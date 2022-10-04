Read full article on original website
Irvine To Consider Booting Controversial Asphalt Factory
Irvine city leaders are set to choose how they plan to shut down the All American Asphalt plant on the north edge of the city Tuesday night. It comes after years of requests from residents and is expected to cost at least $50 million. The factory has been one of...
sanclementetimes.com
Unveiling of San Clemente Pier Snack Shack Hosts a Crowd of Excited Locals
danapointtimes.com
Ocean Enabled Provides Sea Adventures for Special-Needs Kids
Caught on video: Bioluminescent blue waves return to California's coastline
Bioluminescent blue waves are back on the California coast.
boardingarea.com
Newport Beach Hotel Lido House Gets It Right
After the last few years of stories about staffing shortages and customer service fails, my expectations were fairly low for our first (and last) hotel trip before our family of three becomes a family of four. Lido House in Newport Beach not only met my expectations; it far exceeded them. The Marriott portfolio property truly earned its Autograph Collection status with exceptional customer service in a uniquely designed hotel that was just a few blocks from the beach.
surfcityusa.com
Why Blue Whales Migrate Through Huntington Beach
Huntington Beach, located in the heart of Southern California, is one of the best places on Earth to witness the world’s most extraordinary giant – the blue whale! From May through September, lucky whale watchers have the opportunity to encounter blue whales on their epic migration. Blue whales...
oc-breeze.com
Oriental Fruit Fly quarantine in portion of Orange County
A portion of Orange County has been placed under quarantine for the Oriental Fruit Fly following the detection of eight flies in and around the city of Fountain Valley. Also included in the quarantine are portions of the cities of Anaheim, Buena Park, Costa Mesa, Cypress, Garden Grove, Huntington Beach, Orange, Santa Ana, Seal Beach, Stanton, and Westminster.
gcaptain.com
Containership Backup Sets Port of Long Beach Back on Emissions
Last year’s unprecedented containership backup in Southern California caused greenhouse gas emissions at the Port of Long Beach to rise above a 2005 baseline, erasing previous gains. In fact, emissions were up across the board in 2021 compared to the previous year. The port’s annual emissions inventory report, presented...
rtands.com
San Clemente, Calif., cliff is now an emergency; rail service suspended
A slight ground shift in San Clemente, Calif., has forced major movement regarding the railroad right-of-way. The state of California has issued a state of emergency as crews mobilize to reinforce the cliffside that supports passenger and freight rail service. RT&S first reported about the San Clemente trouble last week. The California Transportation Commission approved about $12 million on Oct. 3 for emergency repair work that will include inserting anchors into bedrock to help stabilize ground movement.
retailcustomerexperience.com
Appliance retailer launches 7th experience center
Howard's, a Southern California appliance retailer, has opened its latest Experience Center. The center is located at The Market Place in Orange County and is the retailer's seventh such site. It serves as a brand showroom and immersive demonstration center featuring technology and connectivity displays, in-store kiosks and live product interaction experiences where customers can do a load of laundry or brew a cup of coffee.
Countless number of dead sea creatures wash up at Ocean Park in Lompoc
Locals out at Ocean Park Wednesday were simply looking to get some fresh air and exercise out by the water, but little did they know what would be waiting for them on the shoreline.
Riverside Council bans homeless camps along Santa Ana River
An ordinance making homeless camps illegal along a large swath of the Santa Ana River bottom in Riverside was adopted Tuesday in a 6-1 vote of the Riverside City Council. The ordinance, No. 9.04.600, had been reviewed and debated by the council on two previous occasions, with all but one member consistently in favor of the ban on encampments. Councilwoman Clarissa Cervantes cast the lone dissenting vote against it Tuesday afternoon at City Hall.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Emergency Work to Stabilize Cliffs Above SoCal Railroad Tracks Will Take Months
Train service between San Diego and Los Angeles has been disrupted by the threat of a landslide near San Clemente. Metrolink has suspended all service between Laguna Niguel/Mission Viejo Station and Oceanside, and Amtrak’s Pacific Surfliner is not running trains between Irvine and Oceanside. Freight service on the busy corridor has also been halted.
foxla.com
Where to celebrate Oktoberfest in Southern California
LOS ANGELES - Fall is officially here… and that means pumpkins, Halloween and Oktoberfest!. Oktoberfest typically draws in about 6 million visitors every year to packed festival grounds in Munich. The popular event is returning this year after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. At Oktoberfest, you...
These California cities ranked as the safest for trick-or-treating, according to study
As Halloween approaches, families across the Southland are gearing up to take their children trick-or-treating by purchasing costumes and stocking up on candy. Safety is also a priority for parents leading up to Halloween. Some residents won’t have to travel far to ensure their kids stay safe while enjoying the spooky holiday. Seven California cities […]
Orange County registrar outlines changing voting patterns as election approaches
Orange County's electorate is now about 37% Democrats, with Republicans making up 33% of registered voters.
Coachella Valley residents react to increased gas prices
The average price of gas in Riverside County has risen to its second consecutive record high as drivers across the West Coast see a costly hike at the pump. According to AAA, these steep prices are in part due to gas shortages caused by planned maintenance that six California refineries are currently undergoing. California has The post Coachella Valley residents react to increased gas prices appeared first on KESQ.
kcrw.com
Not fixing damaged Amtrak line could bring problems to economy
This Friday, Amtrak’s Pacific Surfliner is suspending all service between Irvine and San Diego for emergency repairs in San Clemente. The year’s heavy rains and high surf severely impacted the track, which runs on the coastline. “The coast has been eroding for decades, so where you used to...
fullertonobserver.com
Ventana Continues to Harass Senior Tenants
“These people have been put in prison and prison is not a home.” This was one of the statements made at the Fullerton city council meeting on September 20 regarding the affordable senior housing property Ventana, located on Commonwealth Ave. Two recent communications from property managers have impacted Ventana...
oc-breeze.com
OCTA, state transportation officials, declare emergency to stabilize railroad tracks in south Orange County
The Orange County Transportation Authority Board of Directors at a special meeting today unanimously declared an emergency need for railroad track stabilization in southern San Clemente. The Board vote clears the way for CEO Darrell E. Johnson and OCTA staff to take the quick and necessary actions needed to secure...
