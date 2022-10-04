ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hennepin County, MN

Dave Hutchinson has license suspended for 30 days by Minnesota POST board

By Tommy Wiita
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZfB9S_0iM6jLac00
Tommy Wiita

Hennepin County Sheriff Dave Hutchinson will have his police officer license suspended for 30 days beginning next month.

The Police Officer Standards and Training (POST) Board made the decision in a meeting held on Sept. 22. His suspension will begin on Nov. 22, almost a year after he was arrested for drunkenly crashing his squad car on I-94 near Alexandria.

According to records, the board initially voted to suspend the sheriff's license for 180 days. However, 150 days were suspended if Hutchinson doesn't commit any other offenses in the next three years.

In the wake of his arrest and conviction for drunk-driving, Hutchinson resisted calls to resign immediately, instead announcing he would retire at the end of his term this year.

He has been on paid medical leave since May 18.

"As the licensing and regulatory body for peace officer licenses in the State of Minnesota, the Board takes its responsibility to hold peace officers accountable who violate the law or licensing standards of conduct very seriously, regardless of the officer's rank or position," a statement from the POST Board reads.

Hutchison was speeding over 126 mph at times on I-94, and was traveling at around 78 mph when he crashed. Police later found "open containers" of alcohol beverages inside the Hennepin County SUV.

Hutchinson initially told two witnesses who tried to help at the scene that he wasn't driving and it wasn't his car. He said the same thing to police when they arrived.

He later pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated, admitting to have a blood-alcohol content of 0.13. Additionally, he was also charged with carrying a pistol while under the influence of alcohol. He now serving two years' probation.

Hutchinson also faced heavy scrutiny after reports he engaged in racist and homophobic behavior while also spending taxpayer money at a prolific rate following his arrest.

Comments / 20

weewee
2d ago

And paid leave????? Wow, I know my friend had a DUI and had a big fine, evaluation, no dl for 3 months, and alcohol classes. smh

Reply
17
I Don't Care. Do You.
2d ago

Wow a whole month why not the 1 year everyone else get. No consequences for his drunken stupor. And will get all his severance when he retires.

Reply
9
Rodney DeVore
1d ago

He should set a Example no in between! He Should step DOWN NOW! The average citizen would pay for years! Drinking & Driving isn't Cool!

Reply
4
Related
CBS Minnesota

Fmr. Hennepin Co. Commissioner Mike Opat charged with DWI after traffic stop in Dayton

DAYTON, Minn. -- Former longtime Hennepin County Commissioner Mike Opat faces DWI charges following a traffic stop Wednesday night.According to Hennepin County court documents, the 61-year-old from Robbinsdale faces third- and fourth-degree DWI charges, both misdemeanors. The third-degree charge notes that he allegedly refused to submit to a breath test. Opat was pulled over shortly before 10 p.m. in Dayton, Minnesota after a police officer observed him fail to make a full and complete stop at a stop sign. The complaint says the officer could smell a strong odor of alcohol coming from Opat, who had bloodshot and watery eyes, and...
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hennepin County, MN
Crime & Safety
County
Hennepin County, MN
City
Alexandria, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
fox9.com

Charges: Militia supporter in Anoka, Minn. arrested for machine gun, drugs

ANOKA, Minn. (FOX 9) - An Anoka, Minnesota man, who prosecutors say has shown support for an anti-government militia group, was arrested after federal authorities say they found weapons, including a machine gun and a grenade launcher, along with drugs at his home. Fifty-year-old Darrian Nguyen is charged with illegal...
ANOKA, MN
CBS Minnesota

Sheriff: 18-year-old caught driving at speeds nearing 120 mph -- twice the speed limit

MINNEAPOLIS -- An 18-year-old driver has been cited for extreme speeding in southeastern Minnesota.According to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, the incident took place shortly after 1:15 a.m. Wednesday on State Highway 19 and County Highway 7 in Lincoln County. A deputy at the intersection of the highway observed a pair of headlights "very quickly approaching" on Highway 19 so the deputy checked the vehicle's speed. The readings came back between 118 mph and 120 mph, the citation said. The speed limit on Highway 19 is 60 mph.The teen, who is from Glencoe, was stopped and cited for reckless driving, a misdemeanor, and speeding, a petty misdemeanor. They were driving a 2011 Chevrolet Impala. 
LINCOLN COUNTY, MN
myklgr.com

