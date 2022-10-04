Read full article on original website
Investigation By Federal Organized Crime and Drug Trafficking Task Force Leads to Charges Against Six IndividualsThe Daily ScoopBaton Rouge, LA
The Father Who Took the Law into His Own HandsSam H ArnoldBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
3 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Volleyball World - Week4Under The Radar NWLAMansfield, LA
saturdaydownsouth.com
Hayes: Is Tennessee really a Playoff contender? We're about to find out
Here’s the problem with arriving as a program: There’s no such thing 7 days later. Or in the case of Tennessee, 14. “You’re only as good as your next one,” says Tennessee coach Josh Heupel. Or as good as everyone believes. And in the Playoff perception...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Tennessee vs. LSU: Prediction and preveiw
Tennessee looks to keep it undefeated season alive while the LSU Tigers aim to protect home turf Saturday at noon Eastern time on ESPN. Tennessee fans probably thought they had escaped another grueling top-25 showdown the week before Alabama. LSU, after all, struggled out of the gate and did not look like it would be sniffing the top 25 after falling to Florida State.
247Sports
Ole Miss football: Lane Kiffin says he shouldn't have left Tennessee for USC
Hindsight, as the saying goes, is 20/20. And with the benefit of hindsight, Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin said he might not have left Tennessee following the 2009 season to take the USC job. On The Andy Staples Show, Kiffin was asked whether he would take $100 million today or go back 10 years with all the knowledge he has today. Kiffin picked the latter, noting that with the knowledge he'd have, particularly with sports betting, he'd be able to make more than $100 million. Asked about being able to go back 13 years, Kiffin opined, "Then I may just stay at Tennessee."
LSU Football Tweets Out Important Message Prior to 11 am Kickoff
LSU football will host Tennessee this Saturday in Tiger Stadium, but the announced time for kickoff was a bit discouraging for many fans. ESPN announced that the Tigers and Vols would kick off at 11 am this Saturday, before a sold-out Tiger Stadium. Sure, there's nothing like a Saturday night...
LSU football: Weather report for the Tigers’ game vs Tennessee
LSU football is preparing for its biggest game of the season right now. The No. 25 Tigers are getting ready to host No. 8 Tennessee in one of the most highly anticipated matchups on the schedule. A Top 25 clash between two of the Southeastern Conference’s rotational opponents is a special thing. If this game is anything like when Georgia came to town a couple of seasons ago, the Tiger Stadium crowd is going to be up for the challenge.
Tennessee football at LSU: Prediction and odds for Week 6 college football
Two weeks ago, Tennessee football failed to cover for the first time all season. They were 10.5-point favorites over the Florida Gators and did lead 38-21 in the fourth quarter but then took their foot off the pedal and let them score two touchdowns late. Still, the Vols are 4-0,...
tigerdroppings.com
Poll: What Will Be The Outcome Of The LSU-Tennessee Game?
No. 25 LSU (4-1, 2-0 SEC) returns to Tiger Stadium on Saturday morning to host No. 8 Tennessee (4-0, 1-0 SEC). Kickoff is set for 11:00 AM on ESPN. The Vols are a 3.0-point favorite over the Tigers, according to ESPN/Caesars. The over/under is set at 62. LSU's all-time record...
SEC Basketball: Tennessee, Ole Miss among biggest September recruiting winners
Taking a look at the entirety of September, there were multiple SEC Basketball teams who added a commitment during the last month. Of that group overall, which teams were the biggest recruiting winners during the month of September? (NOTE: Recruiting rankings courtesy of the 247Sports Composite) Tennessee, Ole Miss among...
andthevalleyshook.com
4-Star Lexi Zeiss Commits to LSU
LSU lands another one of its top targets in the class of 2024. 5-star Kaliya Lincoln committed to LSU last week. While College Gym News has Lexi Zeiss as a low-end 4-star recruit, the ratings are reflective of her performances up to June 2022 and won’t be updated until June 2023.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Tennessee vs. LSU: The biggest upsets in rivalry history
Tennessee vs. LSU is one of the SEC’s better, now occasional rivalries. Both programs have won national championships. Twice, these programs met in the SEC Championship Game. While they used to meet as part of a 2-year home-and-home, the new scheduling rotation keeps them apart longer than we’d like.
Tennessee football: Uniform combination for LSU game an interesting choice
Although it’s not the first time they have worn this combination away from home, it’s the first time they are wearing them on the road. Tennessee football is rolling out one of its signature uniforms, and the notable return of them will happen Saturday at the LSU Tigers.
wvlt.tv
Tennessee basketball set to open new season
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee and Gonzaga, both of which are projected as preseason Top-10 programs, will play in the inaugural Legends of Basketball Classic, a charity exhibition game on Friday, Oct. 28, at the Comerica Center in Frisco, Texas. Tennessee returns four of its top-five scorers from last season’s...
Better Know a Foe: The LSU Tigers
Our “Better Know a Foe” series resumes this week with a look at LSU — courtesy of Sonny Shipp, who covers the Tigers for 247Sports’ Geaux247.
tigerdroppings.com
LSU Games vs. Tennessee & Alabama Are Officially Sold Out
It was announced Tuesday that LSU's home game vs. Tennessee on Saturday and the Nov. 5th matchup vs. Alabama in Tiger Stadium are both officially sold out. "Tiger Stadium will be filled to capacity for the games against Tennessee and Alabama. Fans still looking for tickets to these games are encouraged to purchase through StubHub, LSU's official ticket marketplace.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Tyreke Key, Tennessee transfer guard, explains biggest difference between mid-major and power-conference hoops
Tyreke Key decided to head back home following 4 strong playing years at Indiana State. The Celina, Tennessee native missed his 2021-22 season with an injury and decided to transfer back to play for the Vols at the end of last season. Key, who was described by Tennessee forward Olivier...
Black substance found at Sevierville Mexican grill
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Mexican restaurant in Sevierville earned the lowest score in the most recent round of health inspections with nearly half a dozen risk factor violations checked off in the report. The grade is a 72 at La Catra-Chada Mexican and Latino Grill, at 737 Dolly Parton Parkway in Sevierville. Catrachada Mexican […]
‘It is really scary’ UT students sleep on the street to get into downtown apartment complex
A large group of University of Tennessee students chose to camp outside an apartment complex in hopes of scoring a home for the 2023-2024 school year. Students told WATE the crowd started to form out The Standard at Knoxville Sunday evening.
East Tennessee native killed in Turks and Caicos shooting
A man with Knoxville area roots who worked as a realtor in Arlington, Va. has been killed in the Turks and Caicos Islands, a British Caribbean territory while returning from an excursion, according to reports.
wvlt.tv
Greyhound establishes new Knoxville bus stop
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Greyhound busses has established a new Knoxville bus stop, according to the business’s website. Greyhound previously saw controversy after establishing a stop on N Cherry Street after closing a dedicated terminal near the Old City. According to the website, the new stop is located at...
wvlt.tv
Knoxville man with over 100 previous charges arrested
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man with over 100 previous charges and 21 children was arrested by Knoxville Police Department officers three times in the last month, according to records obtained by WVLT News. Desmond Hatchett, 43, of Knoxville, was arrested on Oct. 2 after he was spotted on...
247Sports
