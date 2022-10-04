Read full article on original website
Surveillance image identifies suspect in kidnapping of California family
Police are searching for a suspect they say kidnapped four members of a family in Merced County, California. CNN’s Stephanie Elam has the details.
‘Whole family wiped out’: Baby girl, parents and uncle found dead in orchard after being kidnapped at gunpoint
A family of four that was kidnapped in California on Monday has been found dead in an orchard, authorities said.“Our worst fears have been confirmed,” said Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke, at a news conference late on Wednesday night.Mr Warnke did not release any information about how and when the victims were believed to have been killed.He said they were found close to each other when discovered by a farm worker in a remote area.Earlier on Wednesday, authorities released footage of the moment the family of four were kidnapped at gunpoint from their trucking business.Surveillance footage showed a masked...
Woman Beheaded With Sword by Ex in Front of Horrified Onlookers: Police
Counseling is being provided to the sheriff's deputies who arrived at the site of the violent scene.
Bereaved Family Speaks Out After Woman Beheaded On The Street In California
Karina Castro reportedly had a restraining order against the man now accused of killing her.
Authorities capture California man accused of killing child whose body was found at his home six months ago
Authorities on Saturday arrested a California man accused of killing an 8-year-old girl whose body was found in his home six months ago. After a monthslong search and an investigation involving the Justice Department's Special Operations Unit, police arrested Dhante Jackson in Newark, California, in connection with the murder of Sophia Mason. The girl's body was found in Jackson's Central Valley home in March a few days after her relatives reported her missing, state attorney general's office said in a statement.
Man Arrested in California Kidnapping—but Four Victims, Including Baby, Still Missing
A person of interest in the kidnapping of four family members in central California was arrested Tuesday, authorities said. The victims—8-month-old Aroohi Dheri, her parents, and her uncle—have not yet been located, the Merced County Sheriff’s Office said. The family was abducted at gunpoint from a family business in Merced on Monday. The arrested person of interest, 48-year-old Jesus Manuel Salgado, is in the hospital in critical condition after attempting to kill himself, authorities said. The sheriff’s office added that Salgado’s own family had contacted authorities to say he had admitted being involved in the kidnapping. The victims’ relatives are now left praying that their loved ones are still alive. “Please, I have a 6-year-old and a 9-year-old kid, and they are waiting for their dad,” said Jaspreet Caur, the uncle’s wife. “Please, please send my family back. Please return my family.”Read it at ABC 7
Pennsylvania police identify remains found 10 years ago as 14-year-old who went missing in 1969
A 14-year-old girl went missing from a Pennsylvania park in 1969. More than half a century later, her remains have been identified, state police announced Tuesday.
Horror pictures show car crash that killed six people in their 20s after vehicle smashed into a tree
A DEVASTATING car accident has killed six people in their early-to-mid twenties and left the vehicle completely destroyed after smashing into a tree. Police were notified of the tragic wreck upon receiving a recorded 911 call around 2:16 am on Sunday from an iPhone that detailed the owner was in an accident and not responding to their phone.
Kidnapped California family, including baby, found dead
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A baby girl, her parents and uncle who were kidnapped at gunpoint from their central California business two days ago were found dead Wednesday, the sheriff of Merced County said. “Our worst fears have been confirmed,” Sheriff Vern Warnke told reporters Wednesday night. About 5:30 p.m., a farmworker found the bodies close together in a Merced County orchard in an “extremely” rural and remote area, he said. The announcement came after authorities released surveillance video of a man kidnapping 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri; her mother Jasleen Kaur, 27; father Jasdeep Singh, 36; and uncle Amandeep Singh, 39, on Monday.
Video shows missing California family being kidnapped at gunpoint
The "sole lead" investigators have in the search for a kidnapped central California family is a man who is unconscious after a suicide attempt, authorities said Wednesday as they released security video of the kidnapping. Jesus Manuel Salgado, who had been taken into custody as a "person of interest," is...
Nurse Charged In L.A. Crash That Killed 6 Denied Bail
A California judge denied bail on Monday (Sept. 12) to Nicole Linton, the nurse charged in the Los Angeles car crash in August that killed five people and an unborn baby. She has been charged with six counts of murder and five counts of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence. Defense...
Minn. Husband, Wife, 2 Dogs Found Dead in Murder-Suicide After Couple Was Diagnosed with Cancer
Steven Alton Stearns, 45, and Stacy Lynn Stearns, 49, who just celebrated their 21st wedding anniversary on Sept. 21, were found dead in their home on Tuesday A Minnesota husband and wife who were each battling cancer were found dead inside their rural home from a murder-suicide on Tuesday, authorities say. Just after 9 a.m., deputies from the Becker County Sheriff's Office were called to a Detroit Lakes home and found the bodies of Steven Alton Stearns, 45, and Stacy Lynn Stearns, 49, and their two dogs inside, the sheriff's office said...
8-Months-Pregnant Texas Woman Is Fatally Shot the Day Before Her Baby Shower
Jennifer Hernandez, a 20-year-old mom-to-be, was just one day shy of celebrating her baby shower when she was shot to death on a Texas roadway Authorities in Texas are searching for the person or persons responsible for the deaths of a soon-to-be mom and her unborn child in a drive-by shooting near a Texas gas station. Jennifer Hernandez, a 20-year-old mom-to-be expecting a boy, was just one day shy of celebrating her baby shower when she was shot to death while riding in a car with her boyfriend...
Police Seek Help Identifying Hospitalized Man Found in Las Vegas Park
Police are asking anyone who may recognize the young man, who was found in August, to contact their missing persons unit.
Deputies: Officers serving warrant find 3-year-old in cage, 2-year-old holding meth pipe
HOCKING COUNTY, Ohio — Update Sept. 19 7:20 p.m. EDT:. Deputies said in an updated news release that two people who were on the run after their children were found in deplorable conditions in Ohio have been arrested. The Hocking County Sheriff’s Office said that Franklin “TJ” Varney and...
Toddler Found Dead in Stolen SUV After Father Was Fatally Shot: Police
A suspect is being sought after the man and his child were discovered.
Mystery deepens as missing 2-year-old is found dead near family home after vanishing while his parents slept
A TODDLER has been found dead near his family's home after vanishing while his dad slept - but mystery surrounds his disappearance. Ares Muse, two, was found dead on September 12, just hours after he allegedly went missing from his home in the middle of the night. Ares was last...
Mich. man arrested after news anchor found dead, 10-year-old son bound in closet, girlfriend stabbed
CHESTERFIELD, Mich. (TCD) -- A 55-year-old man was charged this week after he allegedly killed a 57-year-old news anchor with a hammer, stabbed the victim’s girlfriend, and locked a 10-year-old in a closet. On Friday, Sept. 23, the Chesterfield Police Department said they were investigating a domestic incident that...
Cops Who Described Amber Alert Teen As A Threat To Officers Under Review For Her Killing
A 15-year-old who was potentially kidnapped by her father leapt out of his truck after a dramatic police pursuit. She was shot and killed.
Eerie final picture of nurse, 28, killed alongside two others after their Jeep plunged off 100ft cliff during tour
A victim's haunting final photo has been revealed after the nurse and two others were killed when their Jeep plunged off 100 feet cliff during a mountain tour in Colorado. Diana Robles, 28, her aunt Ofelia Figueroa-Perez, 60, and their hired driver Don Fehd, 72, were all killed in the tragic accident after their 2022 Jeep Gladiator slid off a dangerous road on September 12.
