormel Foods, retired pilot help provide SPAM for Hurricane Ian Victims

(ABC 6 News) – Hormel Foods and a licensed retired pilot from Lakeville, MN teamed up to help victims of Hurricane Ian. This past weekend, Louis Olsen flew to the Austin airport on October 3, where members of the Hormel Foods corporate communications team helped him load 25 cases of SPAM into his plane.
LAKEVILLE, MN
KAAL-TV

Deputies honored as part of fall awards ceremony

(ABC 6 News) – The Olmsted County Sheriff’s office held its fall awards ceremony Thursday evening to recognize deputies for their service. It was a packed house at the Woodlake meeting center where numerous officers and their families gathered here to share this special moment. More than 40...
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
KIMT

Downtown Rochester DoubleTree closes Monday, will be turned into dorms

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The DoubleTree hotel in downtown Rochester announced it will be closing its doors on Monday. The hotel is slated to be redeveloped into dorms for University of Minnesota - Rochester. Owner Andy Chafoulias said, “There were a lot of factors to consider in making this decision. I...
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

The Fit Loon to open new store in Kasson

(ABC 6 News) – After a year in Med City, a popular Rochester business is expanding to Kasson. The Fit Loon is opening a second store at 301 W Main Streeet in Kasson. Selling the same items, the store will have a different name. It will go by Three Oh One, a play on words of the store’s address.
KASSON, MN
KEYC

New Richland Community Ambulance receives much-needed makeover

NEW RICHLAND, Minn. (KEYC) - The New Richland Community Ambulance lived in a hodgepodge space of hand-me-down couches, appliances, rugs and decor for years. Pastor Mary Iverson and her congregation decided to cultivate their resources in a mission for the community and decided to rejuvenate the space. “Over half of...
NEW RICHLAND, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Malfunctioning Brake Light Leads to Suspected Meth Bust in Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A traffic stop for a malfunctioning brake light led to the discovery of suspected drug sales in Rochester Monday evening. Charges filed Tuesday against 60-year-old Dean Aarsvold of Hayfield indicate Rochester police officers discovered over 55 grams of meth and items that indicate drug sales in Aarsvold’s vehicle following the traffic stop.
ROCHESTER, MN

