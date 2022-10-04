Read full article on original website
Lotto Max Winner In Alberta Took Home $13M & Didn't Tell His Wife How Much It Was At First
An Alberta man hit the jackpot and scored a huge $13 million in the Lotto Max draw but he kept the amount under wraps so he could surprise his wife. Assat Aytnyakov from Cochrane bought a Lotto Max ticket from Shoppers Drug Mart at 100 -120 Fifth Ave W. the day before the August 9 draw.
An Ontario Family Pulled Off A $2M Lotto Win Together & Their Plans Are So Relatable
Sharing moments with your family can be one of life's greatest joys, especially when the "moment" is finding out that you've just become Ontario lottery winners together. Christmas has got its work cut out for it. According to OLG, four members of the same family became $2 million richer after...
Lotto Max Winner In Alberta Thought Her Partner Was 'Playing A Joke' On Her At First
A woman from Alberta thought her partner was playing a joke on her when he asked her to check their winning Lotto Max ticket after discovering they had won $100,000. Donald Shulze and Shelly Prouty from Alhambra bought their ticket from Evergreen Co-Op Association in Rocky Mountain House the day before the August 30 Lotto Max draw.
Lotto Max Winner From Saskatchewan Says He Couldn't Stop Checking His Winning Ticket
A Lotto Max winner from Saskatchewan just got $1 million richer — and he was so surprised, he actually had to get the results double-checked!. Rollins Head became a new millionaire last month after winning the September 23 Lotto Max draw. The James Smith Cree Nation man got his...
Fed up Indian lottery winner who scooped record £3m jackpot forced to go into hiding after being hounded for money by strangers
A classic rags-to-riches tale has turned sour for an Indian man who won big on his local lottery, as he has been so bombarded with demands for money from strangers that he regrets ever winning it at all. The rickshaw driver known as Anoop, from the southern state of Kerala,...
I won a $2million lottery with my ‘in town’ strategy – I couldn’t breathe when I got the news but it paid off
A RECENT lottery winner couldn't breathe after discovering she had just won millions on a scratch-off through a specific playing strategy. The winner, a 21-year-old Michigan woman, won $2million with her "in town" strategy. The winner, who wants to remain anonymous, told the Michigan Lottery that her simple strategy involves...
Two Winning Ontario Lottery Tickets Are Set To Expire Next Month & One Of Them Is Worth $1M
Are you an Ontario lottery player who moonlights as an epic procrastinator? Well, you might want to check your pocket and inbox, friend. According to OLG, there are only a couple of weeks to collect two unclaimed winning tickets. So forgetful or unorganized individuals should be sweating right about now.
Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Tuesday, October 4 Are In & It's A $70 Million Jackpot
For this Tuesday's Lotto Max, there is officially $118 million available to be won so you'll definitely want to get your tickets out and check to see if you scored big in the October 4 draw. For the main jackpot, $70 million can be all yours if your ticket has...
73-year-old man takes 'final trip' with his mom as he flies helicopter 3,000 miles to spread her ashes
After his mother Marie passed away in November 2019, 73-year-old Andrew Greenhalgh decided to make one last trip with her. Just two months after receiving his helicopter license, he left Great Baddow, Essex, for an eight-day journey around the United Kingdom. He flew to the Shetland Islands, Northern Ireland and the Isle of Man, heading southward to Wales, the Scilly Isles, Cornwall and Jersey, dispersing his 95-year-old mom Marie's ashes along the coastal route. He always wanted to take his mother to new places on a final journey. Just before the pandemic, Andrew transported some of his mother's ashes to the Arctic Circle, where he was able to disperse them.
U.K.・
This City In BC Was Ranked As The Most Dangerous In Canada & It's Not Vancouver
Canada's most dangerous cities were ranked and one in B.C. came out on top, but it's probably not where you would expect. Some may have immediately thought of the big city of Vancouver, but the city was actually way down the list. Whereas Surrey, B.C. was actually ranked as the most dangerous in the entire country.
Ontario Health Care Worker Won Over $100K In Lotto Max & He's Donating Lots To Charity
A Lotto Max winner is using their prize money to make a more generous donation to charity, and, well, things just don't get much more wholesome than that, folks. According to OLG, Oakville resident Richard Noronha won an impressive $129,754 after grabbing Lotto Max's second-place prize in the September 2, 2022 draw.
Here's How Big A $300K Ontario Home Is & Which Cities Will Get You The Most For Your Money
One of the biggest things renters-turned-homeowners are trying to do is get more living space. However, the pricey state of Ontario's real estate market isn't making it easy for millennials or zoomers. According to a new report by Point2, Windsor currently offers the most space for your money in the...
People Who Moved To Vancouver Are Debating If It's Actually Unfriendly & It Got Heated
Vancouver is known for its beauty, mountains, and ocean, but also it can be straight-up lonely. Someone that moved to the city took to the Vancouver Reddit page to de-bunk the common stereotype that it's hard to make friends but it started a heated debate. People who moved from Ontario...
Toronto's Skyline Was Named 'Most Beautiful' In Canada & Take That, Montreal
Toronto has one of the coolest streets in the world, but if you take a step back and look at the city from afar, know that the 6ix also has the best skyline in Canada. Toronto was ranked the most photogenic and beautiful skyline in Canada, according to a recent study conducted by TonerGiant.
A Leafs Fan Harassed A Reporter Covering The Hockey Canada Scandal & Irony Is Dead
A Toronto reporter was heckled on live TV as she was reporting on the Hockey Canada sex scandal, and the entire interaction was incredibly ironic. The woman was harassed by a man wearing a Toronto Maple Leafs jersey, who could be heard yelling sexual remarks at her. This article contains...
A Canadian City Was Just Ranked Among The Best In The World For Newcomers
A new survey just ranked one Canadian city among the best in the world for newcomers — and no, it isn't Toronto or Vancouver. Instead, Montreal has been taken the tenth spot globally as a great city for international expats to live and work out of, according to language learning app Preply's global expat index.
These 5 Toronto Properties Show What You Can Get For $1M Right Now
Having $1 million in the bank is not something most people experience in their lifetime, yet it wasn't too long ago that it couldn't even get you into Toronto's real estate market. But, according to Strata, Toronto's housing landscape has shifted. It's no longer an impenetrable fortress selling average one-bedrooms...
Canada's Most Dangerous Cities Have Been Ranked & They're Not Where You'd Expect
While Canada is generally considered to be a safe country, that doesn't mean there aren't high levels of crime in some areas. What's more, Canada's most dangerous cities aren't necessarily where you'd expect them to be. According to the global statistics database Numbeo, as many as seven Canadian cities are...
Gas Prices In Canada Are On The Rise & Here's What You Should Know Before Filling Up
Depending on where you live, it might be time to rethink any road trip ideas because gas prices in Canada are on the rise. According to CAA's tracker, today's average national gas price in Canada is 163.5 cents per litre as of 8:00 a.m. It's an increase from yesterday's gas price of 161.5 cents per litre.
This Road Trip From BC To Alberta Is A Bucket List Canadian Vacay & Here's The Itinerary
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media. A little while back, I took a road trip from B.C. to Alberta and it was filled with massive mountains and endless views. The whole thing made for the ideal Canadian vacation, and the perfect way to experience the Rockies.
