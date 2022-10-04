ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

‘Whole family wiped out’: Baby girl, parents and uncle found dead in orchard after being kidnapped at gunpoint

A family of four that was kidnapped in California on Monday has been found dead in an orchard, authorities said.“Our worst fears have been confirmed,” said Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke, at a news conference late on Wednesday night.Mr Warnke did not release any information about how and when the victims were believed to have been killed.He said they were found close to each other when discovered by a farm worker in a remote area.Earlier on Wednesday, authorities released footage of the moment the family of four were kidnapped at gunpoint from their trucking business.Surveillance footage showed a masked...
Kidnapped California family, including baby, found dead

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A baby girl, her parents and uncle who were kidnapped at gunpoint from their central California business two days ago were found dead Wednesday, the sheriff of Merced County said. “Our worst fears have been confirmed,” Sheriff Vern Warnke told reporters Wednesday night. About 5:30 p.m., a farmworker found the bodies close together in a Merced County orchard in an “extremely” rural and remote area, he said. The announcement came after authorities released surveillance video of a man kidnapping 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri; her mother Jasleen Kaur, 27; father Jasdeep Singh, 36; and uncle Amandeep Singh, 39, on Monday.
