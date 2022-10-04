Read full article on original website
Related
Green gold: Mexican avocados, beloved in U.S., fuel multi-billion dollar market
MEXICO CITY, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Hass avocado imports from Mexico, the main ingredient of guacamole - a favorite Super Bowl snack - are now worth $4 billion, up from about $2.5 billion two years ago, according to a new study by Texas A&M University.
Ethanol Producer Magazine
USDA: Corn use for fuel ethanol at 446 million bushels in July
The USDA recently released its Grain Crushings and Co-Products Production report for September, reporting that corn use for fuel ethanol production in July was down 1 percent when compared to the same month of last year, but up slightly when compared to June. Total corn consumed for alcohol and other...
Agriculture Online
Corn and soybeans finish off their highs | Tuesday, October 4, 2022
Corn ended the day up 3¢ at $6.84. Soybeans closed up 9¢ at $13.83. Both are down from their highs earlier in the day. CBOT wheat closed down 7¢. KC wheat closed up a penny. Minneapolis wheat is down 4¢. Live cattle are still down 53¢....
Agriculture Online
CBOT Trends-Soy up 11-13 cents, wheat up 2-4 cents, corn up 1-3 cents
CHICAGO, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Tuesday. WHEAT - Up 2 to 4 cents per bushel. * Wheat inches higher overnight, supported by...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Agriculture Online
USDA attache sees China 2022/23 corn crop at 270 million T
Oct 4 (Reuters) - Following are selected highlights from a report issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Foreign Agricultural Service (FAS) post in Beijing:. "Post forecasts China's MY (marketing year) 2022/23 feed and residual to decrease 1 percent from MY2021/22. Corn production for MY2022/23 is forecast at 270 MMT (million metric tons), 4 MMT lower than USDA's official forecast and 2.5 MMT lower than MY2021/22 due to lower planting area and yield losses caused by excessive rains in the northeast. Post forecasts MY2022/23 corn imports at 18 MMT and estimates MY2021/22 corn imports at 23 MMT, the same as USDA's official estimate. Brazil will be eligible to ship corn to China before the end of the calendar year, earlier than previously rumored, following the signing of a phytosanitary protocol. MY2022/23 rice production is reduced 2 MMT to 147 MMT from Post’s June estimate, due to the effects of drought and heat on mid and late-season crops. China's broken rice imports are forecast down due to India’s export ban and a greater availability of domestic broken rice this season."
The US dollar's relentless advance sends China's foreign exchange reserves to the lowest since 2018
Data from the People's Bank of China showed reserves fell by the equivalent of $49.2 billion to $3.0549 trillion by the end of August. The State Administration of Foreign Exchange attributed the decline to lower asset prices as the dollar climbs. The US dollar index hit a fresh 20-year high,...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Chicago corn, soybeans fall on U.S. harvest; wheat firms
SINGAPORE, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Chicago corn and soybean futures lost ground on Wednesday, pressured by freshly harvested U.S. supplies entering the market. Wheat rose for the first time in three sessions on concerns over supplies from the war-torn Black Sea region. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active corn contract on the...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Corn, soybeans rise on broad commodities strength; wheat mixed
CHICAGO, Oct 4 (Reuters) - U.S. corn and soybean futures rose on Tuesday, following broad strength in commodity and equity markets tied to easing concerns about the global economy, traders said. The dollar index cooled, retreating farther from two-decade highs set last month after Australia's central bank surprised investors with...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Wheat jumps 1.3% on Black Sea supply woes; soybeans ease
SINGAPORE, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures rose more than 1% on Wednesday with the market gaining for the first time in three sessions on concerns over slowing supplies from the war-torn Black Sea region. Soybeans lost ground as supplies from freshly harvested U.S. crop entered the market, while...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soy sags on recession fears, firm dollar; corn, wheat choppy
CHICAGO, Oct 5 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures fell about 1% on Wednesday on macroeconomic worries while corn and wheat were mixed in choppy trade as the dollar bounced and brokers awaited more information on the size of the U.S. harvest, analysts said. By 1:02 p.m. CDT (1802 GMT), Chicago...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soybeans rise, but harvest pressure, strong dollar limit gains
SINGAPORE, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures inched higher on Thursday, although pressure from rapidly progressing U.S. harvest and a stronger dollar kept a lid on prices. Wheat eased, while corn prices ticked higher. "A strong rally in the U.S. dollar, plus talk of potential slowdown in exports due...
Record turkey prices expected as Thanksgiving approaches
Families can expect to pay record high prices at the grocery store for turkey this upcoming holiday season thanks to the impacts of the bird flu and inflation. American Farm Bureau Federation economists analyzed turkey and egg costs in their latest Market Intel. The retail price for fresh boneless, skinless turkey breast reached a record high of $6.70 per pound in September, 112% higher than the same time in 2021 when prices were $3.16 per pound. The previous record high price was $5.88 per pound...
Agriculture Online
EU sees lower meat and dairy output as weather and disease weigh
PARIS, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Meat and dairy production in the European Union is expected to decline this year and next as livestock farms feel the effects of drought, disease outbreaks and rising costs, the EU's executive said on Wednesday. A historic drought in Europe this summer has reduced availability...
