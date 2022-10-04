Read full article on original website
Related
Polygon
House of the Dragon changed Laenor’s fate
House of the Dragon’s game of succession is finally playing out in earnest, and as one might expect, heads are going to roll — at least metaphorically (though it being a Game of Thrones joint, probably also literally). In episode 7, Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) and Daemon (Matt Smith) make a strong play to, uh, ally themselves, and it comes at the cost of Laenor Velaryon (John MacMillan).
thedigitalfix.com
House of the Dragon: Vhagar, Aemond’s new dragon explained
Who is Vhagar, the dragon Prince Aemond claimed in House of the Dragon episode 7? On paper, all the Targaryen dragons look the same, but as the fantasy series goes on, you’ll learn that some are far more important than others. And few are more important than the mighty...
thedigitalfix.com
House of the Dragon: Why does the Iron Throne keep cutting Viserys?
We’re only three episodes into the new fantasy series House of the Dragon, but a recurring element has been poor Viserys cutting himself on the Iron Throne. The clumsy king can’t go an episode of the new TV series without slicing his hand, back, or buttock, but I suppose that’s what happens when you sit on the world’s sharpest chair.
Slate
This Week’s Worst Person in Westeros: Alicent Hightower
After each episode of House of the Dragon, HBO’s prequel to Game of Thrones, Slate writers gather to answer an age-old question: Who is the worst person in Westeros? This week, book critic Laura Miller and editorial assistant Nadira Goffe answer the call. Laura Miller: Nadira! Have you ever...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Women urged to watch 'gripping' new thriller series immediately
A gripping new dark comedy drama on Apple TV+ about a group of sisters plotting to murder their brother-in-law has viewers obsessed. Bad Sisters was created by and stars Sharon Horgan. It follows south Dublin sisters Eva, Bibi, Ursula and Becka who come up with a plot to murder their brother-in-law, John Paul - who is married to their sister Grace.
Pregnant Kelly Osbourne Reveals Gender Of Her First Child With BF Sid Wilson
It’s a…boy! Kelly Osbourne, 37, revealed that she’s expecting a son to Entertainment Tonight on Oct. 3, over four months after she announced that she was pregnant with her first child with her boyfriend, Slipknot turntablist Sid Wilson. The mom-to-be revealed that her dad Ozzy Osbourne, 73, is so excited that he’s finally getting his first grandson, since Kelly’s brother Jack Osbourne, 36, has four daughters.
Polygon
What if Rings of Power’s Sauron is just the most obvious person?
Alright, let’s play: The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’s Sauron might really be Halbrand (Charlie Vickers) and it might sorta be a missed opportunity if he isn’t. The thought occurred to the Polygon crew during his first scene — wouldn’t it just be interesting if the sole human to survive alongside Galadriel, who pulled her from the Sundering Seas, was Sauron, the big bad she’s been hunting for years and the scourge of (future) Middle-earth?
‘GMA’s Rob Marciano cuddles with his kids amid divorce from wife Eryn
“Good Morning America” meteorologist Rob Marciano has reunited with his kids after reporting on Hurricane Ian in Florida. Marciano posted a photo on Instagram Wednesday of his two kids piled on top of him on their couch with grins glued to their faces and captioned it, “Happy to be home 🥰🥰🙏 #smushparty.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Alley Mills Cast on GENERAL HOSPITAL!
A very familiar face is showing up in Port Charles when Alley Mills joins the cast of GENERAL HOSPITAL in a brand new mystery role! Soap Opera Digest broke the news and revealed that she would be making her first appearance at the end of October. Mills is probably best...
Kristen Welker’s Daughter Margot Is Her Little Blessing! Meet the ‘Today’ Anchor’s Only Child
A dream come true! Today anchor Kristen Welker is constantly gushing over her daughter, Margot Lane Welker Hughes, whom she welcomed in June 2021 via surrogate. She and her husband, John Hughes, were so happy to become parents to their first child. Keep scrolling to learn more about their adorable little girl.
TVOvermind
Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story Will Be Everything We Hope For
Dearest reader, this author here can simply not hold a light to the juicy gossip of Lady Whistledown (I sure hope you got her voice right!), but I know I will not disappoint with the news I bring: an insight on the prequel Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. You may all bow now in a moment of silence. For the past two seasons of Bridgerton, the Queen has undoubtedly played a role we all love and can not do without. Yes, dear reader; she chooses the new diamond of the season. But did it ever occur to you that the Queen herself was once a diamond? Well, this new TV season will surely let us decide.
Netflix fans are calling chilling new true crime documentary 'best show of the year'
With Dahmer topping Netflix charts, true crime is the order of the day, but it's a documentary about a submarine murder that's being hailed as the 'best show of the year'. Into the Deep was released on the steaming platform on 30 September, initially premiering back in 2020, and the true crime documentary is receiving rave reviews so far.
