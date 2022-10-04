In a twist, one case before the U.S. Supreme Court this term involves Andy Warhol and 1981 photo of the musician Prince. The Supreme Court this week hears arguments in a case that is - let's all sigh with relief - nowhere on the culture war barometer. It is a case of huge importance to creative artists of all kinds because it involves copyright. OK, now, look, look, don't mute us. We promise this copyright story is not going to be boring. And joining us to prove that is NPR legal affairs correspondent Nina Totenberg. Nina, welcome.

