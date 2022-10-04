Read full article on original website
Pride of life-sized bronze lions go on display in Edinburgh
Twenty five life-size bronze lions have been exhibited in Edinburgh to raise awareness of the plight of the animal’s population numbers in the wild.Each of the feline sculptures represents the story of a real-life lion, from Christian, the cub purchased from Harrods department store in London and successfully returned to the wild in Kenya, to Cora, saved from appalling conditions in a Spanish zoo and now living at a sanctuary in South Africa.The majority of them can be found in the Meadows, but three members of the pride will be on display in St Andrew Square garden to give visitors...
BBC
Edinburgh film festival and cinemas cease trading
The Edinburgh International Film Festival, the Edinburgh Filmhouse and the Belmont cinema in Aberdeen have all stopped trading with immediate effect. The parent charity that runs them - Centre for the Moving Image - announced it had called in administrators after what it described as a "perfect storm". It said...
Girl 'stolen' by travellers at age four in Yorkshire and taken to Canada, New Zealand and Australia is finally reunited with her family 53 YEARS later who admitted: 'We NEVER thought this would happen'
A woman who was 'stolen' from her family in the UK when she was just four years old and raised by travellers in Canada and New Zealand, before settling down in Australia, has been reunited with her biological family. Susan Gervaise, 57, was taken from her biological family in Pontefract,...
A Scottish woman is selling a Rapunzel-style tower in the woods with no water or electricity for $91,000, and she said it's ideal for anyone who wants to live off the grid
Binn Hill Tower in Perthshire, Scotland, is on the market for $91,000. The property's owner, Vicki Galligan, said the tower has no running water or electricity. She said it would be the ideal home for anyone who desires eco-friendly and off-grid living.
Billionaire Australian businesswoman who heads Tesla board smashes a property record after buying $27.5million penthouse with seven bedrooms and amazing harbour views
An Australian billionaire has smashed a property record after buying an apartment on Sydney's north shore for $27.5million. Tesla chair Robyn Denholm bought the sprawling penthouse in The Ritz building on a waterfront reserve in Cremorne Point, making it the highest apartment sale north of the Harbour Bridge, reported the Australian Financial Review.
Andie MacDowell’s Natural Gray Curls Shine on the Runway in Paris
Resplendent in stripes, sequins, and marabou feathers, Andie MacDowell was a sight to behold on the L’Oréal Paris Le Define Walk Your Worth runway during Paris Fashion Week on Sunday. Showing off her honed legs, the 64-year-old was the epitome of exuberant as she posed and danced joyously down the catwalk.
Architects and heritage experts work on new plan to develop home of Robert Burns
A new plan to develop Robert Burns’s first home is being pieced together by some of Scotland’s leading architects and heritage experts.Ellisland Farm and Museum, near Dumfries, was the only home built by the Scottish poet and is where he lived with his wife Jean Armour.The site is known for being the place where Burns wrote some of his most celebrated works, including Auld Lang Syne and Tam O’ Shanter.A team of architects and heritage experts, including some who worked on the development of Edinburgh’s Old Town, won the contract to revive the site, which has been run as a...
BBC
London Overground: Three people dragged by trains within week
Three passengers were dragged along London Overground platforms in north London within the space of a week, the railway safety watchdog has revealed. A hand, walking stick and umbrella were trapped in the doors at Seven Sisters, Wembley Central and Crouch Hill stations respectively in June. Each passenger was standing...
Collection
With a winning spring collection Ladislav Zdút and his team are redefining power dressing for today. Their iteration—executed in Nehera’s signature neutrals and enlivened with strokes of persimmon, yellow, and royal blue—is softly structured and smart, with interesting textures and asymmetries. A blazer has one lapel and uneven seams; a two-piece jacket can be worn as half a garment or a whole. Nicely styled, the lookbook makes the argument for layering shirts and wearing skirts over pants.
The wearing of kilts and tartan was once banned in Scotland
The Dress Act of 1746 made wearing the Highland dress including the kilt illegal in Scotland. The Dress Act came to the fore because of the Jacobite uprising that occurred between 1689 and 1746.
Time Out Global
Now for sale: this picture-postcard cottage in the village where ‘Killing Eve’ was filmed
Does this pretty property look familiar at all? Well, we wouldn’t be surprised, because the small village it’s in plays a big part in hit BBC drama Killing Eve, as well as tons of other big shows. And you know what? Now the cottage could be yours – as it’s just gone on sale for £900,000.
Could first class rail travel be about to hit the buffers?