Minnesota River canoeist found deceased after call for welfare check

A canoeist reported missing Monday has been found deceased on the Minnesota River. The body of David Scheiber, 58, of rural Le Sueur, was located on the river Tuesday, along with his canoe. On Monday, the Sibley County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an unoccupied vehicle parked under the...
LE SUEUR, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcohol Beverages#Minnesota Post#The Post Board
CBS Minnesota

Man charged in 3 shootings, 1 fatal, near downtown Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- Charges have been filed against a 24-year-old man in three separate shootings, one of which was fatal.The fatal shooting occurred Sept. 22 near East 19th Street and Nicollet Avenue, at about 9:30 a.m. Police arrived to find a concerned citizen attempting to perform chest compressions on the victim, but he died on the scene. Investigators said he had been shot in the back.According to the criminal complaint, surveillance from a nearby convenience store showed the person who shot the victim, who was later identified as 24-year-old Michael Green of St. Paul.An employee at the store told police that...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

11 charged in string of incidents at Menard's after employee's forklift death

MINNEAPOLIS -- At least 11 people have been charged with misdemeanors after a series of protests at a metro area Menards store, one of which allegedly resulted in an assault. The protests came in the wake of the death of 19-year-old James Stanback in a forklift accident.The charges state that Golden Valley officers were dispatched to the store on the 6800 block of Wayzata Boulevard on July 22.Earlier that morning, Stanback had been killed when a pallet of lumber fell on the forklift he was operating. A representative for Menards told WCCO in July that Stanback was certified to operate...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Charges: Minneapolis shooter photographed 'lifeless' body before fleeing

Prosecutors in Hennepin County allege a 28-year-old gang member helped a gunman escape after a fatal shooting outside a Minneapolis bar in late July. Cleveland C. Longmire, of Brooklyn Center, is charged in Hennepin County District Court with first-degree riot resulting in death and aiding an offender in connection with the July 28 shooting that killed 28-year-old Chante L. Williams and injured two others.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KDHL AM 920

Motorist Charged With Killing 8-Year-Old Minnesota Girl

Shakopee, MN (KROC-AM News) - Felony charges and been filed against a man who recently struck and killed a young girl while driving through a residential neighborhood near Mystic Lake Casino. 47-year-old Joseph Jacobson of Shakopee is charged with two counts of criminal vehicular homicide in connection with the death...
PRIOR LAKE, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Bring Me The News

Charges: Houston men robbed Edina bank of $110,000

Two men from Texas have been charged with holding up an ATM technician at an Edina bank, and taking off with more than $110,000 in cash. Charges state Christopher Harris, 30, and Rajoun Johnson, 29 — both from Houston — have been charged with simple robbery in the incident that happened at the U.S. Bank in the 50th and France retail district on Friday.
EDINA, MN
CBS Minnesota

Sheriff: Man seriously injured after possible explosion in Dakota County

DAKOTA COUNTY, Minn. -- A man was seriously injured and air lifted to a hospital after a possible explosion just south of Hastings.According to the Dakota County Sheriff, deputies were dispatched to the 19000 block of Rhoda Avenue in Dakota County on a report of a possible explosion around 3 p.m.When crews arrived, a man had already left; he was taking himself to the hospital but was intercepted near the Hastings Civic Arena and was air lifted to a Twin Cities hospital.The sheriff's office says there is no ongoing threat to the community, and they are investigating the incident.
DAKOTA COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Anoka man arrested in FBI sting, charged with possessing machine gun and meth

ANOKA, Minn. - A 50-year-old Anoka man faces federal charges for allegedly illegally possessing a machine gun and meth. Darrian Mitchell Nguyen was arrested on Tuesday in an FBI sting operation. He is charged with one count of possessing with intent to distribute meth, possessing a machine gun, and possessing an unregistered fully automatic rifle.Court documents say that the FBI received a tip from a confidential source, who said that Nguyen possessed explosive devices, firearms, and methamphetamine, and had shown interest in joining an anti-government group. The source said Nguyen kept these weapons in "secret" rooms built within his house.The source said...
ANOKA, MN
Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
80K+
Followers
13K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

 https://bringmethenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy