Springdale, Ohio Store Will Move To New LocationCadrene HeslopSpringdale, OH
The gift that Italian dictator Mussolini gave to Cincinnati in 1929 was stolen decades laterAnita DurairajCincinnati, OH
Men’s Soccer: Pechota’s late goal propels No. 17 Buckeyes to 3-2 win over Northern KentuckyThe LanternColumbus, OH
Benefits of having a Fall Yard Sale, plus list of October, 2022 Fall Yard Sales around Ohio.Everything Kaye!Ohio State
Jurassic World Live tour set to hit Schottenstein Center this weekendThe LanternColumbus, OH
Bengals pick surprising name to play Lamar Jackson role on scout team
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals injured second-round pick Cam Taylor Britt took center stage on his first day back at practice. Britt was cleared to return to practice (alongside defensive end Khalid Kareem) on Wednesday from injured reserve. The move starts a 21-day clock for Britt to practice without counting against the 53-man active roster.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Concerning Joe Burrow News
During his weekly appearance on "The Colin Cowherd Podcast," Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow discussed head injuries in the NFL. Burrow made some eye-opening comments about concussions. At one point, he revealed that he even forgot portions of a game due to injury. "I've had some where I don't remember...
Where we rate the Vikings in our Week 5 power rankings
The 3-1 Vikings didn't crack our top 10 this week.
Week 5 NFL Power Rankings: The Vikings Creep Closer to the Top
So far into the 2022 NFL season, there have been only three, maybe four, teams that have emerged from the pack as the true contenders. Many of the other teams you could draw out a path to the playoffs for, but there are blemishes on their resumes. 15 of the...
NBC's Mike Tirico 'lucky' to have called end of Cincinnati Bengals' playoff win drought
Mike Tirico, in his first season as lead voice of NBC's "Sunday Night Football" alongside former Cincinnati Bengals great Cris Collinsworth, has been the primetime host of the Olympics in Tokyo and Beijing and hosted numerous golf and racing championships in addition to Super Bowl 56 between the Bengals and Los Angeles Rams - all since July of last year. ...
WISH-TV
Edgerrin James’ son Jizzle James commits to play college basketball in Midwest
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It will be an easy drive for Indianapolis Colts fans to catch the next generation of talent behind one of the franchise’s most beloved stars. Only this time, you’ll see Pro Hall of Fame running back Edgerrin James in a basketball gym on the University of Cincinnati’s campus.
Steelers rookie WR Calvin Austin returns to practice, opening 21-day window to return to games
Calvin Austin III returned to practice Wednesday, opening up a 21-day window during which the rookie wide receiver can be activated off of injured reserve and make his debut for the Pittsburgh Steelers. “It feels great,” Austin said. “It was definitely good to be back out there. I was a...
Broncos ranked as 4th-worst team in NFL power rankings
Coming off a 32-23 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 4, the Denver Broncos are now ranked No. 29 in Nate Davis’ latest NFL power rankings for USA TODAY Sports. That’s down eight spots from Denver’s 21st overall ranking last week. Here is Davis’ commentary...
2022 NFL Power Rankings: Bengals and Raiders climb, Commanders nosedive into Week 5
Who is the best team in the NFL? The return of our 2022 NFL power rankings takes a look at
Cincy Jungle
NFL Week 5 TV schedule
October is here, and with it comes the return of good old-fashioned fall football. Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season begins Thursday with a primetime clash of AFC playoff hopefuls in the Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts. On Sunday, you’ll have to be up early to catch this week’s...
profootballnetwork.com
Denver Broncos vs. Indianapolis Colts Underdog Pick’ems for Thursday Night Football Include Matt Ryan, Russell Wilson, and Melvin Gordon III
Fantasy football is more than just the weekly head-to-head game we’ve all grown to love. On Underdog Fantasy, managers can put their player-projection skills to the test by predicting player stat lines. Here are my top Underdog Pick’em plays for the Denver Broncos vs. Indianapolis Colts Thursday Night Football Pick’em contest.
Giants on the Rise Again in Latest MMQB NFL Power Rankings
The New York Giants are moving up the charts, hitting their highest power ranking placement in the last three years.
'Sorry sir': Ted Karras was so excited about the Bengals' win he bumped an official
Cincinnati Bengals center Ted Karras was miked up during his team's win last week against the Miami Dolphins, and his enthusiasm was contagious. Karras, who is in his seventh NFL season and first with the Bengals, couldn't contain his excitement throughout the Bengals offensive line's dominant performance, which provided quarterback Joe Burrow with what he called the best protection of his NFL career.
Cincy Jungle
Bengals News (10/4): Naming rights for indoor practice facility revealed
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has announced the launch of a nonprofit foundation – along with his parents, Robin and Jimmy Burrow – to help meet the needs of families who are working to overcome food insecurity and childhood mental health issues. The Joe Burrow Foundation will provide resources and support to the underprivileged and underserved in Ohio and Louisiana.
Four-Star 2023 UC Target Jizzle James Teases Announcement
The scoring guard could be another big addition to the UC backcourt.
WKRC
Reds announce changes to coaching staff following conclusion of 100-loss season
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Just one day after finishing with the second 100-loss season in franchise history, the Cincinnati Reds announced changes on the coaching staff. First base/infield/base running coach Delino DeShields, advance scouting coach Cristian Pérez, bullpen coach Lee Tunnell, assistant coach Rolando Valles and hitting coach Alan Zinter will not return to the Major League staff in 2023.
Tee Higgins will be ready for Ravens: Bengals injury updates
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals injury report is in good shape as they prepare to head to Baltimore this weekend for a pivotal AFC North first-place showdown against the Ravens. While wide receiver Tee Higgins (ankle) was limited at practice for a second straight day, the Bengals are optimistic...
Cincinnati Bengals Quarterback Joe Burrow Launches Namesake Foundation
The foundation will concentrate on alleviating food insecurity and providing resources for mental health, Burrow says.
fantasypros.com
Fantasy Football Sweep: Tua Tagovailoa, Latavius Murray, Russell Wilson (10/4)
The NFL news cycle is 24/7, especially during the season. For fantasy football managers, it can be overwhelming to stay on top of all of the news and the fantasy-relevant analysis that comes with it. That’s where the Fantasy Football Sweep comes in. With this article, I’ll attempt to...
Don't expect Nelly to wear Darnay Scott jersey for Bengals-Ravens halftime performance
The Baltimore Ravens announced Tuesday that Nelly will perform at halftime of their AFC North showdown with the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday night. Former Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis was famous for emerging from the tunnel and doing his "squirrel dance" to Nelly's "Hot in Herre" during his Pro Football Hall of Fame career in Baltimore.
