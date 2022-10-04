Read full article on original website
Personifying a country ideal, Loretta Lynn tackled sexism through a complicated lens
Rather than extol Lynn in ways she rejected, we should appreciate the agency with which she so impressively crafted her identity in country music.
NPR
She took a photo of Prince that Andy Warhol used. It's about to change the course of copyright
In a twist, one case before the U.S. Supreme Court this term involves Andy Warhol and 1981 photo of the musician Prince. The Supreme Court this week hears arguments in a case that is - let's all sigh with relief - nowhere on the culture war barometer. It is a case of huge importance to creative artists of all kinds because it involves copyright. OK, now, look, look, don't mute us. We promise this copyright story is not going to be boring. And joining us to prove that is NPR legal affairs correspondent Nina Totenberg. Nina, welcome.
NPR
In this production of 'Hamilton,' everything is done in German
And finally today, Lin-Manuel Miranda's award-winning musical "Hamilton" has been playing to sold-out houses in New York, around the U.S. and in various English-speaking countries since 2015. This past week, a production of "Hamilton" opened in one of the top foreign venues for musical theater, Hamburg, where everything is performed in German. Translating all the elements of this very American musical was complicated, as reporter Naomi Lewin discovered.
NPR
Movie Review: Tár
ADAM GOPNIK: (As self) If you're here, then you already know who she is. MONDELLO: So of course she's getting one... (SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "TAR") GOPNIK: (As self) Lydia Tar is many things. MONDELLO: ...From Adam Gopnik, the real-life writer for The New Yorker, playing himself, who's about to interview...
NPR
Television
So on this episode, we have heard about all kinds of friction. But we can't talk about friction without talking about relationships. And real quick, parents, this last segment delves into some more mature content with potentially offensive language. So we want to end our show with some ideas, even some advice, about how to deal with conflict in our relationships from someone who creates romantic tension and friction for a living.
NPR
Saying goodbye to NPR's longtime science correspondent Joe Palca
Correspondent Joe Palca is retiring after 30 years covering science for NPR. We have an homage to his work - sometimes silly, sometimes serious, always scientific. Let's celebrate a journalist who once tried to answer something that I'm pretty sure no one else thought to ask, at least in this way - why corned beef sandwiches - and the rest of the universe - exist.
NPR
Conductor Marin Alsop on her upcoming performances at Carnegie Hall in New York City
NPR's Scott Simon speaks to conductor Marin Alsop about her upcoming performances with the São Paulo Symphony Orchestra at Carnegie Hall in New York City. Maestra Marin Alsop is back at Carnegie Hall this month. She is conducting the Sao Paulo Symphony Orchestra and the Sao Paulo Symphony Choir on two evenings, October 14 and 15.
NPR
How sorority rush is a matching market
Sorority rush. It's a college tradition full of excitement and anxiety for recruits. For economists, it illustrates a concept that plays a huge role throughout our economy: matching markets. JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:. By now, sorority rush has wrapped up on college campuses across the country. That's the time of year...
NPR
The RAP Act would bar the use of music lyrics in court proceedings
YOUNG THUG: (Rapping) I never killed anybody, but I got something to do with that body. I got the streets on my back, carry it like I'm moving a body. RASCOE: Those words are currently being presented alongside other evidence in the case brought against Young Thug, Gunna and others in Atlanta. Representative Jamaal Bowman of New York is a co-sponsor of the RAP Act, and he joins us now. Congressman, welcome to the program.
NPR
Strike by Philadelphia Museum of Art workers shows woes of 'prestige' jobs
PHILADELPHIA — Workers are unionizing in fields where they haven't had a big presence, including world-class cultural institutions. Staff at around two dozen museums across the United States have joined unions since 2019, according to an NPR analysis of news reports and announcements. An ongoing strike at the Philadelphia...
NPR
Consider This from NPR
So a new sports scandal overtook the internet about a month ago. UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: It's a scandal rocking the chess world. UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #2: Wow, what a result. CHANG: Now, before you ask, yes, chess is considered a sport by the International Olympic Committee. The chess world holds a handful of tournaments each year, like the Sinquefield Cup in September. And on September 4, chess grandmasters Magnus Carlsen and Hans Niemann faced off in person. Magnus Carlsen is 31 years old and from Norway. He's considered one of the greatest chess players of all time.
