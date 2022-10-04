Read full article on original website
Related
Algorand touted as a crypto to watch in the next bull cycle, but how attractive is it?
A popular crypto analyst has suggested Algorand will be strong when a bull cycle kicks in. Algorand has remained muted despite being the official sponsor of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The cryptocurrency is bearish. When is the next crypto bull cycle? After a disastrous 2022, industry experts say huge...
Cake DeFi announces the launch of its ETH staking service
Cake DeFi has launched its Ethereum staking service and also allows users to unstake their tokens whenever they like. Cake DeFi, the leading, fastest-growing Singapore-based fintech firm providing easy access to Decentralised Finance (DeFi), has announced the launch of its Ethereum staking service. According to the press release shared with...
Discussing Social Investments and the Future of the Crypto Industry: an Exclusive Interview With Bartolome Bordallo
Welcome to the interview with Bartolome R Bordallo, the CEO of Zignaly. Zignaly is a social-investment pioneer that connects new investors with expert traders to make crypto investing accessible to everyone. Join us as we discuss social investments, passive income, profit sharing, and whether the crypto winter is finally over.
Has Ethereum Classic lost its glamour?
Ethereum Classic has fallen from the August high of $45 to $27. The decline in speculations for the cryptocurrency after the Ethereum merge has forced a bear market. ETC faces an additional 15% fall amid weak sentiment. Ethereum Classic ETC/USD faces a decline up to the next support at $23....
Is SAND a buy after football star Kun Aguero joins The Sandbox metaverse?
The Sandbox has partnered with football star Kun Aguero to attract fans into the metaverse but could that lead to surge in the price of SAND?. SAND, the native of The Sandbox metaverse, is down by more than 2% in the last 24 hours. The poor performance coincides with that...
Bitcoin fails to move towards the $21,368 resistance level: Will it dip soon?
Bitcoin has performed well over the last few days but has failed to surge past the resistance level above $21k. Bitcoin, the world’s leading cryptocurrency, has been performing well over the last few days. The coin has added more than 4% to its value in the last 24 hours and is now trading above $20k for the first time this month.
What is Ethereum Name Service, and does it present an opportunity?
Ethereum Name Service is an open-source naming system on the Ethereum blockchain. Its native token has gained 8% in the past day and 13% in the past week. Although ENS is on a solid uptrend, it lacks the strength to sustain the momentum. Ethereum Name Service ENS/USD is a decentralised...
Solana price has crashed by 75% in 2022: what next?
Solana price is having a difficult year as concerns about the network remain. SOL has crashed by more than 70% this year, making it one of the worst-performing big-cap cryptocurrencies in the world. Its market cap has dropped to $12 billion. Solana challenges remain. Solana is one of the biggest...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cryptos to watch as Fidelity and Bitwise turn to Web 3.0
One of the best indicators of where money is going in the crypto space is to look at the activities of institutional investors. These are players with big money, and their actions directly impact the market’s potential direction. That’s why the recent moves by Fidelity and Bitwise spell good tidings for the Web 3.0 space.
AirSwap price prediction: is AST a good buy amid the surge?
AirSwap price went vertical on Thursday as cryptocurrencies attempted to recover. The AST token rose to a high of $0.1717, which was the highest level since September 19. At its peak on Thursday, the coin was up by more than 67% from the lowest level this month. What is AirSwap...
Institutions are getting serious about staking, says Alluvial executive Mara Schmiedt
Cryptocurrency staking is widely popular in the industry and Mara Schmiedt says financial institutions are now taking it seriously. Alluvial Chief Growth Officer Mara Schmiedt revealed in a recent interview that institutions are getting serious about cryptocurrency staking. Staking gives crypto investors the opportunity to make passive income and it...
Asset management firm GoldenTree invests $5.2 million in Sushiswap
Asset management giant GoldenTree has taken another leap in the crypto space after investing about $5.2 million in the SushiSwap governance token. Asset management firm GoldenTree announced via the Sushiswap forum on Wednesday that it has invested $5.2 million in Sushiswap. GoldenTree, which has around $47 billion in assets under...
