Boone County, MO

Columbia Missourian

Columbia firefighters union upset with chief selection process

The union representing Columbia’s firefighters is complaining that their voice is not being heard in the selection of a new fire chief. In a statement provided to the Missourian on Wednesday, Zachary Privette, president of the Columbia Professional Firefighters, IAFF Local 1055, revealed the union is backing the candidacy of Brian Dunn, former chief of the San Angelo, Texas, fire department.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Columbia to launch ARPA proposals portal

The city of Columbia is launching a portal that will track and score proposals for projects that could be funded with federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money. The portal will allow residents and local organizations to make proposals for the use of the city’s first $12.5 million in ARPA funds, according to a presentation given to the Columbia City Council at a Monday evening work session.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

CPS summer school enrollment returns to pre-COVID numbers for second year

Columbia Public Schools’ summer school programs this year made an estimated $5.7 million for the district in total revenue as enrollment reached pre-pandemic levels for the second year in a row. The district’s chief financial officer, Heather McArthur, and Bonnie Conley, summer school coordinator, gave a presentation to the...
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Biden to storm-ravaged Florida: 'We're not going to leave'

FORT MYERS, Florida — President Joe Biden surveyed the devastation of hurricane-ravaged Florida on Wednesday, promising to marshal the power of the federal government to help rebuild as he comforted local residents alongside Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, a potential 2024 foe. Both men declared they were putting politics aside...
FLORIDA STATE
Columbia Missourian

Three Columbia music teachers to join St. Louis Symphony for concert

Three Columbia teachers will join music educators from eight states to perform Friday with the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra in Powell Hall in St. Louis. Before the performance, Alison Lankheit and Briana Frieda of Columbia Public Schools and Chris Vasquez of Columbia Independent School will rehearse with the orchestra before the free evening concert.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Missouri man convicted in brothers' deaths admits to fraud

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri man pleaded guilty Tuesday to a cattle fraud scheme that he tried to cover up by killing two Wisconsin brothers. The U.S. attorneys office said 28-year-old Garland Nelson, of Braymer, must forfeit more than $215,000 after admitting to mail fraud and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
BRAYMER, MO
Columbia Missourian

63rd annual Boone County Art Show this weekend

The 63rd Boone County Art Show will be this weekend at the Central Bank of Boone County. A collaboration between the Central Bank of Boone County and the Columbia Art League, the event will showcase the work of artists, both professional and not.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
Columbia Missourian

Construction continues on new MU football practice facility

Construction continues on the new football practice facility on Oct. 5 in Columbia. The $33-million facility is being funded through private donations. The new building will be called the Stephens Indoor Facility after MU graduates Brad and Rachel Cohen Stephens. The facility is replacing the current Devine Pavilion — which has a 70-yard field — with a full-length football field.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Woman pushed off Highway 63 overpass dies; Columbia Police make arrest

A woman pushed off a bridge on the northbound U.S. 63 overpass near Clark Lane on Tuesday evening died from her injuries. Kaylen Ann Schmit, 24, of Columbia was taken to University Hospital for severe injuries to her spine and internal bleeding, according to a probable cause statement. She died hours later. Next of kin has been notified.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Barges grounded by low water halt Mississippi River traffic

The unusually low water level in the lower Mississippi River is causing barges to get stuck in mud and sand, disrupting river travel for shippers, recreational boaters and even passengers on a cruise line. Lack of rainfall in recent weeks has left the Mississippi River approaching record low levels in...
MISSOURI STATE
Columbia Missourian

Power restored after large Boone Electric outage

COLUMBIA − Boone Electric Cooperative has restored power to its customers after an hour-long outage Wednesday morning. More than 1,800 customers were without power in the Rocheport, Scott Boulevard and Midway areas.
COLUMBIA, MO

