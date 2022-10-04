ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NPR

She took a photo of Prince that Andy Warhol used. It's about to change the course of copyright

In a twist, one case before the U.S. Supreme Court this term involves Andy Warhol and 1981 photo of the musician Prince. The Supreme Court this week hears arguments in a case that is - let's all sigh with relief - nowhere on the culture war barometer. It is a case of huge importance to creative artists of all kinds because it involves copyright. OK, now, look, look, don't mute us. We promise this copyright story is not going to be boring. And joining us to prove that is NPR legal affairs correspondent Nina Totenberg. Nina, welcome.
CONGRESS & COURTS
NPR

In this production of 'Hamilton,' everything is done in German

And finally today, Lin-Manuel Miranda's award-winning musical "Hamilton" has been playing to sold-out houses in New York, around the U.S. and in various English-speaking countries since 2015. This past week, a production of "Hamilton" opened in one of the top foreign venues for musical theater, Hamburg, where everything is performed in German. Translating all the elements of this very American musical was complicated, as reporter Naomi Lewin discovered.
THEATER & DANCE
NPR

Movie Review: Tár

ADAM GOPNIK: (As self) If you're here, then you already know who she is. MONDELLO: So of course she's getting one... (SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "TAR") GOPNIK: (As self) Lydia Tar is many things. MONDELLO: ...From Adam Gopnik, the real-life writer for The New Yorker, playing himself, who's about to interview...
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mexico, NY
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
NPR

Television

So on this episode, we have heard about all kinds of friction. But we can't talk about friction without talking about relationships. And real quick, parents, this last segment delves into some more mature content with potentially offensive language. So we want to end our show with some ideas, even some advice, about how to deal with conflict in our relationships from someone who creates romantic tension and friction for a living.
TV SERIES
NPR

Saying goodbye to NPR's longtime science correspondent Joe Palca

Correspondent Joe Palca is retiring after 30 years covering science for NPR. We have an homage to his work - sometimes silly, sometimes serious, always scientific. Let's celebrate a journalist who once tried to answer something that I'm pretty sure no one else thought to ask, at least in this way - why corned beef sandwiches - and the rest of the universe - exist.
SCIENCE
NPR

How sorority rush is a matching market

Sorority rush. It's a college tradition full of excitement and anxiety for recruits. For economists, it illustrates a concept that plays a huge role throughout our economy: matching markets. JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:. By now, sorority rush has wrapped up on college campuses across the country. That's the time of year...
COLLEGES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Quammen
Person
George Floyd
Person
Imani Perry
Person
Jon Fosse
Person
Lisa Yee
Person
Toluse Olorunnipa
Person
Robert Samuels
Person
Tommie Smith
NPR

The RAP Act would bar the use of music lyrics in court proceedings

YOUNG THUG: (Rapping) I never killed anybody, but I got something to do with that body. I got the streets on my back, carry it like I'm moving a body. RASCOE: Those words are currently being presented alongside other evidence in the case brought against Young Thug, Gunna and others in Atlanta. Representative Jamaal Bowman of New York is a co-sponsor of the RAP Act, and he joins us now. Congressman, welcome to the program.
HIP HOP
NPR

Strike by Philadelphia Museum of Art workers shows woes of 'prestige' jobs

PHILADELPHIA — Workers are unionizing in fields where they haven't had a big presence, including world-class cultural institutions. Staff at around two dozen museums across the United States have joined unions since 2019, according to an NPR analysis of news reports and announcements. An ongoing strike at the Philadelphia...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NPR

Consider This from NPR

So a new sports scandal overtook the internet about a month ago. UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: It's a scandal rocking the chess world. UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #2: Wow, what a result. CHANG: Now, before you ask, yes, chess is considered a sport by the International Olympic Committee. The chess world holds a handful of tournaments each year, like the Sinquefield Cup in September. And on September 4, chess grandmasters Magnus Carlsen and Hans Niemann faced off in person. Magnus Carlsen is 31 years old and from Norway. He's considered one of the greatest chess players of all time.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy