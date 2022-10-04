Lamar Gresham Moore, age 87, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri passed away on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at his residence. He was born the son of Vincent Gresham and Clara Belle (Price) Moore on January 30, 1935 in Monticello, Arkansas. He was a 1952 graduate of Selma High School, Selma, Arkansas where he played basketball. Lamar knew how to work hard and play hard, this led to an interesting path to his Bachelor’s Degree from the University of Arkansas at Monticello, Arkansas. He served in the National Guard. Lamar often told about serving with his cousins, Paul Eddy Moore and Billy Moore at Fort Chaffee, Fort Smith, Arkansas.

CHILLICOTHE, MO ・ 15 HOURS AGO