Bruins Announce Roster Moves With Team Taking Shape
The Boston Bruins are plenty busy ahead of their regular-season opener next week against the Washington Capitals. First-year head coach Jim Montgomery and the Bruins front office are in the midst of finalizing the team’s roster, which led to several transactions made on Tuesday. The Bruins placed Connor Carrick,...
Jim Montgomery Explains Why Bruins Waived Oskar Steen
Oskar Steen came into training camp and preseason with a lot to prove in order to get a shot at the Bruins’ Opening Night roster. Ultimately, Jim Montgomery and company felt they needed to see more from the young forward. Boston placed Steen on waivers Tuesday afternoon. While it...
markerzone.com
PATRICK ROY'S RETURN TO THE NHL APPEARS IMMINENT
Patrick Roy is one of hockey's most decorated and respected figures, winning four Stanley Cups between 1985 and 2001. Roy's retirement would just mark the end of his playing career; shortly after hanging up his pads, Roy took command of the Quebec Ramparts of the QMJHL, named head coach in 2005.
Yardbarker
NHL power rankings: No. 32 Canadiens to No. 1 Avalanche
Nearly 30 years have passed since a Canadian-based team won the Stanley Cup, and just one has played in the final in the past 11 years. The Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers hope to buck that trend. The Alberta representatives are set to begin their respective seasons on their home...
NBC Sports
Bruins place three players, including Oskar Steen, on waivers
The Boston Bruins' roster for Opening Night of the 2022-23 NHL season is slowly coming into focus. The B's put three players on waivers today. If these players are not claimed by any other team, they are able to report to the AHL's Providence Bruins. Oskar Steen, F. Nick Wolff,...
NHL
Westbound LIRR Service a 'Game-Changer' for Islanders, UBS Arena
Westbound LIRR service will be available at the Elmont-UBS Arena station. Two-way train service will be available at the Elmont-UBS Arena station for New York Islanders games and UBS Arena events, the Long Island Rail Road announced on Thursday. Starting today, westbound service will be available at the Elmont-UBS Arena...
NHL
Flyers announce that Devan Kaney will join in-arena host team
Kaney set to join Andrea Helfrich and Everett Jackson as in-arena host at Flyers home games. Today, the Philadelphia Flyers announced Devan Kaney as the team's newest in-arena host for the upcoming season. The Radnor, PA native will split duties with Andrea Helfrich throughout the season and will join Everett Jackson as in-arena co-host and on-camera personality for Flyers home games. Kaney will help carry out all on-ice and in-crowd promotions and segments and will host select community events throughout the year.
markerzone.com
HOCKEY CANADA LOSES BIGGEST SPONSORS YET IN WAKE OF SCANDALS
Tim Hortons and Scotiabank both announced today that they will no longer advertise for the Canadian men's program, citing growing concern over Hockey Canada's response to a growing number of sexual assault scandals. According to Tim Hortons' release, they are pulling all of their funding from upcoming men's hockey events,...
The Hockey Writers
Ken Dryden’s The Series, A Must-Read for Hockey Fans
Move over, Dos Equis commercial actor, because former Montreal Canadiens goalie Ken Dryden just might be the most interesting man in the world. In addition to his brilliant hockey career — Dryden won six Stanley Cups, was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame, and was ranked number 26 in the Hockey News list of the 100 greatest players of all time — the 75-year-old was also a member of the Canadian Parliament, was Canada’s Minister of Social Development, and was named an Officer of the Order of Canada, one of that nation’s highest honors.
NHL
OTT@MTL: What you need to know
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens (0-4-1) enter the closing stretch of their preseason on Tuesday with the first of three consecutive games against Ottawa (1-4-0) to wrap up training camp. Here's what you need to know heading into the game:. 1. The Habs are winless in exhibition action this fall and...
NHL
Islanders React to Barzal Extension
Mathew Barzal becomes latest Islander to commit long-term to the franchise. After inking an eight-year contract extension on Tuesday, Mathew Barzal becomes the latest New York Islander to commit long-term to the franchise. Last offseason, both Adam Pelech and Ryan Pulock signed eight-year contracts to remain with the team, and...
NHL
Flyers reduce training camp roster to 34 players
The Philadelphia Flyers announced today the club has reduced training camp by 10 players, according to President of Hockey Operations & General Manager, Chuck Fletcher. The Flyers have assigned the following players to Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League (AHL):. Forwards - Tyson Foerster, Olle Lycksell. Defensemen - Adam...
NHL
CAMP NOTEBOOK - 06.10.22
Special teams was an area of focus during Thursday's skate. Back to the drawing board. Thursday's skate at the Scotiabank Saddledome was heavily focused on special teams, specifically the powerplay after an 0-for-6 showing against the Jets Wednesday night. Here's how the power play units operated during today's practice:. PP...
NHL
Burnside: 10 Storylines Entering 2022-23 For The Carolina Hurricanes
It's a fair point, so with that in mind here are the top 10 narratives of the team's 25th anniversary season in North Carolina. But you'd better hurry up and read them because, well, things always seem to be a bit fluid around the team. Brent Burns, Motor Home And...
Yardbarker
Canadian Tire fully ends Hockey Canada sponsorship
The string of sponsorship blows continues. The Canadian Tire Corp. announced on Thursday that the company has fully ended all funding for all Hockey Canada national teams. Many of Hockey Canada’s top sponsors – including Telus, Tim Hortons and Scotiabank – have suspended funding for Canada’s men’s teams for the time being, while still supporting the women’s and para hockey teams. Canadian Tire is the first to publicly back out from all funding entirely.
NHL
Global Series blog: Mark Borowiecki
Predators defenseman discusses sightseeing in Prague with his father. Mark Borowiecki is writing a blog for NHL.com as the Nashville Predators travel in Europe this week. The Predators defeated SC Bern 4-3 in an exhibition at PostFinance Arena in Bern, Switzerland, on Monday as part of the 2022 NHL Global Series Challenge. They open the regular season against the San Jose Sharks at O2 Arena in Prague on Friday and Saturday (2 p.m. ET; NHLN, BSSO, NBCSCA) as part of the 2022 NHL Global Series.
NHL
Jagr discusses hockey future prior to Global Series in home country
PRAGUE -- Looking like an aging rock star, clad in dark jeans and a leather jacket, Jaromir Jagr strolled into O2 Arena in Prague. The all-time NHL great, who owns a team in Kladno, Czech Republic, was there for the 2022 NHL Global Series, which is bringing the NHL to his native country, a chance for the NHL's past to meet the NHL's present.
NHL
Official Stars Podcast: Reacting to Jason Robertson's four-year deal
This week, Razor and Heika break down the end of #RoboWatch and what the forward's new contract means for the season. Daryl "Razor" Reaugh and Mike Heika break down the news of Jason Robertson's new contract while also evaluating the preseason and progress under new head coach Pete DeBoer. Podman...
NBC Sports
Top Bruins prospect Fabian Lysell to begin season in Providence
If you're eager to see what Fabian Lysell is capable of at the NHL level, you'll have to wait. The Boston Bruins assigned five players to their AHL affiliate in Providence on Thursday: Lysell, Jack Ahcan, John Beecher, Kyle Keyser, and Marc McLaughlin. Four other players -- Keith Kinkaid, Joona...
NHL
Tuch's dog gets after pucks at Sabres practice
Golden Retriever Teddy Tuch takes over ice in Buffalo. Forget too many men on the ice, there should be a penalty for not enough dogs on the ice. Alex and Teddy Tuch proved that on Thursday. The Buffalo Sabres forward brought the cutest visitor to practice and the team shared a video of Teddy tearing it up.
