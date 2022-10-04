Read full article on original website
Gizmodo
Paleogeneticist Svante Pääbo Picks Up Nobel Prize for Human Origins Research
The Nobel Assembly today awarded Swedish geneticist Svante Pääbo the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for his research into human origins. Pääbo has been studying ancient DNA since graduate school, when he managed to isolate DNA samples from Egyptian mummies in a German museum. Since then, Pääbo has made his name researching the genetic origins and differentiation of hominin species—going much, much further back in time than Ancient Egypt.
Smithonian
Svante Pääbo Wins Nobel Prize for Unraveling the Mysteries of Neanderthal DNA
The Nobel Committee for Physiology or Medicine awarded the field’s top prize on Monday to Svante Pääbo, a Swedish geneticist who determined how to extract and analyze DNA from 40,000-year-old Neanderthal bones. Pääbo’s decades of research have made it possible for scientists to begin probing differences between today’s modern humans and their ancient ancestors.
Phys.org
A quick look at the 2022 Nobel Prizes
The 2022 Nobel Prizes are being announced this week after secret deliberations by the award committees. Here's a look at which prizes have been announced so far, which ones are coming up and what's next for the winners. LITERATURE. The Swedish Academy on Thursday gave the Nobel Prize in literature...
Nobel Prize for 3 chemists who made molecules 'click'
STOCKHOLM — Three scientists were jointly awarded this year's Nobel Prize in chemistry on Wednesday for developing a way of “snapping molecules together” that can be used to explore cells, map DNA and design drugs that can target diseases such as cancer more precisely. Americans Carolyn R....
Voices: Annie Ernaux just won the Nobel Prize for Literature. You should read her abortion book
Annie Ernaux has won the Nobel Prize in Literature. If you haven’t heard of her until now, this is amazing news! You have so many masterful books to look forward to.Ernaux, a French writer born in Lillebonne, Normandy, has been published since the 1970s. Her work has been translated into English extensively. (For a French author writing in French, being translated into English is generally a sign that this author is a big f***ing deal, as I believe the academic parlance goes.) She grew up in a working-class family in Yvetot, where her parents owned a café and grocery shop....
Nobel Prize in literature goes to French writer Annie Ernaux
This year’s Nobel Prize in literature has been awarded to French author Annie Ernaux.
French author Annie Ernaux, 82 , wins Nobel Prize in literature for her 'uncompromising' work on class and gender
The Nobel Prize in literature has been awarded to French author Annie Ernaux, for her catalogue of work on female sexuality, society, and the lives of women. The 82-year-old French author is one of her country's most acclaimed authors, writing on 'the courage and clinical acuity with which she uncovers the roots, estrangements and collective restraints of personal memory.'
Nobel prize in medicine awarded for research on evolution
STOCKHOLM — (AP) — Swedish scientist Svante Paabo won this year’s Nobel Prize in medicine Monday for his discoveries on human evolution that provided key insights into our immune system and what makes us unique compared with our extinct cousins, the award's panel said. Paabo has spearheaded...
Bestseller or dark horse for 2022 Nobel Literature Prize?
The Swedish Academy will on Thursday announce the 2022 winner of the often-criticised Nobel Literature Prize, with the award committee known for its penchant for spotlighting lesser-known writers over bestselling authors. Unlike many other literary awards, there is no shortlist for the Nobel, and the nominations to the Academy and its deliberations are kept secret for 50 years.
Nobel panel to announce winner of literature prize
STOCKHOLM — (AP) — The winner of the Nobel Prize in literature will be announced Thursday at the Swedish Academy in Stockholm. While the recipient is notoriously unpredictable, one clear contender is Salman Rushdie, the India-born writer and free-speech advocate who spent years in hiding after Iran’s clerical rulers called for his death over his 1988 novel “The Satanic Verses.” Rushdie, 75, was stabbed and seriously injured in August at a festival in New York state.
France 24
Swedish geneticist Svante Paabo wins Nobel Prize for Medicine
Scientist Svante Paabo won the 2022 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for his discoveries "concerning the genomes of extinct hominins and human evolution", the award-giving body said on Monday. The prize, arguably among the most prestigious in the scientific world, is awarded by the Nobel Assembly of Sweden's Karolinska...
'This is insane'; Stanford's Carolyn Bertozzi shares 2022 Nobel Prize in chemistry
PALO ALTO -- Stanford chemistry professor Carolyn Bertozzi got a pre-dawn wake-up call Wednesday that has changed her life forever.It was 1:43 a.m. when she was awakened by a long distance phone call from Sweden. On the other end was a Nobel Prize committee representative who informed her she and two others had been awarded the prestigious honor in chemistry for 2022. "You have 50 minutes to collect yourself and wait until your life changes," the Nobel representative told her.The first person Bertozzi called was her father, William Bertozzi, a retired physics professor from MIT. "He's 91 and, of course, he was...
Phys.org
Nobel shines light on paleogenetics, study of ancient DNA
While some may have been surprised that the Nobel Prize in Medicine was awarded to a paleogeneticist Monday, researchers say understanding our distant ancestors helps explain modern human health—even when it comes to COVID. New Nobel laureate Svante Paabo is considered the father of both paleogenetics and paleogenomics, which...
What’s next for ancient DNA studies after Nobel Prize honors groundbreaking field of paleogenomics
For the first time, a Nobel Prize recognized the field of anthropology, the study of humanity. Svante Pääbo, a pioneer in the study of ancient DNA, or aDNA, was awarded the 2022 prize in physiology or medicine for his breathtaking achievements sequencing DNA extracted from ancient skeletal remains and reconstructing early humans’ genomes – that is, all the genetic information contained in one organism. His accomplishment was once only the stuff of Jurassic Park-style science fiction. But Pääbo and many colleagues, working in large multidisciplinary teams, pieced together the genomes of our distant cousins, the famous Neanderthals and the more elusive...
France's Ernaux, who long scrutinised self, wins Nobel literature prize
STOCKHOLM/PARIS, Oct 6 (Reuters) - French author Annie Ernaux won the 2022 Nobel Prize in Literature on Thursday for "the courage and clinical acuity" in her largely autobiographical books examining personal memory and social inequality.
Space Review
Review: The Whole Truth
Three years ago, cosmologist Jim Peebles won a share of the 2019 Nobel Prize in Physics for “theoretical discoveries in physical cosmology,” as the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences described it. Peebles spent his career working on models to explain the formation of the universe, from the cosmic microwave background to the roles played by dark matter and dark energy. His work, the announcement of the prize stated, “laid a foundation for the transformation of cosmology over the last fifty years, from speculation to science.”
