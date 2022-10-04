ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albion, NE

Comments / 1

Related
albionnewsonline.com

Nebraska Angus Tour stops in Albion

Nebraska Angus Association finished up its 2022 tour on Tuesday, Sept. 27 with stops in Nance and Boone counties. The tour began Monday, Sept. 26, in the Northeast district and included ranch tours, several cattle displays, meals, door prizes, speakers and special interest stops all along the way. Albion was...
ALBION, NE
albionnewsonline.com

Nebraska Resources Districts honor Albion farmer and Bartlett teacher

Conservation-minded residents from across Nebraska received recognition at the Nebraska Association of Resources Districts’ annual convention Sept. 25 and 26 in Kearney. Area winners include rural Albion farmer John Krohn, who received the 2022 Water Conservation Award, and teacher Kelly Guggenmos of Wheeler Central Schools in Bartlett, who received the Educator of the Year Award for teaching grades 7-12. Complete story in the Oct. 5 Albion News/Boone Co. Tribune, and Petersburg Press, print and e-editions.
ALBION, NE
norfolkneradio.com

Shelves nearly Bare At The Salvation Army Of Norfolk Food Pantry

Shelves at The Salvation Army of Norfolk’s food pantry are getting closer and closer to being bare. Major Kelli Trejo says since January, demand has jumped 148%. She says they distribute emergency food boxes intended to last a family 48 hours. It consists of breakfast, lunch, and dinner items.
NORFOLK, NE
norfolkneradio.com

Project Homeless Connect takes place this Friday

Project Homeless Connect is a nationwide event aimed to help those who need it the most. Lacy Kimes is the coordinator for Project Homeless Connect in Norfolk and says there is a big need in Norfolk and northeastern Nebraska for these services, with the biggest need being affordable housing. "Homelessness...
NORFOLK, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Albion, NE
Local
Nebraska Health
Local
Nebraska Government
albionnewsonline.com

Gaye L. Garder

Gaye LaVonne Garder, 81, of Albion, died Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022 at the Good Samaritan Society-Albion. Gaye is survived by her brother Kenneth (Joan) Stone of Lindsay, sister-in-law Babette Garder of Newman Grove, many nieces and nephews: Kenn (Shari) Garder of Omaha, Scott (Chele) Garder of Blair, Karen (Dennis) Bidne of Blair, Steve (Michel) Garder of Hadar, Brian (Jennifer) Stone of Elkhorn, Kristine (Jeff) Herzberg of Lincoln, Traci (Albert) Rodriguez of Upland, CA and Sara Stone of Lindsay, as well as many great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins and freinds.
ALBION, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Traffic diverted for several miles after Wayne County crash

WAYNE COUNTY, Neb. -- Emergency units are on scene following a crash in Wayne County Thursday afternoon. Several fire and rescue units responded to the accident, and officials on scene expected LifeNet to arrive early Thursday evening, though News Channel Nebraska was unable to confirm whether it was put into use.
WAYNE COUNTY, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Renewal#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#The City Board Of Health
albionnewsonline.com

Petersburg Legion to mark 100 years in November

Petersburg American Legion Post 334 will be celebrating a special anniversary. In 1922, the Petersburg group became an official American Legion Post with the first official action being a meeting of the squad at 11 a.m. to lower the flag to half-mast in honor of the soldier’s death. The...
PETERSBURG, NE
KETV.com

Nebraska State Patrol identifies body found Wednesday near Harvard

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Nebraska State Patrol has identified the body found Wednesday morning near Harvard. Investigators said they believe the remains are 25-year-old Jasmine Garnett, of Columbus. Garnett had been reported missing since Sept. 16. Law enforcement said the body was initially located by a citizen working in...
HARVARD, NE
KSNB Local4

Bill Ogg leaving Nebraska State Fair

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (Press Release) - Bill Ogg, executive director of the Nebraska State Fair, announced that he intends to resign his position and to assist with the transition to new leadership. “I was hired in 2020 to ‘right the ship.’ The 2022 Nebraska State Fair, with record numbers in...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Changes could be on the way for Conestoga Mall

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Conestoga Mall opened its doors in 1974, now just shy of 50 years later the mall has seen retailers like Sears and JCPenney come and go. In 2022, major changes could be on their way for the mall but those hinge on a few different factors.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
KSNB Local4

Grand Island man takes plea deal in obscene photo case

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island man will be sentenced next month in connection with a case of sending obscene photos to two teenage girls. Court records show Grayson Fries, 21, was convicted of misdemeanor negligent child abuse and two counts of misdemeanor distributing obscene literature and material to minors. He’ll be sentenced Nov. 18. The max penalty for each crime is one year in prison and a $1,000 fine.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
albionnewsonline.com

Newman Grove HS crowns homecoming royalty

Spirit Week and homecoming activities culminated at Newman Grove High School Saturday night, Oct. 1, with coronation of King Kaison Volker and Queen Booke Milam. The royal court, above, includes (l.-r.) Keira Voelker, Sarah Glatter, Christyan Anderson, Mara Ranslem, Autumn Patzel, Queen Brooke Milam, King Kaison Voelker, David Miller, Darren Petersen, Austin Wiese, Max Giggel and Micah Cuevas.
NEWMAN GROVE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Grand Island Police: two wanted men flee arrest, one spits on officer

GRAND ISLAND, NE — Two men are facing charges after police say they fled arrest and one spit on an officer. Grand Island Police responded to a request to remove someone from an apartment in the 3700 block of W State St. around 9:45 Monday night. A news release says officers found 26-year-old Daniel Martinez and 20-year-old Juan Martinez at the apartment, both of whom had active warrants for their arrest. Police say both ran away, but officers were able to detain Juan. They say he spat in an officers face and was in possession of alcohol and marijuana.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
albionnewsonline.com

Color Day will be Saturday at Boone Central

Spirit Week is underway this week at Boone Central High School, and Color Day will be this Saturday, Oct. 8. Students will have special activities throughout the week. Color Day Coronation is set for Saturday at 8 p.m. in the competition gym, and the public is welcome to attend. Final...
BOONE COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Stanton man sentenced as repeat DWI offender

STANTON, Neb. -- A 62-year-old Stanton man was sentenced Monday as repeat DWI offender. Mark Pflueger was convicted of third-offense DWI after being arrested earlier this year by the Stanton County Sheriff's Office. According to Sheriff Mike Unger, Pflueger was arrested while he left a Stanton retail business. Unger stated...
STANTON, NE
KSNB Local4

GIPD arrests three in afternoon standoff incident

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Three people were arrested after a high-risk warrant was served in Grand Island on the north end of town. It all started when Grand Island Police officers responded to 1215 N. Locust Street in reference to white smoke coming from the back of the residence.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
NebraskaTV

2022 Harvest of Harmony Results

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — 2022 Harvest of Harmony Results. Creighton Community High School Division 3 - Good 46.95. Palmyra Jr. and Sr. High Division 2 - Excellent 66.85. Lakeview Community Schools Division 2 - Excellent 60.50. Aurora High School Division 1 - Superior 78.30. Kearney Catholic School Division 2...
GRAND ISLAND, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy