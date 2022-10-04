Read full article on original website
NASA's SpaceX Crew-5 astronauts ready for historic mission
SpaceX's next astronaut launch for NASA will bring a Russian and the first Native American woman in space to the International Space Station no earlier than Oct. 3.
Ukraine is hitting Russia hard in the regions Moscow is trying to seize
Kyiv, Ukraine CNN — As Vladimir Putin lost more of the Ukrainian territory he is seeking to annex, his government on Tuesday sought to finalize the formalities of its claim to four Ukrainian regions, none of which are fully controlled by Russia anymore. The upper house of Russia’s rubber-stamp...
Ukrainian Troops Likely Within Striking Distance of Key Road: U.K.
Moscow will be concerned at the extent of the advance of Ukraine's forces which are bearing down on Luhansk province, according to British defense officials. The Ministry of Defense (MOD) said on Wednesday that Kyiv's troops had advanced 12 miles beyond the Oskil river in the northeastern Kharkiv region and were heading into Russia's defensive zone towards the town of Svatove in Luhansk.
BBC
Ukraine makes breakthrough in south against Russia
Ukrainian troops have retaken more territory in regions illegally annexed by Russia, with Kyiv's forces advancing near the southern city of Kherson and consolidating gains in the east. Russian-installed officials in Kherson confirmed the advance, but said Moscow's forces were digging in. Ukrainian troops also moved towards Russian-held Luhansk in...
Russia no longer has full control of any of four ‘annexed’ Ukrainian provinces
Kyiv’s troops advanced in southern Kherson province and made additional gains in east
Russian launches to space from US, 1st time in 20 years
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla.. — (AP) — For the first time in 20 years, a Russian cosmonaut rocketed from the U.S. on Wednesday, launching to the International Space Station alongside NASA and Japanese astronauts despite tensions over the war in Ukraine. “We’re so glad to do it together," said...
Russia-Ukraine war latest: what we know on day 225 of the invasion
Missile strike on Zaporizhzhia residential buildings; Putin appears to admit severe losses in Ukraine; IAEA chief heads to Kyiv
Zelenskiy says Ukraine military made major advances in south and east
Oct 4 (Reuters) - President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday that Ukraine's military had made major, rapid advances against Russian forces and freed from occupation dozens of towns in the south and east of the country.
Superior U.S. Forces Could Break China's Blockade of Taiwan: Navy Commander
An all-out invasion of the island isn't the only scenario troubling defense planners in Taipei and Washington.
scitechdaily.com
Expedition 68 Officially Begins on Space Station – SpaceX Crew Swap Planned
The Expedition 68 mission is officially underway aboard the International Space Station (ISS) with seven astronauts and cosmonauts living and working together. The crew swaps aren’t finished yet as four SpaceX Crew-5 members count down to their upcoming launch to the orbiting laboratory. Commander Samantha Cristoforetti of ESA (European...
satnews.com
Update: Starlink launch scrubbed, and will stand down if conflicting schedule for SpaceX’s Crew-5 launch to the ISS
UPDATE: SpaceX has scrubbed tonight’s launch attempt at Vandenberg Space Force Base, launch complex 4E9SLC-4E) with the Falcon 9 launch of 52 Starlink satellites to LEO tentatively rescheduled for tomorrow evening. However, it is reported that if NASA’s Crew-5 launch remains on schedule for Wednesday in Florida, teams would stand down from the Starlink launch attempt tomorrow in California.
Deadly Russian strikes in Zaporizhzhia as Putin moves to take full control of nearby nuclear plant
Russia carried out a deadly salvo of missile attacks on the southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia early Thursday, just hours after the Kremlin said it was formally seizing a massive nuclear power plant nearby.
Nanoracks tests tech to slice up space junk in orbit for 1st time
A robotic arm softened up metal in space in an aim to address the growing space debris problem.
Biden Calls ‘Prospect of Armageddon’ Highest Since Cuban Missile Crisis in Response to Russian Threats
In a speech on Thursday night, President Joe Biden warned that recent threats from Russian president Vladimir Putin could devolve into a nuclear conflict. “We have not faced the prospect of Armageddon since Kennedy and the Cuban Missile Crisis,” Biden confirmed, speaking at a Democratic fundraiser event in New York. “We’ve got a guy I know fairly well,” Biden said. “He’s not joking when he talks about potential use of tactical nuclear weapons or biological or chemical weapons because his military is, you might say, significantly underperforming.” He added, ““First time since the Cuban missile crisis, we have the threat of a...
Putin's path: from pledges of stability to nuclear threats
As he turns 70, Russian President Vladimir Putin finds himself in the eye of a storm of his own making: His army is suffering humiliating defeats in Ukraine. Hundreds of thousands of Russians are fleeing his mobilization order, and his top lieutenants are publicly insulting military leaders. With his room...
FCC takes on space junk: Satellites must be removed from orbit 5 years after completing missions
WASHINGTON — The Federal Communications Commission has ruled that nonfunctioning satellites must come down within five years. In a 4-0 vote Thursday, the FCC adopted new rules requiring operators of satellites in low-Earth orbit to “dispose” of them no less than five years after completing their missions. The regulations replace a decades-old 25-year guideline for deorbiting satellites after they have completed their mission.
IMF chief warns world heading towards age of greater instability
The world faces growing recession risks and a “fundamental shift” away from relative stability to an age of breakdown in international relations and more frequent natural disasters, the head of the International Monetary Fund has warned. Kristalina Georgieva, the IMF’s managing director, said a succession of economic shocks...
WATCH: NASA SpaceX rocket takes astronauts to International Space Station
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is going to launch a crew of astronauts to the International Space Station Wednesday, marking the second of three rocket launches this week.
NASA to launch first female led SpaceX mission to International Space Station
After a series of delays, NASA’s latest SpaceX mission to ready launch, making history by launching American and Russian astronauts to the International Space Station with a female led crew. NBC News’ Lindsey Reiser and former NASA astronaut Mike Massimino break down the details of the historic mission.Oct. 5, 2022.
