New Iberia, LA

theadvocate.com

Best Stop Cajun Market to open a new location in Broussard; see where

A Best Stop Cajun Market will open in Broussard, the popular store announced on Facebook Wednesday. The store will open at 1008 Smede Highway in a space in the Evangeline Plaza shopping center in what is believed to be a second franchised location for the popular Scott business. A location...
BROUSSARD, LA
kadn.com

Acadiana Center For The Arts Gearing Up For Gulf Brew

Sam Oliver, Acadiana Center for the Arts Executive Director, and Rachel Adams, Acadiana Center for the Arts Marketing Manager joined News15 at Noon to share all about Gulf Brew 2022. Acadiana Center for the Arts presents Gulf Brew, the South's oldest craft beer festival on October 22, 2022 - 1pm-5pm,...
LAFAYETTE, LA
NOLA.com

Tabasco sauce in a pouch? McIlhenny expanding to offer famous hot sauce in a new form

The McIlhenny Company is adding equipment to its Avery Island facility to offer tabasco in a pouch. The company filed a document with the Louisiana Economic Development office last month that it began a $2.05 million construction project on a new pouch line that will be installed within its existing facility. Work should be complete by the end of the year and is expected to add three jobs.
AVERY ISLAND, LA
KPEL 96.5

Aldi Announces New Opening Date of Louisiana Ave Location

Aldi's location on Louisiana Ave is getting close to opening and many have been wondering when it is going to open. We initially reported that the Aldi location on Louisiana Ave would open up on August 17, 2022, however, an Aldi spokesperson reached out to us to clarify that there was no official opening date planned for the Louisiana Ave location.
NEW IBERIA, LA
The Current Media

Recipe: Joey’s Red Beans & Rice

Joey Thibodeaux wants to put beans into the hands of the people. After a year and a half of dishing out red beans every Monday, As Cool As Beans has served over 1,700 hot beans to Lafayette residents. Want to make red beans to share? Here’s his recipe. Cooking...
LAFAYETTE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Five Louisiana Men Cited for Shrimping Violations on Rockefeller Refuge, 204 Pounds Donated to Charity

Five Louisiana Men Cited for Shrimping Violations on Rockefeller Refuge, 204 Pounds Donated to Charity. Louisiana – On October 3, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported that on September 27 and October 1, 2022, enforcement agents cited five men for alleged recreational shrimping offenses on Rockefeller Refuge.
ABBEVILLE, LA
High School Football PRO

Baton Rouge, October 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Southern University Laboratory School football team will have a game with Broadmoor High School on October 05, 2022, 16:00:00.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Louisiana

Almost everybody loves pizza and craves it from time to time. While it's definitely not something that you should have on a daily basis, it's more than alright to enjoy it occasionally. With that in mind, if you live in Louisiana or travel there often, here are four amazing pizza spots in Louisiana that have excellent online reviews.
LOUISIANA STATE

