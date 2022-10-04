Read full article on original website
After ‘Don’t Say Gay,’ a Weakened Disney Hopes to Limit the Damage
On May 5, two Florida state officials traveled to Orlando to meet with the leadership of Disney’s self-governing district. Two weeks earlier, Gov. Ron DeSantis had abolished the district in retaliation for Disney’s opposition to a law that restricts classroom instruction on LGBTQ identity – known to critics as “Don’t Say Gay.” The two officials – one of them the chief deputy counsel in DeSantis’ office — went to figure out what the state was getting into. The leaders of the Reedy Creek Improvement District showed them a PowerPoint detailing their responsibilities for a 54-megawatt power plant, 65 miles of canals,...
insideuniversal.net
Universal Studios Hollywood celebrates the 2022 Holiday Season with “Christmas in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter” and “Grinchmas”
Universal Studios Hollywood has announced this year’s 2022 Holiday festivities with the return of fan favorites “Christmas in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter” and “Grinchmas” beginning Friday, November 25, 2022 and running daily through Sunday, January 1, 2023. All holiday festivities are included in the price of theme park admission.
Superwow Coffee Plans Grand Opening for First Brick-and-Mortar
The motor sports-themed, Japanese-inspired coffee shop will celebrate its Grand Opening on January 1
insideuniversal.net
Universal’s Holiday Tour and The Grinch & Friends Character Breakfast returns for the 2022 Holiday Season at Universal Orlando
Universal Orlando has announced the return of Universal’s Holiday Tour and The Grinch & Friends Character Breakfast for this year’s Holiday celebration. Running select dates from November 12 through January 1, 2023 – guests can book either or both of the 2 additional festive experiences. Plus, guests can enjoy a spectacular slate of holiday festivities that include special dining, décor, and entertainment across all eight Universal Orlando hotels.
secretmiami.com
Vendors For Miami’s Exciting New Holiday Market Have Just Been Announced
It may be the start of the fall season, but if you’re already thinking about holiday shopping, then you’re going to want to keep an eye on this spectacular market heading to Miami Beach. UrbanSpace, which runs the biggest NYC holiday markets, and its Miami partners at INHOUSE...
Miami New Times
Specialty Grocer Plum Market Opens First Florida Store in Aventura
A new specialty grocer is coming to South Florida this fall when Plum Market makes its Florida debut with the opening of its first store in the Miami area. Plum Market was founded in 2006 by brothers Matthew and Marc Jonna, each third-generation grocers who held leadership roles with Whole Foods before moving on to create their own market-style grocery store with a mission that focuses on natural, organic, and locally crafted items.
thenextmiami.com
39-Story Edgewater Tower With Whole Foods Supermarket Passes Level 6
In Edgewater, the Nema apartment tower has passed level 6 of construction, according to architect ODP. It will be the first Whole Foods supermarket in the Midtown Miami/Edgewater area. Nema’s first phase is planned to rise 39 stories, or 430 feet and include:. 588 apartments. 42,030 square foot Whole...
bocaratontribune.com
Boca Raton Innovation Campus Adds Two Companies to Growing Roster
CP Group, Florida’s largest office landlord and a prominent owner-operator of office properties throughout the Sunbelt, today announced two new leasing agreements at Boca Raton Innovation Campus (BRiC) – its fast-growing technology and life sciences hub in Boca Raton, Florida. The new tenants are:. Guident, a leading developer...
Popeyes Seeks Franchisees for Miami Locations
Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen is expanding at home and abroad
Hollywood happy ending? Sylvester Stallone, Jennifer Flavin halt divorce proceedings
WEST PALM BEACH — Hollywood icon Sylvester Stallone and wife Jennifer Flavin have halted their divorce proceedings and decided to reconcile, Palm Beach County court records show. An order for abatement was filed in the Palm Beach County Circuit Court on Sept. 23, a little more than a month...
Plum Market To Open In Aventura
Full-Service Neighborhood Grocery Store Set to Open Near Aventura Mall
Click10.com
Legendary Churchill’s pub now up for sale for $4,650,000
MIAMI – One of the most famous bars in South Florida history is now on the market. The Porosoff Group in Miami put the landmark Churchill’s Pub up for sale this week for $4,650,000. The buyer will not only get the iconic pub on Northeast 2nd Ave. in...
Miami New Times
Can I Get an Amen? Free Gospel Sundays Expands, Adds Singing in the Streets
There will be singing in the streets as the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts unleashes its Free Gospel Sundays series, now in its 16th year. Jekalyn Carr, who at 25 years old has become one of the titans at the top of the gospel music charts for the last decade, will perform on Sunday, October 9 at the center's Knight Concert Hall.
Miami New Times
Protesters Fear City Will Turn Tower Theater Into Tourist Trap
Amid the barking of street vendors and the clatter of game pieces from nearby Domino Park, a group of demonstrators gathered outside the Tower Theater on Tuesday, October 4. Some attendees were experienced filmmakers whose movies have won awards at the Miami Film Festival. Some were aspiring artists who dream of seeing their works on the venue's silver screens. Still, others were longtime residents of Little Havana who remember arriving in Miami from Cuba in the 1960s and watching pictures at the Tower Theater to learn about American culture.
Tree Summer Wood Cafe to Open in Sunrise
This new cafe/restaurant will offer coffee, boba tea, and pastries, plus hibachi and sushi from the kitchen
High-end sports bar scraps original plan, instead moving to new location
A new sports bar coming soon to Delray Beach will get to stay open after midnight. It'll just have to do it someplace else.
South Florida’s Craft Show Comes to Coral Springs
South Florida’s Craft Show is coming to Coral Springs with three festive events — just in time for the holidays. The lineup starts with the Halloween Bash on Sunday, October 30, from 12 to 4 p.m., with a costume contest, trick or treating, music, and a spooky array of products from local small businesses.
NBC Miami
Latina Female Uses Hard Work, Dedication to Become Leader of Large Development Firm
It’s Hispanic Heritage Month and one woman stands out in her field as a developer with years of hard work and dedication, hoping to inspire Latinas everywhere to follow their dreams. A daughter of Colombian immigrants, Stephanie Shojaee is now the president of one of the largest development firms...
fiu.edu
The land we are on
Oct. 10 is Indigenous Peoples' Day. Though the Miccosukee Reservation is currently within the Everglades and the Seminole Reservation is in Hollywood, in reality, South Florida — and to a broader extent all of Florida — is on Miccosukee and Seminole land. More than a dozen Native American...
This Restaurant Serves The Tastiest Chicken Wings In Florida
LoveFood found the most delicious chicken wings in every state.