Wall Street surges, yields slide for second day as investors eye weaker economic data
WASHINGTON, Oct 4 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks and oil extended a comeback into a second straight day while U.S. Treasury yields slid on hopes that global efforts by central banks to fight inflation may ease in the future.
Agriculture Online
Soybean imports forecast at two-year low crimp China's ailing hog feed makers
China Oct. soybean imports seen near 5 mln T, lowest in 2 years. Lower soybean imports to curb meal supplies, hitting feed makers. Soybean purchases seen rebounding in Nov., Dec. to 18-20 mln T. By Naveen Thukral and Dominique Patton. SINGAPORE/BEIJING, Oct 6 (Reuters) - China's soybean imports are likely...
Stocks fall, yields jump as Fed holds firm on hikes
WASHINGTON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell while the dollar and Treasury yields jumped on Thursday as Federal Reserve officials showed little sign of backing away from interest rate hikes ahead of Friday's monthly U.S. jobs report.
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-U.S. soy drops to lowest since July; wheat, corn sink
CHICAGO, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures fell to a 2-1/2 month low on Thursday, under pressure from the ongoing U.S. harvest and signs of weak overseas demand, traders said. Poor export demand also weighed on the corn and wheat markets as investors remained wary of...
Agriculture Online
U.S. wheat futures fall on demand worries
CHICAGO, Oct 6 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures sagged on Thursday, with the most-active Chicago Board of Trade contract dropping 2.5%, as concerns about the global economy chilled prospects for a pick-up in exports. * A firm dollar, stemming from the risk-off market that was weighing on commodity prices, made U.S. wheat relatively more expensive to overseas buyers. * Some forecasts for much-needed rain in the U.S. Plains this weekend that will aid development of the recently seeded crop there added pressure. * The U.S. Agriculture Department said on Thursday morning that export sales of wheat totaled 229,400 tonnes in the week ended Sept. 29, down 8.3% from the prior week. Analysts had expected a weekly total between 200,000 and 450,000 tonnes. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade December soft red winter wheat futures contract dropped 22 cents to $8.79 a bushel, falling below its 10-day moving average. * K.C. December hard red winter wheat fell 21-1/2 cents to $9.68-3/4 a bushel and MGEX December spring wheat lost 15-1/4 cents to $9.66-1/4 a bushel. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Leslie Adler)
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-U.S. soybeans, wheat, corn fall as export concerns rise
CHICAGO, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures fell to a 2-1/2 month low on Thursday, under pressure from the ongoing U.S. harvest and signs of weak overseas demand, traders said. Poor export demand also weighed on the corn and wheat markets as investors remained wary of...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Chicago grains ease as harvest progress, dollar weigh
* CBOT corn, wheat and soybeans all lower * Fair weather helps U.S. corn, soy harvest; economy worries support dollar (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral PARIS/SINGAPORE, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Chicago corn, wheat and soybean futures eased on Thursday as fair weather helped the U.S. harvest, while the dollar strengthened as investors remained wary of an economic downturn. A pause in a crude oil rally following an output cut announced on Wednesday by OPEC+ producing countries also removed some support from grains, which are partly linked to biofuel markets. The U.S. harvest of corn and soybeans is progressing under clear skies across much of the Midwest this week, adding seasonal supply pressure. Rains in the southern U.S. Plains were also expected to aid recently sown winter wheat, though conditions remained parched in much of the U.S. wheat belt. Attention is turning to next week's U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) October crop forecasts for a gauge of harvest yields after a dry summer. The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was down 0.4% at $6.81-1/2 a bushel by 1150 GMT. CBOT soybeans edged down 0.8% to $13.58-1/4 a bushel, after earlier touching a two-month low. CBOT wheat was 1.2% lower at $8.91-1/4 a bushel. "Price moves in the overnight session are limited as the market tries to consolidate with an eye on next week's USDA report," consultancy Agritel said. Continuing flows of Ukrainian grain through a wartime Black Sea corridor and cheap prices of Russian wheat were also curbing wheat markets, after Russia's annexation of occupied zones of Ukraine fuelled three-month highs for futures in the past week. The lowest price offer submitted in a tender on Wednesday by Iraq to buy a nominal 50,000 tonnes of wheat was believed to be $386 a tonne for cargo to be sourced from Ukraine. Weekly U.S. export sales on Thursday showed corn volumes below a range of market estimates, wheat at the low end of expectations and soybeans in the middle of market predictions. The dollar rose on Thursday, halting a slide from last week's 20-year peak, as investors assessed the pace of potential interest rate rises that could trigger an economic recession. Prices at 1150 GMT Last Change Pct End 2021 Ytd Pct Move Move CBOT wheat 891.25 -10.75 -1.19 770.75 15.63 CBOT corn 681.50 -2.50 -0.37 593.25 14.88 CBOT soy 1358.25 -11.50 -0.84 1339.25 1.42 Paris wheat 348.75 -4.00 -1.13 276.75 26.02 Paris maize 337.50 -1.25 -0.37 226.00 49.34 Paris rape 619.75 -13.00 -2.05 754.00 -17.81 WTI crude oil 87.44 -0.32 -0.36 75.21 16.26 Euro/dlr 0.99 0.00 -0.21 1.1368 -13.26 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Shounak Dasgupta)
Comments / 0