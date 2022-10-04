ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Conspiracy Theorists And 16-Hour Days: Inside The Stress Elections Officials Face Ahead Of The Midterms

NACOGDOCHES — Since Todd Stallings began working in Nacogdoches County’s elections office in 2003, his responsibilities have grown exponentially. First came a shift toward digital voting records, along with new state legislation that created more duties for elections officials. Then, accusations of foreign interference in the 2016 presidential race stoked the public’s fear about election integrity. And conspiracy theories about voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election have led to heightened scrutiny.
Operation Lone Star Is Going Broke

Operation Lone Star has been a fantastically expensive undertaking, and it’s likely that the mission will run out of money before the end of the year. Governor Greg Abbott launched OLS in March of 2021, framing the deployment of Texas National Guard and other resources to the southern border as a response to President Joe Biden’s failure to secure the border. The reality is that the mission has been plagued with poor logistical support, funding issues, legal problems, lack of focus, and low troop morale. At least ten operatives have died during the operation, half from suicide. While the governor has been keen to tout OLS as a resounding success, most of the people apprehended have been asylum seekers committing misdemeanors like trespassing.
Ken Paxton
GOP Party Prioritizes Immigration Over Abortion And Gun Violence

As the midterms loom over Texas, Republicans are touting border security, while eclipsing virtually every other GOP campaign point, including crime and inflation, a new analysis shows. Republicans in congressional races across Texas tweeted about the border 741 times in September, when the migrant busing stole the national spotlight, according...
Beto Holds 12-Point Lead Over Abbott Among Hispanic Voters

A new “Texas Decides” poll, by the Texas Hispanic Policy Foundation (THPF) and TEGNA Texas stations WFAA, KHOU, KENS, and KVUE, reveals that Texas Hispanic voters intend to vote for Democrat Beto O’Rourke in the race for Governor, giving him a 12 point lead over his Republican Opponent Gov. Greg Abbott.
Fact-Check: Abbott’s Claim Of Low Energy Prices In Texas Is False

In the only scheduled debate between Governor Greg Abbott and former congressional representative Beto O’Rourke on Friday, Abbott claimed “electricity costs in Texas remain one of the lowest in the entire United States and far lower than the national average.” A look at the numbers from the U.S. Energy Information Administration shows that this is provably false.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Texas Attorney General#Abortion Issues#Abortion Law#The Texas Tribune#Texans
Missed Beto & Abbott’s Debate? Watch It Here

Texas’ Governor race is heating up, and if you don’t believe it just take a look at last night’s debate where former congressman Beto O’Rourke and Gov. Gregg Abbott debated over some of the state’s most important political matters such as gun control, reproduction laws, and immigration.
Raccoons Causing Power Outages In Texas

It seems like Texas has two enemies when it comes to power outages: Abbott Winter Storms and… raccoons? Two recent separate energy outages were caused by no other than some wild raccoons near San Antonio. One of the outages left the entire city of Seguin without energy for nearly an hour, according to the San Antonio Express News.
Texas GOP Members Speak Out Against Abortion Ban

Last week, during the 2022 Texas Tribune Festival (Trib Fest), several Republicans spoke out against the state’s restrictive abortion laws, and their desire for the House to revisit and possibly restructure Senate Bill 8. During a discussion with Texas Tribune CEO Evan Smith, Representative Dade Phelan said the House...
