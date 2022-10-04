Read full article on original website
Related
World Championship Gumbo Cookoff This Weekend in New Iberia
This event is one of the largest cookoffs around, with thousands of people attending, and over 70 teams participating, making gallons and gallons of gumbo.
theadvocate.com
Best Stop Cajun Market to open a new location in Broussard; see where
A Best Stop Cajun Market will open in Broussard, the popular store announced on Facebook Wednesday. The store will open at 1008 Smede Highway in a space in the Evangeline Plaza shopping center in what is believed to be a second franchised location for the popular Scott business. A location...
kadn.com
Acadiana Center For The Arts Gearing Up For Gulf Brew
Sam Oliver, Acadiana Center for the Arts Executive Director, and Rachel Adams, Acadiana Center for the Arts Marketing Manager joined News15 at Noon to share all about Gulf Brew 2022. Acadiana Center for the Arts presents Gulf Brew, the South's oldest craft beer festival on October 22, 2022 - 1pm-5pm,...
NOLA.com
Tabasco sauce in a pouch? McIlhenny expanding to offer famous hot sauce in a new form
The McIlhenny Company is adding equipment to its Avery Island facility to offer tabasco in a pouch. The company filed a document with the Louisiana Economic Development office last month that it began a $2.05 million construction project on a new pouch line that will be installed within its existing facility. Work should be complete by the end of the year and is expected to add three jobs.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lafayette Traffic: Willow Street Closures Set to Begin, Bridge Project Finally to Come to an End
Construction across the Hub City has been as hot as our summer and it continues with more road improvement projects as we transition to the Fall.
Aldi Announces New Opening Date of Louisiana Ave Location
Aldi's location on Louisiana Ave is getting close to opening and many have been wondering when it is going to open. We initially reported that the Aldi location on Louisiana Ave would open up on August 17, 2022, however, an Aldi spokesperson reached out to us to clarify that there was no official opening date planned for the Louisiana Ave location.
Man Walks Through Henderson Swamp to Show How Dry The Basin Is [VIDEO]
It feels like it's been weeks since we've had a substantial amount of rainfall in south Louisiana and if you think you're yard is dry, wait until you see how dry it is in the swamp. John Bijeaux gave us permission to use his videos from the Henderson Swamp and...
Festivals Acadiens music line-up beginning Oct. 14
The popular Lafayette event, Festivals Acadiens, begins Oct. 14 with a full list of musical talent.
IN THIS ARTICLE
theadvocate.com
Women Who Mean Business: After 33 years in parish government, Terry Broussard in second term on Abbeville council
Editor's note: This is the third in a series on the 11 chosen as part of the annual Women Who Mean Business awards by the United Way of Acadiana. When Terry Broussard was planning on running for a city council seat in Abbeville four years ago, she workshopped the idea around to friends and family.
kadn.com
Meet Avalon and Spirit, Acadiana Animal Aid's Pets of the Week
Marissa Guidry with Acadiana Animal Aid, joined News15 at Noon to share about Avalon and Spirit. Two pups who are compete opposites looking for their perfect family.
gueydantoday.com
Abbeville officials will do their due diligence before making decision on receiving donation of rice mill
What the old rice mill in Abbeville could end up transforming into remains to be seen. However, officials with the city of Abbeville don’t want to see the facility torn down and scrapped for parts. On Tuesday, they took a step to potentially keep that from happening, as well...
Recipe: Joey’s Red Beans & Rice
Joey Thibodeaux wants to put beans into the hands of the people. After a year and a half of dishing out red beans every Monday, As Cool As Beans has served over 1,700 hot beans to Lafayette residents. Want to make red beans to share? Here’s his recipe. Cooking...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Iberia Parish under a burn ban
Iberia Parish joins Evangeline Parish and St. Landry Parish, both of which have been under burn bans for the past several days as well.
Grand Coteau Sweet Dough Pie Festival set
The festival is set for October 29, and is scheduled to take place from 9am to 3pm on the grounds of the Grand Coteau Town Park behind Town Hall, 231 Burleigh Lane.
Abbeville Meridional
Engagement Announced for Miss Taylor Elizabeth Baudoin & Mr. Chance Michael Desormeaux
Mr. and Mrs. Mark Baudoin of Abbeville are pleased to announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Taylor Elizabeth Baudoin, to Chance Michael Desormeaux of Henry. Chance is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Michael Desormeaux of Henry. The wedding will take place on Saturday, November 5, 2022,...
Five Louisiana Men Cited for Shrimping Violations on Rockefeller Refuge, 204 Pounds Donated to Charity
Five Louisiana Men Cited for Shrimping Violations on Rockefeller Refuge, 204 Pounds Donated to Charity. Louisiana – On October 3, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported that on September 27 and October 1, 2022, enforcement agents cited five men for alleged recreational shrimping offenses on Rockefeller Refuge.
Baton Rouge, October 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Southern University Laboratory School football team will have a game with Broadmoor High School on October 05, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
4 Great Pizza Places in Louisiana
Almost everybody loves pizza and craves it from time to time. While it's definitely not something that you should have on a daily basis, it's more than alright to enjoy it occasionally. With that in mind, if you live in Louisiana or travel there often, here are four amazing pizza spots in Louisiana that have excellent online reviews.
theadvocate.com
Economist: Weak Gulf of Mexico activity could hamper Lafayette economy, but job gains are on the horizon
The Lafayette area could gain 5,300 jobs over the next two years, but the region’s economy is likely to be held back by slow drilling activity in the Gulf of Mexico, according to the Louisiana Economic Forecast, an annual report published by economist Loren Scott. Scott’s report was unveiled...
Woman poses as nurse to steal wallet from secured area at Lafayette hospital
woman posing as a nurse allegedly stole a wallet from a secured area at a local hospital
Comments / 0