Ethanol Producer Magazine
USDA: Corn use for fuel ethanol at 446 million bushels in July
The USDA recently released its Grain Crushings and Co-Products Production report for September, reporting that corn use for fuel ethanol production in July was down 1 percent when compared to the same month of last year, but up slightly when compared to June. Total corn consumed for alcohol and other...
beefmagazine.com
The importance of beef trade to the cattle industry
A recently released report estimated the impacts of ceasing both U.S. beef exports and imports. The report was authored by Glynn T. Tonsor, Kansas State University and Derrell S. Peel, Oklahoma State University. The report was commissioned by the Kansas Beef Council, Oklahoma Beef Council and the Texas Beef Council.
Agriculture Online
Corn and soybeans finish off their highs | Tuesday, October 4, 2022
Corn ended the day up 3¢ at $6.84. Soybeans closed up 9¢ at $13.83. Both are down from their highs earlier in the day. CBOT wheat closed down 7¢. KC wheat closed up a penny. Minneapolis wheat is down 4¢. Live cattle are still down 53¢....
agupdate.com
Despite report, a harvest rally may help farmers
Soybean markets had a shock to close out September. The Quarterly Stocks report released by the USDA showed stocks much higher than anticipated, forcing more than 40 cent drops in upcoming contracts. The drop may be have been a combination of events, as South American prospects rise, but it is...
Agriculture Online
Corn extends gains on slow U.S. harvest, wheat rebounds
Chicago corn futures rose for a third straight session on Tuesday, supported by a slower than expected U.S. harvest, while continuing concern over global supplies pushed wheat back into positive territory after a fall the previous day. The fall of the U.S. dollar was also supportive for U.S. grain futures....
swineweb.com
Jim Long Pork Commentary, U.S. Hog Inventory Continues to Plummet Here Come $1.20 Lean Hogs, October 3rd 2022
50 – 119 lbs. 20,490 20,211 19,887 98 97. The U.S. breeding herd continues to decline. It reached its recent peak in December of 2019 at 6.471 million. This September USDA report 6.152 million. An almost steady decline over the last three years to over 300,000 less (-4%). A reflection of the general lack of profitability in the industry. Less sows mean less hogs.
Agriculture Online
Soybeans sink to 2-month low | Friday, September 30, 2022
Soybeans ended the day down 45¢ to $13.66 following the news out of USDA that soybean stocks are higher than expected. Corn has dropped since the initial boost the USDA report provided. Corn futures finished the day up 8¢. Wheat is still strong. CBOT wheat closed up 27¢....
Agriculture Online
Grain prices end day in the red | Thursday, October 6, 2022
Corn ended the day down 8¢. Soybeans, regaining a few cents from their multi-month low, ended the day down 10¢. CBOT wheat is down 18¢. KC wheat is down 21¢. Minneapolis wheat is down 19¢. Live cattle are down 5¢. Feeder cattle are down 90¢....
swineweb.com
USDA Reports On Rise Of Hog Production Contracts Over The Past 20 Years
The U.S. hog industry has experienced structural change, productivity growth, and increased output since the early 1990s. The average U.S. hog farm has become larger, more specialized, and focused on contract production. Hog and pig producers sold more than nine times the volume of hogs per farm in 2015 than in 1992, ending at 8,721 head of hogs per farm in 2015.
Seasonality in Hogs vs Pork: More Than Just Grilling Season
Differences in supply and demand of hogs and pork are influenced by seasonality, the hog production cycle and other factors. The spread between Lean Hog and Pork Cutout indices is traditionally largest in November and December due to greater hog supplies and increased demand for pork products. Pork prices traditionally...
beefmagazine.com
2022 Heifer price discounts
There continues to be a high percentage of total cattle on feed that are heifers, indicating that the breeding herd will be smaller in 2023 and 2024. The steer and heifer price difference could work to slow some of these placements. Heifer calves are generally discounted relative to steers due to their tendency to finish at lower weights, with lower daily gains, and higher feed conversions. Large price differences provide incentives for heifers to be retained in the herd. This difference varies over time driven by the cattle cycle and seasonally due to the availability of total feeder cattle available to feedlots to place on feed.
