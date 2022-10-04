Read full article on original website
KMZU
Robert Dale DeHaven
Robert Dale DeHaven, 61, of Clinton, Missouri formerly of Odessa, MO passed away on Thursday, September 29, 2022, at Research Medical Center in Kansas City, MO. Memories of Robert and condolences for his family may be left at www.LedfordFamilyFH.com or on our Facebook Page. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Ralph O. Jones Funeral Home, 306 S. 2nd St., Odessa, MO, 64076, 816-633-5524.
KMZU
Dustin Keith-Eugene Wheeler
Dustin Keith-Eugene Wheeler, 36, of Norborne died Oct. 6. Services are pending. Arrangements are under the direction of Foster Funeral Chapels in Carrollton.
KMZU
Linda Wonder
Linda Wonder, 79, of Belton died Wednesday, Sept. 28. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12 at Mount Moriah Cemetery South in Kansas City. Arrangements are under the direction of Bittiker Funeral Home.
KMZU
Lamar Gresham Moore
Lamar Gresham Moore, age 87, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri passed away on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at his residence. He was born the son of Vincent Gresham and Clara Belle (Price) Moore on January 30, 1935 in Monticello, Arkansas. He was a 1952 graduate of Selma High School, Selma, Arkansas where he played basketball. Lamar knew how to work hard and play hard, this led to an interesting path to his Bachelor’s Degree from the University of Arkansas at Monticello, Arkansas. He served in the National Guard. Lamar often told about serving with his cousins, Paul Eddy Moore and Billy Moore at Fort Chaffee, Fort Smith, Arkansas.
KMZU
Crystal Rochelle (Miller) Norris
Crystal Rochelle (Miller) Norris, 44, of Carrollton died Oct. 4. Funeral service will be 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 at Foster Funeral Chapels in Carrollton. Burial will be at Little Brotherton Adkins Cemetery in Wakenda. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the time of service. Memorials are suggested to family choice.
KMZU
Daniel Oster
Daniel Oster, 88, of Carrollton and formerly of Richmond died Wednesday, Oct. 5. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10 at the Christian Union Church of Rayville. A visitation will be from noon to 12:45 p.m. at the church. Services are under the direction of Bittiker Funeral Home.
KMZU
George Virgil Redding, Jr.
George Virgil Redding, Jr., 85, of Keytesville, MO, died, Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at Parkside Manor in Columbia, MO. Virgil was born March 19, 1937 in Keytesville, MO the son of George Virgil and Lilllian (McAllister) Redding, Sr. Virgil served in the U.S. Airforce. He farmed, and loved working on...
KMZU
Shirley Jean Humbard
Shirley Jean Humbard, 91, of Richmond, died Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at Oak Ridge Assisted Living in Richmond. Shirley was born on November 3, 1930, in Richmond the daughter of Peter and Margaret Frances (Seek) Pedockie. She was united in marriage to Paul Humbard of Richmond on August 29, 1948; he preceded her in death on January 11, 2007.
KMZU
Pettis County Commission meets Friday
SEDALIA, Mo. – Pettis County Commission meets in regular session Friday, October 7. The agenda indicates the commission to begin in closed session with discussions regarding land acquisitions. At 10:30 a.m. the commission is to review engineering contracts for bridges. The meeting scheduled at 9 a.m. in the Commission...
KMZU
Livingston County Commission meets Tuesday
CHILLICOTHE, Mo. – The Livingston County Commission meets in regular session Tuesday, October 11. The tentative agenda indicates the commission to approve minutes. Discuss county road and bridge matters. Perform administrative and departmental duties. The meeting is scheduled at 9:30 a.m. in the Livingston County Commission Room.
KMZU
Ray County Commission meets in regular session Friday
RICHMOND, Mo. – The Ray County Commission meets in regular session Friday, October 7. The agenda indicates at 9:30 a.m. the commission to sign a court order to amend the American Rescue Plan Act. The meeting is scheduled at 9:00 a.m. in the Commissioner’s Office.
