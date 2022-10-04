Read full article on original website
Agriculture Online
Harvest finally begins in the last 3 corn growing states
Harvest is officially underway in all 18 of the top corn growing states. Monday’s Crop Progress Report published the first harvest numbers for North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. All three states are significantly behind the five-year average for this point in the growing season. North Dakota. USDA says farmers...
Invasive Stink Bug Population To Increase Across These Midwestern States
The growth could threaten crops.
Longhorned tick has been found in northern Missouri. Here's why it matters.
An arachnid has found its way to northern Missouri, which is bad news since it causes millions of dollars in losses to cattle producers around the world. The Longhorned tick was originally found in eastern Russia and the Australasian region, according to the University of Missouri Extension. The tick made its way to the United States in 2017 when it was first found in New Jersey.
Rare Alabama Fish Removed From Endangered List as Species Bounces Back
A rare Alabama fish is no longer on the endangered species list as its’ population is on the rise. The United State Fish and Wildlife Service removed the snail darter from the endangers list this week. The fish is a small, bottom-dwelling freshwater fish found in a few of Alabama’s lakes and streams.
