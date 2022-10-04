Read full article on original website
albionnewsonline.com
Nebraska Angus Tour stops in Albion
Nebraska Angus Association finished up its 2022 tour on Tuesday, Sept. 27 with stops in Nance and Boone counties. The tour began Monday, Sept. 26, in the Northeast district and included ranch tours, several cattle displays, meals, door prizes, speakers and special interest stops all along the way. Albion was...
albionnewsonline.com
Nebraska Resources Districts honor Albion farmer and Bartlett teacher
Conservation-minded residents from across Nebraska received recognition at the Nebraska Association of Resources Districts’ annual convention Sept. 25 and 26 in Kearney. Area winners include rural Albion farmer John Krohn, who received the 2022 Water Conservation Award, and teacher Kelly Guggenmos of Wheeler Central Schools in Bartlett, who received the Educator of the Year Award for teaching grades 7-12. Complete story in the Oct. 5 Albion News/Boone Co. Tribune, and Petersburg Press, print and e-editions.
norfolkneradio.com
Shelves nearly Bare At The Salvation Army Of Norfolk Food Pantry
Shelves at The Salvation Army of Norfolk’s food pantry are getting closer and closer to being bare. Major Kelli Trejo says since January, demand has jumped 148%. She says they distribute emergency food boxes intended to last a family 48 hours. It consists of breakfast, lunch, and dinner items.
norfolkneradio.com
Project Homeless Connect takes place this Friday
Project Homeless Connect is a nationwide event aimed to help those who need it the most. Lacy Kimes is the coordinator for Project Homeless Connect in Norfolk and says there is a big need in Norfolk and northeastern Nebraska for these services, with the biggest need being affordable housing. "Homelessness...
albionnewsonline.com
Gaye L. Garder
Gaye LaVonne Garder, 81, of Albion, died Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022 at the Good Samaritan Society-Albion. Gaye is survived by her brother Kenneth (Joan) Stone of Lindsay, sister-in-law Babette Garder of Newman Grove, many nieces and nephews: Kenn (Shari) Garder of Omaha, Scott (Chele) Garder of Blair, Karen (Dennis) Bidne of Blair, Steve (Michel) Garder of Hadar, Brian (Jennifer) Stone of Elkhorn, Kristine (Jeff) Herzberg of Lincoln, Traci (Albert) Rodriguez of Upland, CA and Sara Stone of Lindsay, as well as many great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins and freinds.
klkntv.com
Authorities suspect homicide after body found on rural road in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol has identified the body of a man who was found on a road just east of Harvard. Investigators think the remains are those of 25-year-old Jasmine Garnett of Columbus, who had been missing since Sept. 16. The body was found by...
News Channel Nebraska
Traffic diverted for several miles after Wayne County crash
WAYNE COUNTY, Neb. -- Emergency units are on scene following a crash in Wayne County Thursday afternoon. Several fire and rescue units responded to the accident, and officials on scene expected LifeNet to arrive early Thursday evening, though News Channel Nebraska was unable to confirm whether it was put into use.
klkntv.com
12-year-old boy accused of using toy in failed robbery at a Grand Island park
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A 12-year-old boy was arrested in Grand Island on Tuesday night after police say he used a toy gun in an attempted robbery. It happened around Pier Park just after 6:30 p.m. Police say the boy pulled the toy on a driver and their passenger,...
albionnewsonline.com
Petersburg Legion to mark 100 years in November
Petersburg American Legion Post 334 will be celebrating a special anniversary. In 1922, the Petersburg group became an official American Legion Post with the first official action being a meeting of the squad at 11 a.m. to lower the flag to half-mast in honor of the soldier’s death. The...
KETV.com
Nebraska State Patrol identifies body found Wednesday near Harvard
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Nebraska State Patrol has identified the body found Wednesday morning near Harvard. Investigators said they believe the remains are 25-year-old Jasmine Garnett, of Columbus. Garnett had been reported missing since Sept. 16. Law enforcement said the body was initially located by a citizen working in...