KMZU
City of Warrensburg announces burn ban
WARRENSBURG, Mo. - The City of Warrensburg announces a burn ban in effect until further notice. The announcement indicates no open burning, including fire pits, burn barrels, and bonfires are permitted until the area receives sufficient rainfall. Barbeque grills and smokers may be used with extra caution. Questions or concerns...
KMZU
Sedalia woman incarcerated, drug allegations
PETTIS COUNTY, Mo. - A traffic violation led to incarceration on drug allegations in Pettis County Wednesday afternoon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the incident occurred at approximately 2:37 p.m. 28-year-old Natasha R. Hicks, of Sedalia, is suspected of felony possession of prescription pills and marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia, along with lesser traffic violations. She was originally stopped for failing to register a vehicle and no seat belt.
KMZU
Charges expected after serious Ray County crash
RAY COUNTY, Mo. -- A Lexington driver ejected during a crash Wednesday evening, is also facing charges in Ray County. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, Joshua S Clevenger, 35, is moderately injured after traveling off the left side of northbound Pryor Road just before 7:00 p.m., near Sportsman Road. The pickup overturned, ejecting Clevenger and causing minor injuries for Courtney Hower, 23, also of Lexington. Clevenger was transported to North Kansas City Hospital and Hower sought her own treatment.
KMZU
Experience a pre-1900s past at the Lathrop Living History & Small Farm Reunion Festival
LATHROP, Mo. -- Area residents will get a chance to relive some of the past at the Lathrop Living History & Small Farm Reunion Festival. Jim Plowman, President of the Lathrop Antique Car, Tractor & Engine Club, has been affiliated with the event for the past thirty years and a member of the club for forty-four years. He's seen people from all over the country travel to attend the show and display their own antiques or conventional ways of living.
KMZU
Handgun incident leads to court appearance for Marshall woman
SALINE COUNTY, Mo. - A Marshall woman is due in court this morning for an incident involving a handgun over the weekend. The Saline County Sheriff's Office responded to a shots fired call just before 11 p.m. Sunday night. The report alleges 31-year-old Tara Garrison was utilizing a controlled substance and handling the firearm when it accidentally discharged.
KMZU
Holden man killed in Lafayette County accident Thursday morning
LAFAYETTE COUNTY – A one-vehicle crash early Thursday morning in Lafayette County was fatal for a Holden man. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash occurred just before 6 a.m. when Rayne Shields, 23, reportedly failed to negotiate a curve on Route M at Mount Tabor Road. The Ford F250 skidded sideways, overturned and ejected Shields.
KMZU
Street maintenance work in Warrensburg results in upcoming road closures
WARRENSBURG, Mo. - City of Warrensburg announces street maintenance regarding polymer overcoat and sealcoating streets will begin Monday, October 10 through Friday, October 21, weather permitting. Residents and businesses are being asked not to park vehicles of affected streets Sunday through Saturday, October 09 through October 22, or until after...
KMZU
Four vehicle occupants injured in Lafayette County crash
LAFAYETTE COUNTY – An accident on I-70 in Lafayette County seriously injured four occupants of a Toyota 4Runner. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred as the vehicle traveled off the left side of the road. Driver Nehenya Morales reportedly overcorrected, and then the vehicle traveled off the right side off the road and struck the guardrail. The vehicle became airborne and overturned upon impact.
KMZU
Traffic Alert: Pavement repairs scheduled for portion of MO Route 7 on Oct. 5
CASS COUNTY – Crews will be completing pavement repairs along MO Route 7 between Delaware St. and Myrtle St. beginning at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5, until approximately 5 a.m. the following morning. There will be a flagging operation in place along MO Route 7 to help traffic navigate through the area. Country Club Drive will be closed at MO Route 7 during this time. Motorists will need to plan ahead, allow for extra time, and/or seek alternate routes. All work is weather permitting.
