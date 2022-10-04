ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Concerning Joe Burrow News

During his weekly appearance on "The Colin Cowherd Podcast," Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow discussed head injuries in the NFL. Burrow made some eye-opening comments about concussions. At one point, he revealed that he even forgot portions of a game due to injury. "I've had some where I don't remember...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

NBC's Mike Tirico 'lucky' to have called end of Cincinnati Bengals' playoff win drought

Mike Tirico, in his first season as lead voice of NBC's "Sunday Night Football" alongside former Cincinnati Bengals great Cris Collinsworth, has been the primetime host of the Olympics in Tokyo and Beijing and hosted numerous golf and racing championships in addition to Super Bowl 56 between the Bengals and Los Angeles Rams - all since July of last year. ...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

NFL Week 5 TV schedule

October is here, and with it comes the return of good old-fashioned fall football. Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season begins Thursday with a primetime clash of AFC playoff hopefuls in the Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts. On Sunday, you’ll have to be up early to catch this week’s...
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Denver Broncos vs. Indianapolis Colts Underdog Pick’ems for Thursday Night Football Include Matt Ryan, Russell Wilson, and Melvin Gordon III

Fantasy football is more than just the weekly head-to-head game we’ve all grown to love. On Underdog Fantasy, managers can put their player-projection skills to the test by predicting player stat lines. Here are my top Underdog Pick’em plays for the Denver Broncos vs. Indianapolis Colts Thursday Night Football Pick’em contest.
DENVER, CO
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

'Sorry sir': Ted Karras was so excited about the Bengals' win he bumped an official

Cincinnati Bengals center Ted Karras was miked up during his team's win last week against the Miami Dolphins, and his enthusiasm was contagious. Karras, who is in his seventh NFL season and first with the Bengals, couldn't contain his excitement throughout the Bengals offensive line's dominant performance, which provided quarterback Joe Burrow with what he called the best protection of his NFL career.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

Bengals News (10/4): Naming rights for indoor practice facility revealed

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has announced the launch of a nonprofit foundation – along with his parents, Robin and Jimmy Burrow – to help meet the needs of families who are working to overcome food insecurity and childhood mental health issues. The Joe Burrow Foundation will provide resources and support to the underprivileged and underserved in Ohio and Louisiana.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Reds announce changes to coaching staff following conclusion of 100-loss season

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Just one day after finishing with the second 100-loss season in franchise history, the Cincinnati Reds announced changes on the coaching staff. First base/infield/base running coach Delino DeShields, advance scouting coach Cristian Pérez, bullpen coach Lee Tunnell, assistant coach Rolando Valles and hitting coach Alan Zinter will not return to the Major League staff in 2023.
CINCINNATI, OH
fantasypros.com

Fantasy Football Sweep: Tua Tagovailoa, Latavius Murray, Russell Wilson (10/4)

The NFL news cycle is 24/7, especially during the season. For fantasy football managers, it can be overwhelming to stay on top of all of the news and the fantasy-relevant analysis that comes with it. That’s where the Fantasy Football Sweep comes in. With this article, I’ll attempt to...
NFL
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Don't expect Nelly to wear Darnay Scott jersey for Bengals-Ravens halftime performance

The Baltimore Ravens announced Tuesday that Nelly will perform at halftime of their AFC North showdown with the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday night. Former Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis was famous for emerging from the tunnel and doing his "squirrel dance" to Nelly's "Hot in Herre" during his Pro Football Hall of Fame career in Baltimore.
CINCINNATI, OH

