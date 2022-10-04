ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kakaʻako Pumping Station

The word “Sewer” is derived from the term “seaward” in Old English, as in ditches and ravines slightly sloped to run waste water from land to sea. From an 1857 story in the Commercial Pacific Advertiser it appears that the first sewer facility to be constructed on Oʻahu was a storm drain located at Queen Street at the foot of Kaʻahumanu Street opposite Pier 11. (ASCE)
City Council clears the way for highrise developments around key rail stops

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu City Council on Wednesday cleared the way for major highrise redevelopment of neighborhoods around the Pearl Ridge and Pearl Highlands shopping centers. The council voted to up-zone the areas near rail transit stops, allowing high rises of 250 feet near the Pearl Highlands Center and...
State leaders, tourism officials call tourism marketing deal a solid compromise

‘Don’t look away’: Men from all walks of life gather for annual march against violence. About 100 people joined the Domestic Violence Action Center’s 28th annual “Men’s March Against Violence” in downtown Honolulu on Wednesday. To address court ruling’s fallout, senators review changes to...
Turkey sees price hike in Hawaii

If you're planning a big family meal, plan ahead. Some businesses are having incentives if you order early, and if you plan on cooking officials say it will cost more this year. According to the US Department of Agriculture, from July 14th to September 14th 840,900 turkeys were killed in commercial facilities as a result of bird flu.
Concerns over open carry restrictions in Hawaii

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Four months after the Supreme Court ruling to allow licensed open carry of a firearm, the Honolulu Police Department is working to change the rules. HPD held a public hearing Tuesday giving people a chance to voice their concerns. Some of HPD’s proposed rules on open carry include a firearm certification program […]
DOH issues red placard to Chinatown shrimp market for food safety violations

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Health ordered a Chinatown shrimp market to shut down after a recent inspection found multiple food safety violations. The DOH issued a red placard on Tuesday to Yan’s Shrimp Market, located on 1039 Kekaulike St. After responding to complaints of food illness,...
Hawai‘i REALTORS Names Jack Legal REALTOR of the Year

Hawai‘i REALTORS®, a leading statewide professional trade organization for the real estate industry, has named Jack Legal the 2022 Hawai‘i REALTOR® of the Year. The award was announced at the Hawai‘i REALTORS® convention at the Sheraton Waikiki in September. Each year since 1967 the...
