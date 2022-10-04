Read full article on original website
Related
imagesofoldhawaii.com
Kakaʻako Pumping Station
The word “Sewer” is derived from the term “seaward” in Old English, as in ditches and ravines slightly sloped to run waste water from land to sea. From an 1857 story in the Commercial Pacific Advertiser it appears that the first sewer facility to be constructed on Oʻahu was a storm drain located at Queen Street at the foot of Kaʻahumanu Street opposite Pier 11. (ASCE)
hawaiinewsnow.com
Liquor control executives deny culture of retaliation, calling allegations ‘baseless’
‘Don’t look away’: Men from all walks of life gather for annual march against violence. About 100 people joined the Domestic Violence Action Center’s 28th annual “Men’s March Against Violence” in downtown Honolulu on Wednesday. To address court ruling’s fallout, senators review changes to...
hawaiinewsnow.com
City Council clears the way for highrise developments around key rail stops
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu City Council on Wednesday cleared the way for major highrise redevelopment of neighborhoods around the Pearl Ridge and Pearl Highlands shopping centers. The council voted to up-zone the areas near rail transit stops, allowing high rises of 250 feet near the Pearl Highlands Center and...
Honolulu Ballot Proposal Would Steer Money To Affordable Housing
Proponents of a measure to dedicate money to Honolulu’s housing fund see it as an opportunity to help solve Oahu’s affordable housing shortage. Critics, meanwhile, say there are better ways to achieve that goal: chiefly by following the standard budgeting process in which the City Council decides how to spend money each year.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hawaiipublicradio.org
Honolulu Police Department considers concealed firearm rules and laws
It’s been a little more than three months since the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a New York law requiring people to show a need to carry a firearm in public. The decision's impact has already stretched here to Hawaiʻi. The Honolulu Police Department is in the process...
hawaiinewsnow.com
State leaders, tourism officials call tourism marketing deal a solid compromise
‘Don’t look away’: Men from all walks of life gather for annual march against violence. About 100 people joined the Domestic Violence Action Center’s 28th annual “Men’s March Against Violence” in downtown Honolulu on Wednesday. To address court ruling’s fallout, senators review changes to...
hawaiinewsnow.com
HPD holds public hearing on open-carry gun rules following high court decision
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Back in June, the Supreme Court ruled that law-abiding Americans have a right to carry a gun outside the home for self-defense. Four months later, Oahu is about to start changing its rules to comply with that landmark ruling. The Honolulu Police Department is holding a public...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Veterans Affairs Secretary vows to fix system that causes some vets, providers anxiety
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - U.S. Secretary of Veterans Affairs Denis McDonough is in Honolulu to give local stakeholders a status update on the agency’s efforts and find out how to improve services for the more than 100,000 vets in Hawaii. “We’re looking at ways to extend the use of telemedicine...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Rent starts at $1,064 for a 2BD/2BA at Lanai’s newest housing project
The newest housing development to be built on Lanai in over 20 years is accepting applications for affordable and market-rate rentals.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii leads the way in EVs. The state wants to do the same for charging stations
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Juliette Schoeder lives in Waikiki but whenever she needs to charge up her electric car, she has to drive the Hawaiian Electric Co.’s charging station on Ward Avenue. “I’m charging now because I need to drive to Pearl City later. So I need to make sure...
Turkey sees price hike in Hawaii
If you're planning a big family meal, plan ahead. Some businesses are having incentives if you order early, and if you plan on cooking officials say it will cost more this year. According to the US Department of Agriculture, from July 14th to September 14th 840,900 turkeys were killed in commercial facilities as a result of bird flu.
Concerns over open carry restrictions in Hawaii
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Four months after the Supreme Court ruling to allow licensed open carry of a firearm, the Honolulu Police Department is working to change the rules. HPD held a public hearing Tuesday giving people a chance to voice their concerns. Some of HPD’s proposed rules on open carry include a firearm certification program […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Is the Honolulu housing market finally cooling off?
Homebuyers from finding your forever home and lastly the importance of working with a financial expert.
hawaiinewsnow.com
DOH issues red placard to Chinatown shrimp market for food safety violations
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Health ordered a Chinatown shrimp market to shut down after a recent inspection found multiple food safety violations. The DOH issued a red placard on Tuesday to Yan’s Shrimp Market, located on 1039 Kekaulike St. After responding to complaints of food illness,...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Collaborative effort to address crime in Waikiki is making an impact, residents say
WAIKIKI (HawaiiNewsNow) - For years, vagrants would camp out at all hours at Pavilion 4 on Kalakaua Avenue near the Kapahulu Groin in Waikiki. But today, they’re no longer there. And some see that as a sign that the city’s “Safe and Sound” initiative is starting to have an...
KITV.com
Oahu residents take aim at proposed concealed carry regulations
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Being able to conceal carry is something many Oahu gun owners want. In the past two months, nearly 500 people have applied for the permit. But at a public meeting on October 4 at Honolulu Police headquarters, many gun owners also had those proposed regulations in their sights.
hawaiipublicradio.org
Estimated $2.7M worth of illegal fireworks found in Honolulu shipment, Coast Guard says
An estimated $2.7 million worth of illegal fireworks were found in a shipment at the Port of Honolulu and sent back to the continent to be destroyed, the U.S. Coast Guard recently announced. The seizure, which netted more than 13,000 pounds of fireworks, happened in the spring but was kept...
hawaiibusiness.com
Hawai‘i REALTORS Names Jack Legal REALTOR of the Year
Hawai‘i REALTORS®, a leading statewide professional trade organization for the real estate industry, has named Jack Legal the 2022 Hawai‘i REALTOR® of the Year. The award was announced at the Hawai‘i REALTORS® convention at the Sheraton Waikiki in September. Each year since 1967 the...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Court docs: Suspect accused in Kauai school bomb threat dated mother of students
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The suspect accused of threatening to blow up a Kauai school last week had been in a relationship with a mother of students who attended the school, according to court documents. The Garden Island reported the woman, who was dating the suspect on and off for several...
Comments / 12