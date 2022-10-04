Read full article on original website
Related
kq2.com
City of St. Joseph ends contract with former KCPD chief Rick Smith as DOJ continues investigation
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The City of St. Joseph has ended its contract with former Kansas City Police Chief Rick Smith. According to city officials, Smith was brought on to assess the St. Joseph Police Department and look into how the department could better serve the community. Last month, the Department...
Former KCPD chief hired to provide 'assessment' of St. Joseph Police Department
Former Kansas City, Missouri, Chief of Police Rick Smith has been hired by the city of St. Joseph to assist the city's department.
kq2.com
Vaccine clinic to be in upper lobby of Civic Arena
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Health Department announced a slight change to this week's free vaccination clinic. Due to sidewalk construction outside the lower level entrances, the clinic will now be held in the upper level ticket lobby. The clinic will still be on Thursday from 9 a.m. to...
kq2.com
Local investment club marks 35 years
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A local financial investment group was recognized for being an active chapter for 35 years Thursday evening. Better Investing is a nationwide non-profit that has a chapter here in St. Joseph which is part of the Greater Kansas City group. Better Investing is an organization that helps...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kq2.com
Case of bat rabies confirmed by St. Joseph Health Department
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A case of bat rabies has been confirmed in St. Joseph. According to the St. Joseph Health Department, a bat was submitted for rabies testing that was found in the area of Beck Road and 36th Street. Animal Control & Rescue impounded the bat that bit a...
The Best Chinese Restaurant in Missouri is in a Small Town
Every town in America has its go-to spot for some delicious Chinese Food. So it should come as no surprise that the Best Chinses Food Restaurant in the State of Missouri is not in Kansas City or St. Louis, but it is in a small town in the heart of the Show-Me State.
Kansas Sonic franchise operator violates child labor laws, fined nearly $42K
A Sonic franchise operator in the Wichita-area has been fined nearly $42,000 for violating child labor provisions of the Fair Labor Standards Act.
kq2.com
Parson signs agriculture tax credits, income tax cuts into law
(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.) On Wednesday, Missouri Governor Mike Parson signed into law historic income tax cuts. Senate Bill 3 reduces Missouri's top state individual income tax rate from 5.3 percent to 4.95 percent starting in 2023. The governor also signed into law a $40 million tax break for farmers, ranchers...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kq2.com
SJPD responds to 2 accidents on North Belt Highway Thursday night
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph police responded to two crashes on North Belt Highway Thursday night. According to police, the first crash happened around 8:30 p.m. in the area of North Belt Highway and Rochester Road. Police said a motorcycle was southbound on the Belt when an SUV pulled out of the McDonald's parking lot. The motorcycle then hit the SUV. The driver of the motorcycle was said to have mild injuries.
kq2.com
NAACP voices concerns on city's pick for police chief consultant
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph city council will pay former Kansas City Police Chief Rick Smith $250 per hour, not exceeding $25,000 for consulting services as they begin the search for a new SJPD police chief. After Connally's retirement last Friday, many groups including the NAACP are worried what this...
WJCL
Wawa announces plans to open new location in Georgia, then possibly 20 more
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Beloved Pennsylvania-based gas station chainWawa plans to bring new stores to Southern and Coastal Georgia by 2024. The company's plan is to bring one station to Georgia by 2024, and based on its success, 20 more stations in the following years. Wawa made this announcement Wednesday,...
mymoinfo.com
Missouri Miracle Story Began 20 Years Ago On This Date
(Richwoods) 20 years ago to this day in the small Washington County community of Richwoods, an 11-year-old boy disappeared without a trace. That nightmare event had a storybook ending but that ending took four years and four months to materialize. Luke Turnbough says most know it now as the Missouri...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kq2.com
United Way accepting applications for leadership program
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The annual United Way Leadership St. Joseph program is accepting applications for the 41st class. During monthly meetings, participants will explore the opportunities, realities, and challenges in St. Joseph while developing leadership skills and a network to make a difference. The year-long program meets during business hours...
cityofls.net
Kitchen Fire Causes Significant Damage
On Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at 4:56 p.m., the Lee's Summit Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire in the 2600 Block of NW Bent Tree Circle. The occupant called 911 and reported a fire in the kitchen. When the fire department arrived, light smoke was visible from a...
2 South American researchers killed in Missouri
Missouri homicide and arson detectives are investigating the deaths of two South American researchers whose bodies were found after a weekend apartment fire near the Kansas City biomedical research center where they worked.
The State of Missouri demands 80-year-old resident to repay unemployment pandemic funds
The State of Missouri claims an 80-year-old woman owes more than $5,000 in unemployment pandemic funds.
Food Stamps: Is Florida Offering Emergency SNAP Benefits for Victims of Hurricane Ian?
As Florida continues its recovery efforts following Hurricane Ian -- one of the most devastating storms in the state's history -- government officials have issued guidelines on help that is available...
How many meteorites have been found in Missouri?
Since 1839, 24 meteorites have been found in the state of Missouri.
kq2.com
Steve Holdenried joins the Black Archive Museum's Hall of Fame
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Black Archives Museum Inducted Stephen Holdenried into the Archive's Hall of Fame Wednesday evening. Holdenried was inducted for his continuous dedication to his community members, no matter the color of their skin, economic status, age or gender. "Steve has just done some amazing things in our...
kttn.com
Governor Parson signs largest income tax cut in Missouri history into law
During a press conference and ceremony at the State Capitol, Governor Mike Parson signed SBs 3 & 5 and HB 3 into law. Both pieces of legislation are a result of the special session Governor Parson called to pass historic income tax cuts and extend key agriculture tax credits for a minimum of six years.
Comments / 0