‘The Rings of Power’: Every Clue That The Stranger Is Sauron (So Far)
'The Rings of Power' has yet to reveal the identity of The Stranger or Sauron's whereabouts. And there are several clues those things are related.
IGN
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Episode 7 Review - "The Eye"
Warning: the below contains full spoilers for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Episode 7, which is now streaming on Prime Video. To refresh your memory, check out our review of last week's episode. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power deals with the wide-ranging...
NME
New horror movie ‘Smile’ receives rave first reactions: “Scariest movie of the year”
New horror movie Smile has received rave first reactions on social media from fans. Written and directed by debut filmmaker Parker Finn, Smile follows Dr. Rose Cotter (Sosie Bacon), who, after witnessing a traumatic incident involving a patient, starts to experience terrifying and inexplainable occurrences. Alongside Bacon, the cast also...
TVOvermind
Five Reasons “How I Met Your Father” (2022) Is the Lamest Spin-off Ever
Hear me out before you shake your head in disbelief wondering if the original was any good and how the spin-off could possibly be any worse. Despite one of the most hated series finales in TV history, How I Met Your Mother ran for almost a decade and left us with running gags, defining pop culture moments (Robin’s “Let’s Go to the Mall”), and characters who were flawed but had depth. We also learned a life lesson or two. Through ups and downs, we supported Lily’s and Marshall’s long-term relationship, Robin’s career ambitions to become a news broadcaster, and Ted’s never-ending search for love.
TVOvermind
Movie Review: Dreamcatcher
Horror movies come and go, and a lot of them tend to be filed away, but there are some that might be remembered by some folks since they deliver something that might be considered to be entertaining. Dreamcatcher is one of those movies that a lot of people might feel is worth the attention it’s been given, but there is plenty to be said about it that might not be as complimentary as people might like. For one, the movie is a little predictable once a person figures out how the formula is being used and what is bound to happen, and to whom. One thing that can kill any movie is realizing what the formula is, how it works, and the many different ways it can be tweaked. In this particular movie, there are a lot of signs as to who is going to be killed next when things are going too well and will need to be broken up just because it advances the story a little more. But in this case, the story feels as though it was extended without need.
Popculture
'The Handmaid's Tale' Sends Fans Into Uproar With Cliffhanger Ending
The Handmaid's Tale Season 5 is continuing to generate plenty of buzz online. The latest episode of the hit Hulu original series, based on Margaret Atwood's novel of the same name, ended with a massive cliffhanger when two beloved characters were captured. Warning: This post contains spoilers for The Handmaid's Tale, Season 5, Episode 5, "Fairytail."
TVOvermind
She-Hulk: Ribbit and Rip It-Recap
A lot of fans might have been cheering to see Matt Murdock, and then Daredevil show up in this episode, and that’s all well and good since it was impressive to see him finally appear after the rumors and talk that Charlie Cox would be coming back to the MCU. And then Jen Walters gets hold of him, literally, and it becomes another in a long line of booty calls that She-Hulk has been known for in the comics. No, I didn’t speak out of turn, especially since She-Hulk’s proclivities have been widely known to comic book fans for years. Unfortunately, the way that it appears to go with only a few occurrences in this series is that Jen is finally acting on desires she might have buried with work and the attempt to prove that she’s every bit the lawyer that everyone else is. In other words, She-Hulk has been made to appear as though she’s seeking validation since the beginning of this series, and it hasn’t ended yet. Why is this frustrating? It’s because She-Hulk has been a great character for so long that to make her appear as a sarcastic individual with a serious lean toward badmouthing those who try to show her a new perspective is doing her a huge disservice, and it’s keeping a lot of fans from taking her seriously.
TVOvermind
Movie Review: Meander
On a scale of weird to ‘what the hell am I watching,’ Meander is one of those movies that takes a while to get into but is still interesting enough for those that happen to enjoy escape room movies and thrillers that don’t make a lot of sense. The movie opens with a woman, Lisa, lying on the road, supposedly waiting to be run over, or perhaps just lying about since she has no motivation to keep going. When a car does come, she gets up, so it’s fair to think that she’s not q quite ready to die. Upon taking a ride from the driver, though, she ends up turning on the radio to hear about an individual that’s just killed two people and can be identified by the tattoo of a cross on his hand. When Lisa sees this, she obviously makes the connection, but it’s almost too late as the man attacks her with a knife. After that, everything fades out, and Lisa wakes up to find herself in a strange jumpsuit with an even stranger wristband shackled to her left forearm. As if this weren’t enough to start with, she’s also stuck in a strange system of tunnels, complete with traps that begin to emerge as she starts crawling along.
Comments / 0