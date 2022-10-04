ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Joseph, MO

Comments / 0

Related
kq2.com

Vaccine clinic to be in upper lobby of Civic Arena

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Health Department announced a slight change to this week's free vaccination clinic. Due to sidewalk construction outside the lower level entrances, the clinic will now be held in the upper level ticket lobby. The clinic will still be on Thursday from 9 a.m. to...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
kq2.com

Local investment club marks 35 years

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A local financial investment group was recognized for being an active chapter for 35 years Thursday evening. Better Investing is a nationwide non-profit that has a chapter here in St. Joseph which is part of the Greater Kansas City group. Better Investing is an organization that helps...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Saint Joseph, MO
Local
Missouri Government
City
Newark, MO
Saint Joseph, MO
Government
kq2.com

Case of bat rabies confirmed by St. Joseph Health Department

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A case of bat rabies has been confirmed in St. Joseph. According to the St. Joseph Health Department, a bat was submitted for rabies testing that was found in the area of Beck Road and 36th Street. Animal Control & Rescue impounded the bat that bit a...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
kq2.com

Parson signs agriculture tax credits, income tax cuts into law

(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.) On Wednesday, Missouri Governor Mike Parson signed into law historic income tax cuts. Senate Bill 3 reduces Missouri's top state individual income tax rate from 5.3 percent to 4.95 percent starting in 2023. The governor also signed into law a $40 million tax break for farmers, ranchers...
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Property Manager#Aloft Management
kq2.com

SJPD responds to 2 accidents on North Belt Highway Thursday night

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph police responded to two crashes on North Belt Highway Thursday night. According to police, the first crash happened around 8:30 p.m. in the area of North Belt Highway and Rochester Road. Police said a motorcycle was southbound on the Belt when an SUV pulled out of the McDonald's parking lot. The motorcycle then hit the SUV. The driver of the motorcycle was said to have mild injuries.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
kq2.com

NAACP voices concerns on city's pick for police chief consultant

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph city council will pay former Kansas City Police Chief Rick Smith $250 per hour, not exceeding $25,000 for consulting services as they begin the search for a new SJPD police chief. After Connally's retirement last Friday, many groups including the NAACP are worried what this...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
mymoinfo.com

Missouri Miracle Story Began 20 Years Ago On This Date

(Richwoods) 20 years ago to this day in the small Washington County community of Richwoods, an 11-year-old boy disappeared without a trace. That nightmare event had a storybook ending but that ending took four years and four months to materialize. Luke Turnbough says most know it now as the Missouri...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
kq2.com

United Way accepting applications for leadership program

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The annual United Way Leadership St. Joseph program is accepting applications for the 41st class. During monthly meetings, participants will explore the opportunities, realities, and challenges in St. Joseph while developing leadership skills and a network to make a difference. The year-long program meets during business hours...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
cityofls.net

Kitchen Fire Causes Significant Damage

On Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at 4:56 p.m., the Lee's Summit Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire in the 2600 Block of NW Bent Tree Circle. The occupant called 911 and reported a fire in the kitchen. When the fire department arrived, light smoke was visible from a...
LEE'S SUMMIT, MO
kq2.com

Steve Holdenried joins the Black Archive Museum's Hall of Fame

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Black Archives Museum Inducted Stephen Holdenried into the Archive's Hall of Fame Wednesday evening. Holdenried was inducted for his continuous dedication to his community members, no matter the color of their skin, economic status, age or gender. "Steve has just done some amazing things in our...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy