ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Tennessee vs. LSU: Prediction and preveiw

Tennessee looks to keep it undefeated season alive while the LSU Tigers aim to protect home turf Saturday at noon Eastern time on ESPN. Tennessee fans probably thought they had escaped another grueling top-25 showdown the week before Alabama. LSU, after all, struggled out of the gate and did not look like it would be sniffing the top 25 after falling to Florida State.
BATON ROUGE, LA
247Sports

Ole Miss football: Lane Kiffin says he shouldn't have left Tennessee for USC

Hindsight, as the saying goes, is 20/20. And with the benefit of hindsight, Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin said he might not have left Tennessee following the 2009 season to take the USC job. On The Andy Staples Show, Kiffin was asked whether he would take $100 million today or go back 10 years with all the knowledge he has today. Kiffin picked the latter, noting that with the knowledge he'd have, particularly with sports betting, he'd be able to make more than $100 million. Asked about being able to go back 13 years, Kiffin opined, "Then I may just stay at Tennessee."
OXFORD, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
Baton Rouge, LA
Football
State
Tennessee State
Knoxville, TN
College Sports
Local
Tennessee Football
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
Local
Louisiana Football
Baton Rouge, LA
College Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
Knoxville, TN
Sports
City
Baton Rouge, LA
FanSided

LSU football: Weather report for the Tigers’ game vs Tennessee

LSU football is preparing for its biggest game of the season right now. The No. 25 Tigers are getting ready to host No. 8 Tennessee in one of the most highly anticipated matchups on the schedule. A Top 25 clash between two of the Southeastern Conference’s rotational opponents is a special thing. If this game is anything like when Georgia came to town a couple of seasons ago, the Tiger Stadium crowd is going to be up for the challenge.
BATON ROUGE, LA
tigerdroppings.com

Poll: What Will Be The Outcome Of The LSU-Tennessee Game?

No. 25 LSU (4-1, 2-0 SEC) returns to Tiger Stadium on Saturday morning to host No. 8 Tennessee (4-0, 1-0 SEC). Kickoff is set for 11:00 AM on ESPN. The Vols are a 3.0-point favorite over the Tigers, according to ESPN/Caesars. The over/under is set at 62. LSU's all-time record...
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jayden Daniels
Person
Brian Jean
andthevalleyshook.com

4-Star Lexi Zeiss Commits to LSU

LSU lands another one of its top targets in the class of 2024. 5-star Kaliya Lincoln committed to LSU last week. While College Gym News has Lexi Zeiss as a low-end 4-star recruit, the ratings are reflective of her performances up to June 2022 and won’t be updated until June 2023.
BATON ROUGE, LA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Tennessee vs. LSU: The biggest upsets in rivalry history

Tennessee vs. LSU is one of the SEC’s better, now occasional rivalries. Both programs have won national championships. Twice, these programs met in the SEC Championship Game. While they used to meet as part of a 2-year home-and-home, the new scheduling rotation keeps them apart longer than we’d like.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Tennessee basketball set to open new season

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee and Gonzaga, both of which are projected as preseason Top-10 programs, will play in the inaugural Legends of Basketball Classic, a charity exhibition game on Friday, Oct. 28, at the Comerica Center in Frisco, Texas. Tennessee returns four of its top-five scorers from last season’s...
KNOXVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu Football#College Football#American Football#College Sports#Vols#Lsu#Tigers
tigerdroppings.com

LSU Games vs. Tennessee & Alabama Are Officially Sold Out

It was announced Tuesday that LSU's home game vs. Tennessee on Saturday and the Nov. 5th matchup vs. Alabama in Tiger Stadium are both officially sold out. "Tiger Stadium will be filled to capacity for the games against Tennessee and Alabama. Fans still looking for tickets to these games are encouraged to purchase through StubHub, LSU's official ticket marketplace.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WATE

Black substance found at Sevierville Mexican grill

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Mexican restaurant in Sevierville earned the lowest score in the most recent round of health inspections with nearly half a dozen risk factor violations checked off in the report. The grade is a 72 at La Catra-Chada Mexican and Latino Grill, at 737 Dolly Parton Parkway in Sevierville. Catrachada Mexican […]
SEVIERVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
wvlt.tv

Greyhound establishes new Knoxville bus stop

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Greyhound busses has established a new Knoxville bus stop, according to the business’s website. Greyhound previously saw controversy after establishing a stop on N Cherry Street after closing a dedicated terminal near the Old City. According to the website, the new stop is located at...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville man with over 100 previous charges arrested

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man with over 100 previous charges and 21 children was arrested by Knoxville Police Department officers three times in the last month, according to records obtained by WVLT News. Desmond Hatchett, 43, of Knoxville, was arrested on Oct. 2 after he was spotted on...
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

247Sports

54K+
Followers
380K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy