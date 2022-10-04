ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Comments / 0

Related
Big Country News

School construction backlog has Idaho districts getting desperate

BOISE — Idaho’s facing a huge backlog in public school construction, and school districts are getting desperate, state lawmakers were told Thursday. “Currently with the growth in the state, our increased number of students has pushed an all-time high on the facilities that we currently have, and we really do lack the ability to house safely all these new students,” Andy Grover, a longtime Idaho school district superintendent who now heads the Idaho Association of School Administrators, told the first meeting Thursday of the Idaho Legislature’s interim working group on “Funding Construction of Public Schools.”
IDAHO STATE
103.5 KISSFM

The Best Vodkas Come from Idaho

Idaho has an abundance of potato vodkas main ingredient thus paving the way for superb vodka from the gem state. Mix that with some great flavors like Idaho's own Huckleberry and you have yourself a stellar product. Here are some Idaho vodkas worth trying with descriptions from their websites with links. Happy almost summertime, enjoy.
IDAHO STATE
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Idaho Voters’ Polling Places, Legislative Districts may Have Changed

Because of the 2021 redistricting process, Idahoans across the state may find themselves living in a different legislative or congressional district when they cast their ballots in the Nov. 8 general election. “Almost every person in the state of Idaho will need to look to see if their district boundaries...
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

3 Myths About Idaho Transplants We Need to Stop Believing

The Cambridge English Dictionary defines a transplant as "someone or something that has moved, or been moved, from one place to another." The example provided was especially interesting given the nature of this article. It was, "I'm a transplant from California." Truth be told, I'm a transplant from North Carolina...
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orofino, ID
City
Moscow, ID
City
Potlatch, ID
State
Idaho State
City
Deary, ID
City
Kendrick, ID
Local
Idaho Government
City
Lewiston, ID
105.5 The Fan

Is There Really $500K Hidden in This Idaho Cave?

Idaho may be known as the Gem State but there’s no question that it also has its fair share of treasures. As a matter of fact, there are entire communities in Idaho specifically focused on locating the lost treasures of Idaho. One particular treasure hidden in Idaho is rumored to contain over half a million in treasure hidden that belonged to none other than Henry Plummer. Plummer was not only a sheriff but also the “secret leader” of the “Road Agent Gang” according to Unsolved Mysteries.
IDAHO STATE
kmvt

Youth Assessment Centers coming to Idaho

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A new tool to help divert youth away from juvenile detention and probation is coming to Idaho, thanks to funding from the State of Idaho. The state allocated 6.5 million dollars to help make this a reality, and through a grant funding process, different districts were able to apply to form assessment centers in their area.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Arkoosh, Labrador clash in statewide Idaho attorney general’s debate

Idaho’s two candidates for attorney general accused each other of looking to politicize the office during a statewide televised debate Monday. Democrat Tom Arkoosh opened the debate alleging his Republican opponent Raúl Labrador would turn the attorney general’s office into a political office that would deny women health care, defund the education system and ban books. “I want to run a law office, and I think my opponent wants to...
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

Idaho’s Biggest Home is Massive and Stunning [Gallery]

This massive house is in Post Falls, Idaho and is lovingly called the 'Amway House' others call it the "River House". Remember all of those Amway products and catalogs from back in the day? The fortune that purchased this house was from a family getting rich from selling Amway. I remember Amway boxes stacked in my grandparents spare bedroom. They certainly didn't do it like the Puryear family though.
POST FALLS, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youth Programs#Politics Local#Walking Challenge
kidnewsradio.com

Idaho Power donates truck to rural fire district

OWYHEE, Idaho (KIFI) – A recent donation to the Murphy Reynolds Wilson Fire District will help volunteers respond to fire and other emergency situations for years to come. Idaho Power recently donated a retired Chevrolet 3500 pickup truck from its fleet to the Murphy Reynolds Wilson District, a volunteer fire group that covers a large rural area in southwest Idaho, including Idaho Power’s Hemingway Substation.
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
FOX 28 Spokane

Public health advisory for Rose Lake in Idaho

IDAHO – The Panhandle Health District (PHD), the Idaho Department of Health & Welfare (IDHW) and the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) have issued a public health advisory for Rose Lake. Recent water samplings by DEQ found the presents of cyanobacteria in the lakes water. Cyanobacteria is also...
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

Idaho’s Most Recognizable Employee Only Makes $11.54 Per Hour

The discussion of "pay" in and around the workplace is always a little "weird". So often it seems employees feel unable to ask for a raise yet there's always a competitiveness around making sure that your pay is even with your colleagues. Some workplaces publicize everyones pay, to be transparent. Others give everyone a raise together so that the bar is always even.
IDAHO STATE
Big Country News

Big Country News

Lewiston, ID
15K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The free local news source for the LC Valley, Camas Prairie and Palouse!

 https://www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy