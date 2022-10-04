Read full article on original website
Minnesota: Skipping Phosphorus Fertilizer Application May Make Agronomic, Economic Sense
With fluctuating fertilizer prices, it is a good time to review a few principles related to phosphorus (P) availability in soils. We know that P is a critical element required for crop growth and development, and if deficient, the lack of P can significantly reduce crop yield. While application of P fertilizer is common, it is not always required to achieve maximum yield.
Kansas: Fall Soil Sample Key to Spring Crop Success – Video
In this video from K-State Research and Extension, soil scientist Dorivar Ruiz Diaz says soil sampling in the fall is a farmer’s best friend when it comes to maximizing next spring’s investment in fertilizer. “With high fertilizer prices, it’s particularly important to have accurate information on the nutrient...
Illinois Corn, Soybeans: Why Are the Crops Drying So Slowly?
As corn approached maturity in early September, warm temperatures and forecasts for dry weather had us looking forward to an early start to harvest for the 2022 corn crop, and a slightly delayed but rapid movement towards getting soybeans harvested as well. Instead, both crops have languished, with corn only 63% mature and 13% harvested, and only 10% of the soybean crop harvested by October 2.
Nebraska: Sample for Soybean Cyst Nematode This Fall
The end of the field season is near and many producers are likely to spend some time watching the yield monitor as they harvest. This time is a great opportunity to identify spots in the field with unexplained yield loss. A potential explanation for these areas could be soybean cyst...
Minnesota: Ragweeds Seed Samples Requested for Herbicide Resistance Screening
Herbicide-resistant weeds are causing crop yield loss and reducing farm profitability in Minnesota. Confirming the presence of herbicide-resistant weed populations will help the farmers to plan for an effective weed management strategy. Currently, we are screening suspected herbicide-resistant waterhemp populations collected from corn, soybean, and sugar beet fields in Minnesota in 2020 and 2021.
Nebraska: What to Know About Leftover Nitrogen in Soil Following Dry Conditions
Nebraska has faced two consecutive dry seasons in 2021 and 2022. The severely dry 2022 season in most of Nebraska has raised questions about nitrogen application for the next year’s crop. In irrigated or dryland areas with normal production, the management practices may continue as normal, but for dryland areas with drastic yield reductions, there is potential for nitrogen fertilizer adjustment for the 2023 crop.
Nebraska Corn: Using a Cornstalk Nitrate Test to Evaluate Nitrogen Management Decisions
Late-season cornstalk nitrate tests can be a valuable tool to help evaluate the efficiency of your nitrogen management program. One limitation of this test that is particularly relevant this growing season is that the test should not be used if moisture was a limiting factor. Under rainfed conditions during drought seasons, the test will be more indicative of water stress than nitrogen.
Ohio Wheat: Planting When the Soil Is Dry
For the germination process to begin, wheat seeds need to imbibe (take in) water. With dry soil in some areas of the state, there may be concerns about delayed germination and emergence after planting. In previous years, when wheat was planted into dry soil, emergence occurred approximately 4 weeks after planting when soil moisture was restored with rainfall. Some key points to keep in mind:
Arkansas: Weedy Rice – Research Uncovers 2 Pathways to Herbicide Resistance
Researchers in Arkansas and Missouri have confirmed two genetic pathways that lead to herbicide resistance in weedy rice, a major pest for Arkansas rice growers. Most herbicide-resistant weedy rice in Arkansas inherited the trait via gene flow from herbicide-tolerant cultivated rice varieties, said Nilda Burgos, professor of weed physiology and molecular biology for the Arkansas Agricultural Experiment Station. But some weedy ride developed the resistance independently because of continuous use of specific herbicides.
South Carolina
South Carolina: USDA Invests in Climate-Smart Commodities Project. The United States Department of Agriculture has announced an initial funding pool of the Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities, including a $70 million investment into a Clemson-South Carolina State partnership. The award will […]. South Carolina: 4 Counties Designated Natural Disaster Areas...
California Almonds: Management Practices for Improved Water Capture
UC researchers are conducting trials observing soil water dynamics for improved water use efficiency and conservation in orchard crops. In the middle of a drought, there are several management practices that may improve the retention of limited water resources. Groundwater recharge. Capturing surplus surface water and “banking” it as groundwater...
