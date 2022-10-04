Read full article on original website
Beto O'Rourke doubles down on confronting Gov. Abbott after Uvalde shooting: 'I don't regret being there'
"I wanted to fight for those families in Uvalde," O'Rourke said, months after he confronted Gov. Greg Abbott at a press conference after the shooting.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Uvalde Families Make Presence Felt at Texas Governor Debate
Parents of some of the 19 children killed in the Uvalde school massacre in Texas lashed out at Republican Gov. Greg Abbott over his opposition to tougher gun control on Friday before the issue took center stage in his only debate with Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke. The presence of...
7 Celebrities You Will Be Shocked To Know Were Born In Texas!
There are certain celebrities that have so much pride being from Texas, they make it known on a regular basis. Matthew McConaughey, Eva Longoria, Beyonce born and raised in H-town. But there are a few that were born here that you may not realize. I was today years old when I realized that some of my very favorite actors hail from the Lone Star State. Let's play, born in Texas or not?
Willie Nelson Delivers Emotional Message To Uvalde Victim's Parents
The music legend spoke out at a rally for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke.
Texas attorney general Ken Paxton mocked for fleeing subpoena in truck driven by his wife: ‘Run, Ken, run!’
Ken Paxton, the Republican Texas state attorney general, fled a subpoena in a vehicle alongside his wife, state Senator Angela Paxton. Mr Paxton was being given a subpoena at his home on Monday in connection to a court hearing set for Tuesday linked to a lawsuit by nonprofits attempting to fund abortions outside of the state for Texas residents. A federal court affidavit states that process server Ernesto Martin Herrera came to the home to hand over the documents when he was met by Ms Paxton, according to The Texas Tribune. Mr Herrera recounted that Ms Paxton told him...
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
Abbott admits NYC mayor sent email about migrant busing
Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday acknowledged New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ office sent an email that was apparently a follow-up to a conversation seeking greater coordination of Texas’ plans to bus migrants to the city— but the governor stressed that the mayor himself had not made direct contact.
Texas Attorney General Responds To Fleeing Allegations
According to court records, Ken Paxton, Texas Attorney General allegedly fled his own home on Monday morning to avoid being served a subpoena for a federal court hearing on Tuesday in a lawsuit from non-profit organizations that provide Texans with funds for abortions out of state. Since then, Paxton has denied the incident.
Migrant encounters at the border are higher today than they were before Gov. Greg Abbott’s Operation Lone Star began
For the past year and a half, Gov. Greg Abbott has made border security his priority and the centerpiece of his reelection campaign. He’s put $4 billion on the line to do so, initiating construction of a border wall and sending thousands of National Guard service members and state police to patrol the border with Mexico for months on end in his highly touted Operation Lone Star.
Texas streaming lawsuit moves to Dallas Federal Court
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A lawsuit brought forward by a number of Texas cities, including the city of Amarillo, against three streaming entities, has officially been moved from state court to federal court, according to documents filed earlier this month in Dallas Federal Court. This comes after the respective attorneys for Netflix, Hulu and Disney […]