KSNB Local4
Bill Ogg leaving Nebraska State Fair
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (Press Release) - Bill Ogg, executive director of the Nebraska State Fair, announced that he intends to resign his position and to assist with the transition to new leadership. “I was hired in 2020 to ‘right the ship.’ The 2022 Nebraska State Fair, with record numbers in...
KSNB Local4
Changes could be on the way for Conestoga Mall
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Conestoga Mall opened its doors in 1974, now just shy of 50 years later the mall has seen retailers like Sears and JCPenney come and go. In 2022, major changes could be on their way for the mall but those hinge on a few different factors.
KSNB Local4
Grand Island man takes plea deal in obscene photo case
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island man will be sentenced next month in connection with a case of sending obscene photos to two teenage girls. Court records show Grayson Fries, 21, was convicted of misdemeanor negligent child abuse and two counts of misdemeanor distributing obscene literature and material to minors. He’ll be sentenced Nov. 18. The max penalty for each crime is one year in prison and a $1,000 fine.
albionnewsonline.com
Newman Grove HS crowns homecoming royalty
Spirit Week and homecoming activities culminated at Newman Grove High School Saturday night, Oct. 1, with coronation of King Kaison Volker and Queen Booke Milam. The royal court, above, includes (l.-r.) Keira Voelker, Sarah Glatter, Christyan Anderson, Mara Ranslem, Autumn Patzel, Queen Brooke Milam, King Kaison Voelker, David Miller, Darren Petersen, Austin Wiese, Max Giggel and Micah Cuevas.
News Channel Nebraska
Wisner man arrested on drug charges during murder investigation seeks competency evaluation
WAYNE, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska man who was arrested after authorities found a marijuana grow operation during a murder investigation has filed a motion for a competency evaluation. On Wednesday, lawyers for 30-year-old Carl Ruskamp filed the motion in Wayne County Court. Ruskamp made his appearance via video conference...
News Channel Nebraska
Grand Island Police: two wanted men flee arrest, one spits on officer
GRAND ISLAND, NE — Two men are facing charges after police say they fled arrest and one spit on an officer. Grand Island Police responded to a request to remove someone from an apartment in the 3700 block of W State St. around 9:45 Monday night. A news release says officers found 26-year-old Daniel Martinez and 20-year-old Juan Martinez at the apartment, both of whom had active warrants for their arrest. Police say both ran away, but officers were able to detain Juan. They say he spat in an officers face and was in possession of alcohol and marijuana.
albionnewsonline.com
Color Day will be Saturday at Boone Central
Spirit Week is underway this week at Boone Central High School, and Color Day will be this Saturday, Oct. 8. Students will have special activities throughout the week. Color Day Coronation is set for Saturday at 8 p.m. in the competition gym, and the public is welcome to attend. Final...
News Channel Nebraska
Stanton man sentenced as repeat DWI offender
STANTON, Neb. -- A 62-year-old Stanton man was sentenced Monday as repeat DWI offender. Mark Pflueger was convicted of third-offense DWI after being arrested earlier this year by the Stanton County Sheriff's Office. According to Sheriff Mike Unger, Pflueger was arrested while he left a Stanton retail business. Unger stated...
KSNB Local4
GIPD arrests three in afternoon standoff incident
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Three people were arrested after a high-risk warrant was served in Grand Island on the north end of town. It all started when Grand Island Police officers responded to 1215 N. Locust Street in reference to white smoke coming from the back of the residence.
NebraskaTV
2022 Harvest of Harmony Results
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — 2022 Harvest of Harmony Results. Creighton Community High School Division 3 - Good 46.95. Palmyra Jr. and Sr. High Division 2 - Excellent 66.85. Lakeview Community Schools Division 2 - Excellent 60.50. Aurora High School Division 1 - Superior 78.30. Kearney Catholic School Division 2...
