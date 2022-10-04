Read full article on original website
School construction backlog has Idaho districts getting desperate
BOISE — Idaho’s facing a huge backlog in public school construction, and school districts are getting desperate, state lawmakers were told Thursday. “Currently with the growth in the state, our increased number of students has pushed an all-time high on the facilities that we currently have, and we really do lack the ability to house safely all these new students,” Andy Grover, a longtime Idaho school district superintendent who now heads the Idaho Association of School Administrators, told the first meeting Thursday of the Idaho Legislature’s interim working group on “Funding Construction of Public Schools.”
The Best Vodkas Come from Idaho
Idaho has an abundance of potato vodkas main ingredient thus paving the way for superb vodka from the gem state. Mix that with some great flavors like Idaho's own Huckleberry and you have yourself a stellar product. Here are some Idaho vodkas worth trying with descriptions from their websites with links. Happy almost summertime, enjoy.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Idaho Voters’ Polling Places, Legislative Districts may Have Changed
Because of the 2021 redistricting process, Idahoans across the state may find themselves living in a different legislative or congressional district when they cast their ballots in the Nov. 8 general election. “Almost every person in the state of Idaho will need to look to see if their district boundaries...
3 Myths About Idaho Transplants We Need to Stop Believing
The Cambridge English Dictionary defines a transplant as "someone or something that has moved, or been moved, from one place to another." The example provided was especially interesting given the nature of this article. It was, "I'm a transplant from California." Truth be told, I'm a transplant from North Carolina...
Is There Really $500K Hidden in This Idaho Cave?
Idaho may be known as the Gem State but there’s no question that it also has its fair share of treasures. As a matter of fact, there are entire communities in Idaho specifically focused on locating the lost treasures of Idaho. One particular treasure hidden in Idaho is rumored to contain over half a million in treasure hidden that belonged to none other than Henry Plummer. Plummer was not only a sheriff but also the “secret leader” of the “Road Agent Gang” according to Unsolved Mysteries.
kmvt
Youth Assessment Centers coming to Idaho
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A new tool to help divert youth away from juvenile detention and probation is coming to Idaho, thanks to funding from the State of Idaho. The state allocated 6.5 million dollars to help make this a reality, and through a grant funding process, different districts were able to apply to form assessment centers in their area.
Arkoosh, Labrador clash in statewide Idaho attorney general’s debate
Idaho’s two candidates for attorney general accused each other of looking to politicize the office during a statewide televised debate Monday. Democrat Tom Arkoosh opened the debate alleging his Republican opponent Raúl Labrador would turn the attorney general’s office into a political office that would deny women health care, defund the education system and ban books. “I want to run a law office, and I think my opponent wants to...
Idaho’s Biggest Home is Massive and Stunning [Gallery]
This massive house is in Post Falls, Idaho and is lovingly called the 'Amway House' others call it the "River House". Remember all of those Amway products and catalogs from back in the day? The fortune that purchased this house was from a family getting rich from selling Amway. I remember Amway boxes stacked in my grandparents spare bedroom. They certainly didn't do it like the Puryear family though.
Idaho sockeye salmon return brings mixed results
BOISE, Idaho — More imperiled Snake River sockeye salmon returned to central Idaho this year than in nearly a decade, but biologists are disappointed that few of them came from fish that spawned naturally in the wild. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game said Wednesday that 736 adult...
Miss Monday's Idaho Attorney General debate? Here's what to know
The General Election is quickly approaching and candidates running for office are going head-to-head during the Idaho Debates hosted by Idaho Public Television.
Report Finds Nezperce, Kendrick and Genesee Among top 10 for Wastewater Violations
Pollution is a major problem for wastewater facilities in Idaho. The Idaho Conservation League's fifth annual report on discharges from sewage treatment plants finds three-quarters violated Clean Water Act standards between 2019 and 2021. However, those violations aren't equally distributed: just 10 facilities were responsible for more than half of...
kidnewsradio.com
Idaho Power donates truck to rural fire district
OWYHEE, Idaho (KIFI) – A recent donation to the Murphy Reynolds Wilson Fire District will help volunteers respond to fire and other emergency situations for years to come. Idaho Power recently donated a retired Chevrolet 3500 pickup truck from its fleet to the Murphy Reynolds Wilson District, a volunteer fire group that covers a large rural area in southwest Idaho, including Idaho Power’s Hemingway Substation.
This Tranquil Idaho Lake Is Hiding a Surprising Number of Haunting Shipwrecks
While Idaho, more specifically Lewiston, is home to the farthest inland seaport on the west coast, most people view the state as totally landlocked. That’s why our state is one of the last places you’d expect to find dozens of Titanic-esque shipwrecks. Last February, we had the pleasure...
FOX 28 Spokane
Public health advisory for Rose Lake in Idaho
IDAHO – The Panhandle Health District (PHD), the Idaho Department of Health & Welfare (IDHW) and the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) have issued a public health advisory for Rose Lake. Recent water samplings by DEQ found the presents of cyanobacteria in the lakes water. Cyanobacteria is also...
Idaho’s Most Recognizable Employee Only Makes $11.54 Per Hour
The discussion of "pay" in and around the workplace is always a little "weird". So often it seems employees feel unable to ask for a raise yet there's always a competitiveness around making sure that your pay is even with your colleagues. Some workplaces publicize everyones pay, to be transparent. Others give everyone a raise together so that the bar is always even.
Idaho Base Jumper Scary Crash Ordeal as Chute Gets Wrapped [VIDEO]
Exclusive Video Shows Idaho Base Jumper Crash And Rescue. A Twin Falls Idaho base jumper got into a bit of a jam as their jump went off-course, resulting in a crash along some jagged rocky cliffs that concluded with a harrowing rescue. My wife and I were passing through Twin...
boisestatepublicradio.org
Idaho's failed legal fight against an inmate’s gender affirming surgery nets plaintiffs' attorneys $2.58 million in fees
Adree Edmo became the first incarcerated person to get court-ordered gender confirmation surgery in July 2020. Now, the team of lawyers that fought for her treatment will be granted nearly $2.6 million in attorneys' fees. Back in 2017, Edmo’s attorneys sued the Idaho Department of Correction and its health insurance...
KING-5
Idaho murder suspect had violent criminal record in Washington, mental health issues
NEW MEADOWS, Idaho — New details are emerging about the two people shot and killed at the Hartland Inn in New Meadows on Saturday. The Adams County Sheriffs Office officially identified 47-year-old Rory Mehen and 45-year-old Sara Mehen as the two who were killed in the shooting. Police were...
Idaho Potato Truck Gets Pulled Over By California Highway Patrol
One of our state's most famous moving attractions, the Big Idaho Potato Truck, recently ran into trouble with the California Highway Patrol (CHIPS). The vehicle is renowned for traveling across the country, appearing in national commercials promoting Idaho Potatoes. The truck has traveled all over the country, but we know...
KTVB
Will Ferrell shoots pool in small-town Idaho bar
Perks Place is a staple in Mackay, which has a population of about 500 people. Ferrell made a stop at the Idaho bar amid a fly fishing trip with some friends.
Big Country News
Lewiston, ID
