Lottery

Narcity

Lotto Max Winner In Alberta Thought Her Partner Was 'Playing A Joke' On Her At First

A woman from Alberta thought her partner was playing a joke on her when he asked her to check their winning Lotto Max ticket after discovering they had won $100,000. Donald Shulze and Shelly Prouty from Alhambra bought their ticket from Evergreen Co-Op Association in Rocky Mountain House the day before the August 30 Lotto Max draw.
Upworthy

73-year-old man takes 'final trip' with his mom as he flies helicopter 3,000 miles to spread her ashes

After his mother Marie passed away in November 2019, 73-year-old Andrew Greenhalgh decided to make one last trip with her. Just two months after receiving his helicopter license, he left Great Baddow, Essex, for an eight-day journey around the United Kingdom. He flew to the Shetland Islands, Northern Ireland and the Isle of Man, heading southward to Wales, the Scilly Isles, Cornwall and Jersey, dispersing his 95-year-old mom Marie's ashes along the coastal route. He always wanted to take his mother to new places on a final journey. Just before the pandemic, Andrew transported some of his mother's ashes to the Arctic Circle, where he was able to disperse them.
Narcity

A Canadian City Was Just Ranked Among The Best In The World For Newcomers

A new survey just ranked one Canadian city among the best in the world for newcomers — and no, it isn't Toronto or Vancouver. Instead, Montreal has been taken the tenth spot globally as a great city for international expats to live and work out of, according to language learning app Preply's global expat index.
Narcity

These 5 Toronto Properties Show What You Can Get For $1M Right Now

Having $1 million in the bank is not something most people experience in their lifetime, yet it wasn't too long ago that it couldn't even get you into Toronto's real estate market. But, according to Strata, Toronto's housing landscape has shifted. It's no longer an impenetrable fortress selling average one-bedrooms...
Narcity

This Road Trip From BC To Alberta Is A Bucket List Canadian Vacay & Here's The Itinerary

This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media. A little while back, I took a road trip from B.C. to Alberta and it was filled with massive mountains and endless views. The whole thing made for the ideal Canadian vacation, and the perfect way to experience the Rockies.
