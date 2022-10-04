ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dana Point, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sanclementetimes.com

Unveiling of San Clemente Pier Snack Shack Hosts a Crowd of Excited Locals

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
danapointtimes.com

Ocean Enabled Provides Sea Adventures for Special-Needs Kids

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the DP Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
DANA POINT, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Dana Point, CA
Local
California Business
Dana Point, CA
Lifestyle
Local
California Food & Drinks
Dana Point, CA
Government
Local
California Government
Dana Point, CA
Business
boardingarea.com

Newport Beach Hotel Lido House Gets It Right

After the last few years of stories about staffing shortages and customer service fails, my expectations were fairly low for our first (and last) hotel trip before our family of three becomes a family of four. Lido House in Newport Beach not only met my expectations; it far exceeded them. The Marriott portfolio property truly earned its Autograph Collection status with exceptional customer service in a uniquely designed hotel that was just a few blocks from the beach.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
surfcityusa.com

Why Blue Whales Migrate Through Huntington Beach

Huntington Beach, located in the heart of Southern California, is one of the best places on Earth to witness the world’s most extraordinary giant – the blue whale! From May through September, lucky whale watchers have the opportunity to encounter blue whales on their epic migration. Blue whales...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
oc-breeze.com

Oriental Fruit Fly quarantine in portion of Orange County

A portion of Orange County has been placed under quarantine for the Oriental Fruit Fly following the detection of eight flies in and around the city of Fountain Valley. Also included in the quarantine are portions of the cities of Anaheim, Buena Park, Costa Mesa, Cypress, Garden Grove, Huntington Beach, Orange, Santa Ana, Seal Beach, Stanton, and Westminster.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
gcaptain.com

Containership Backup Sets Port of Long Beach Back on Emissions

Last year’s unprecedented containership backup in Southern California caused greenhouse gas emissions at the Port of Long Beach to rise above a 2005 baseline, erasing previous gains. In fact, emissions were up across the board in 2021 compared to the previous year. The port’s annual emissions inventory report, presented...
LONG BEACH, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Desalination#Water Management#Water Resources#Water District#Food Drink#Business Industry#Linus Business#Coffee Importers
rtands.com

San Clemente, Calif., cliff is now an emergency; rail service suspended

A slight ground shift in San Clemente, Calif., has forced major movement regarding the railroad right-of-way. The state of California has issued a state of emergency as crews mobilize to reinforce the cliffside that supports passenger and freight rail service. RT&S first reported about the San Clemente trouble last week. The California Transportation Commission approved about $12 million on Oct. 3 for emergency repair work that will include inserting anchors into bedrock to help stabilize ground movement.
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
retailcustomerexperience.com

Appliance retailer launches 7th experience center

Howard's, a Southern California appliance retailer, has opened its latest Experience Center. The center is located at The Market Place in Orange County and is the retailer's seventh such site. It serves as a brand showroom and immersive demonstration center featuring technology and connectivity displays, in-store kiosks and live product interaction experiences where customers can do a load of laundry or brew a cup of coffee.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

Riverside Council bans homeless camps along Santa Ana River

An ordinance making homeless camps illegal along a large swath of the Santa Ana River bottom in Riverside was adopted Tuesday in a 6-1 vote of the Riverside City Council. The ordinance, No. 9.04.600, had been reviewed and debated by the council on two previous occasions, with all but one member consistently in favor of the ban on encampments. Councilwoman Clarissa Cervantes cast the lone dissenting vote against it Tuesday afternoon at City Hall.
RIVERSIDE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Emergency Work to Stabilize Cliffs Above SoCal Railroad Tracks Will Take Months

Train service between San Diego and Los Angeles has been disrupted by the threat of a landslide near San Clemente. Metrolink has suspended all service between Laguna Niguel/Mission Viejo Station and Oceanside, and Amtrak’s Pacific Surfliner is not running trains between Irvine and Oceanside. Freight service on the busy corridor has also been halted.
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
foxla.com

Where to celebrate Oktoberfest in Southern California

LOS ANGELES - Fall is officially here… and that means pumpkins, Halloween and Oktoberfest!. Oktoberfest typically draws in about 6 million visitors every year to packed festival grounds in Munich. The popular event is returning this year after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. At Oktoberfest, you...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Coachella Valley residents react to increased gas prices

The average price of gas in Riverside County has risen to its second consecutive record high as drivers across the West Coast see a costly hike at the pump.  According to AAA, these steep prices are in part due to gas shortages caused by planned maintenance that six California refineries are currently undergoing.  California has The post Coachella Valley residents react to increased gas prices appeared first on KESQ.
kcrw.com

Not fixing damaged Amtrak line could bring problems to economy

This Friday, Amtrak’s Pacific Surfliner is suspending all service between Irvine and San Diego for emergency repairs in San Clemente. The year’s heavy rains and high surf severely impacted the track, which runs on the coastline. “The coast has been eroding for decades, so where you used to...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
fullertonobserver.com

Ventana Continues to Harass Senior Tenants

“These people have been put in prison and prison is not a home.” This was one of the statements made at the Fullerton city council meeting on September 20 regarding the affordable senior housing property Ventana, located on Commonwealth Ave. Two recent communications from property managers have impacted Ventana...
FULLERTON, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy