Columbia Missourian
Forget red-blue divide and vote for candidates who support unity
I am dismayed by the media coverage concerning analysis of “red” or “blue” states. For example, Missouri is a “red” state and New York is a “blue” state, and rural areas are “red” and urban areas are “blue.”. They...
Columbia Missourian
Missouri governor signs $764 million income tax cut, rural incentives package
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson on Wednesday signed an income tax cut and a package of incentives targeting rural economic projects into law, putting the finishing touches on a special legislative session he convened last month. Both proposals were the result of vetoes issued earlier this year by Parson, who objected...
Columbia Missourian
Missouri lawmakers pass rural incentives bill as special session draws to a close
Missouri lawmakers wrapped up their special session Tuesday when the state Senate overwhelmingly approved a $40 million package of incentives targeting rural economic projects. The bill, passed 26-3, creates tax credits for fuel retailers to sell gas and diesel with higher blends of biofuels and to establish urban farms. It...
Columbia Missourian
Is it time for a new Missouri Constitutional Convention? We'll see what voters say in November.
I was looking for something to read that would help me sleep, so I picked up the Missouri State Constitution and found something interesting concerning the Show-Me State; something that has not been adequately reported by the media. Article XII, Section 3(a) says that every 20 years since November 1962,...
Columbia Missourian
Columbia firefighters union upset with chief selection process
The union representing Columbia’s firefighters is complaining that their voice is not being heard in the selection of a new fire chief. In a statement provided to the Missourian on Wednesday, Zachary Privette, president of the Columbia Professional Firefighters, IAFF Local 1055, revealed the union is backing the candidacy of Brian Dunn, former chief of the San Angelo, Texas, fire department.
Columbia Missourian
Columbia to launch ARPA proposals portal
The city of Columbia is launching a portal that will track and score proposals for projects that could be funded with federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money. The portal will allow residents and local organizations to make proposals for the use of the city’s first $12.5 million in ARPA funds, according to a presentation given to the Columbia City Council at a Monday evening work session.
Columbia Missourian
CPS summer school enrollment returns to pre-COVID numbers for second year
Columbia Public Schools’ summer school programs this year made an estimated $5.7 million for the district in total revenue as enrollment reached pre-pandemic levels for the second year in a row. The district’s chief financial officer, Heather McArthur, and Bonnie Conley, summer school coordinator, gave a presentation to the...
Columbia Missourian
Environmental group gives Kansas, Missouri utilities low marks for clean energy transition
Kansas and Missouri’s largest utilities earned nearly failing grades for their progress transitioning to renewable sources of energy, according to a new report from a national environmental group. The Sierra Club’s “Dirty Truth About Utility Climate Pledges” report gave Evergy an 18% for its investments in clean energy and...
Columbia Missourian
Doctor's legacy preserved through mental health advocacy for medical professionals
Lorna Breen had her eyes set on becoming a doctor since middle school, Corey Feist, Breen’s brother-in-law, told an audience Wednesday evening at the Missouri Theatre.
Columbia Missourian
Biden to storm-ravaged Florida: 'We're not going to leave'
FORT MYERS, Florida — President Joe Biden surveyed the devastation of hurricane-ravaged Florida on Wednesday, promising to marshal the power of the federal government to help rebuild as he comforted local residents alongside Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, a potential 2024 foe. Both men declared they were putting politics aside...
Columbia Missourian
Three Columbia music teachers to join St. Louis Symphony for concert
Three Columbia teachers will join music educators from eight states to perform Friday with the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra in Powell Hall in St. Louis. Before the performance, Alison Lankheit and Briana Frieda of Columbia Public Schools and Chris Vasquez of Columbia Independent School will rehearse with the orchestra before the free evening concert.
Columbia Missourian
Missouri man convicted in brothers' deaths admits to fraud
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri man pleaded guilty Tuesday to a cattle fraud scheme that he tried to cover up by killing two Wisconsin brothers. The U.S. attorneys office said 28-year-old Garland Nelson, of Braymer, must forfeit more than $215,000 after admitting to mail fraud and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Columbia Missourian
63rd annual Boone County Art Show this weekend
The 63rd Boone County Art Show will be this weekend at the Central Bank of Boone County. A collaboration between the Central Bank of Boone County and the Columbia Art League, the event will showcase the work of artists, both professional and not.
Columbia Missourian
Wide receivers flood MU injury report ahead of Florida; Burden listed as probable
Luther Burden III, Barrett Banister and Dominic Lovett were listed on Missouri’s injury report Thursday, leaving the Tigers’ deepest position group in jeopardy. Burden — who was questionable but played against Georgia— is the only player listed as probable from this week’s release. Banister and...
Columbia Missourian
Construction continues on new MU football practice facility
Construction continues on the new football practice facility on Oct. 5 in Columbia. The $33-million facility is being funded through private donations. The new building will be called the Stephens Indoor Facility after MU graduates Brad and Rachel Cohen Stephens. The facility is replacing the current Devine Pavilion — which has a 70-yard field — with a full-length football field.
Columbia Missourian
Woman pushed off Highway 63 overpass dies; Columbia Police make arrest
A woman pushed off a bridge on the northbound U.S. 63 overpass near Clark Lane on Tuesday evening died from her injuries. Kaylen Ann Schmit, 24, of Columbia was taken to University Hospital for severe injuries to her spine and internal bleeding, according to a probable cause statement. She died hours later. Next of kin has been notified.
Columbia Missourian
Barges grounded by low water halt Mississippi River traffic
The unusually low water level in the lower Mississippi River is causing barges to get stuck in mud and sand, disrupting river travel for shippers, recreational boaters and even passengers on a cruise line. Lack of rainfall in recent weeks has left the Mississippi River approaching record low levels in...
Columbia Missourian
Power restored after large Boone Electric outage
COLUMBIA − Boone Electric Cooperative has restored power to its customers after an hour-long outage Wednesday morning. More than 1,800 customers were without power in the Rocheport, Scott Boulevard and Midway areas.
Columbia Missourian
Columbia Police Department responds to an individual pushed off of Highway 63 overpass near Clark Lane
COLUMBIA - An individual was taken to an area hospital after being pushed over a bridge on the northbound Highway 63 overpass near Clark Lane Tuesday night. Their condition is currently unknown. "At approximately 6:45 p.m., Columbia Police responded to a report that an individual had been pushed over a...
Columbia Missourian
Columbia College volleyball sweeps Stephens, continues dominance in series
Columbia College volleyball has dominated its crosstown rival in recent years. Over the past 12 seasons, Columbia has won all 25 games against Stephens and swept all of them except for one instance — a four-set win — in 2013.