A major commuter train operator has announced that it will scrap first class on its trains linking Kent and East Sussex with London. Southeastern says making its trains one-class-only from December 2022 onwards will allow it to add more standard class seats.Could the move signal the wholesale removal of first class?The Independent has conducted a wide-ranging survey of the posh seats.A brief history of class distinction on the railwaysSince passenger rail travel became established nearly two centuries ago, wealthier travellers have been willing and able to pay extra for greater comfort. Different grades of seating have been common in the...
Red squirrel trapped in Greggs shop is captured and released back into woods
A Greggs store in Perthshire has been closed after a red squirrel was trapped inside.The creature was discovered in the Atholl Road branch in Pitlochry on Saturday.It was captured and freed into the nearby Faskally woods on Tuesday evening.Greggs took to social media to share the news with followers, joking there had been a “new starter” in the Pitlochry branch.In a tweet, the bakery chain said: “Friendly locals offered their help to lure the Greggs Squirrel out.“But ultimately, if you were having a tasty sleepover in Greggs, would you leave? No, of course not.“After giving us the run around, we...
abandonedspaces.com
Derwent Island House: The English Manor That Only Welcomes Guests Five Days a Year
The enchanting isle of Derwent in England’s countryside is home to sparkling waters surrounded by mountains and lush forests. The only residence on the island is Derwent Isle House, a manor with a storied past that is only open for the public to see five days a year. Let’s explore the beautiful scenery that inspired poet William Wordsworth, and the dark history that many overlook.
Michaela Coel on Creativity, Romance, and the Path to Wakanda Forever
Michaela Coel doesn’t like to sit still; she’s a self-described mover, the type to run a half-marathon in the middle of the night for fun. So I’m not all that surprised when the 35-year-old actor-writer-director suggests meeting for a Rollerblading session on a Sunday morning in Accra, Ghana’s capital city. “Totally down for that, sounds like fun!!!” I respond via WhatsApp, adding one too many exclamation points out of apprehension. To be honest, it’s a terrifying idea. The day before, in Accra’s historic Jamestown, I’d witnessed Coel flying through traffic on her skates, her polka-dot Burberry cape flapping wildly behind her, photographer Malick Bodian and his crew in hot pursuit. It was a daredevil stunt suited more to an action movie than a Vogue cover shoot.
Time Out Global
There’s a mad peacock on the loose in south London
Plumstead is known for a few things; being near Woolwich... uh, that’s it. But not for its wildlife. Now, though, a peacock belonging to a former gangster-turned-actor has escaped and has been running amok in the south London neighbourhood ever since. David Courtney, 63, was given the bird which...
Vogue100 and LuisaViaRoma Hosted an Elegant Afternoon with Airelles at the Château de Versailles
When September turns to October, Parisian designers pull an exclusive group of editors, buyers, and fashion lovers to the City of Light. Over the course of 10 days, the capital city is filled with energetic runway shows, immersive presentations, and, of course, all-out after-parties. In the mix of all the PFW madness, Vogue100 and LuisaViaRoma took a trip back in time to discover the Airelles Château de Versailles Le Grand Contrôle.
Time Out Global
Heathrow is finally lifting its drastic cap on passenger numbers
From queues to flight delays to cancellations, it’s no secret that flying has been a bit of a pain recently. But now it seems some semblance of normality could be returning. First Ryanair announced it had relaunched a key route that was scrapped during the pandemic, and now Heathrow Airport has lifted the cap on daily passenger numbers that was introduced in the summer.
Jeremy Clarkson contesting notice to shut farm cafe and restaurant
Jeremy Clarkson is appealing against an enforcement notice that had ordered his restaurant and cafe at his Oxfordshire farm to be shut.The 62-year-old broadcaster opened his Diddly Squat Farm’s restaurant, in Chipping Norton Road, Chadlington, in July.He had previously had two planning applications rejected by West Oxfordshire District Council (WODC).WODC took action in August saying in its enforcement notice that the parking, toilets, traffic, along with the dining, installed by Clarkson’s farm is “visually intrusive and harmful” to the Cotswolds Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.“The unlawful use of Diddly Squat Farm by reason of its nature, scale and siting is...
BBC
Rail strike: My 30-minute journey to work took two hours
Rail services in the UK are being disrupted as around 9,000 train drivers in the Aslef union take part in another large-scale strike on Wednesday. The 24-hour walkout, in a row over pay and conditions, means no trains on lines run by firms such as Northern, Avanti West Coast and Southeastern.
Vogue Magazine
