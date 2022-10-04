Read full article on original website
NPR
Idaho's Supreme Court will hear challenges to restrictive abortion laws
The Idaho Supreme Court is hearing challenges to some of the country's most restrictive abortion laws today. They include a Texas-style law allowing family members to sue doctors. From member station Boise State Public Radio, Julie Luchetta reports. JULIE LUCHETTA, BYLINE: Since 2020, Idaho's legislature passed three laws. One bans...
NPR
Roe Is Done — Here Are The Next Supreme Court Cases To Watch
The high court, which now includes Biden nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson, will hear cases that will determine the future of affirmative action, voting rights and election integrity. And the president announced that he will pardon people convicted of simple marijuana possession under federal law and D.C. statute. That will impact...
NPR
Courts have blocked a number of the anti-LGBTQ laws from going into effect
This year has seen a record number of anti-LGBTQ laws enacted, many targeting transgender youth. But courts have blocked a number of those laws from going into effect. This week Oklahoma became the latest state to enact a law that targets gender-affirming medical care for transgender youth. Courts have blocked other such laws, at least temporarily. It is all part of a turbulent, fast-moving clash over transgender rights, as NPR's Melissa Block reports.
NPR
Biden to pardon simple federal marijuana possession convictions
President Biden on Thursday announced that he is taking executive action to pardon people convicted of simple marijuana possession under federal law and D.C. statute. The pardons will be done through an administration process to be developed by the Justice Department, senior administration officials told reporters on a briefing call, and will cover citizens and lawful permanent residents.
NPR
Republicans continue to support Herschel Walker even after abortion report
NPR's Leila Fadel talks to conservative strategist Ralph Reed about Herschel Walker, Georgia's anti-abortion Senate candidate, who has GOP support despite reports he paid for a girlfriend's abortion. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. It's less than five weeks until the midterms, and Democrats and Republicans are in an electoral battle for control...
NPR
A look at the conversations Vice President Harris has been having on abortion
Vice President Harris has held meeting after meeting on abortion rights since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. NPR sat in a recent sessions to find out more about her role on this issue. JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:. For Democratic and independent voters, abortion is one of the top motivating...
NPR
Why the U.S. Senate race in Arizona is imperative for Democrats
Control of the U.S. Senate may come down to Arizona, where incumbent Democrat Mark Kelly faces off against Republican Blake Masters. Masters is one of a slate of election-denying candidates in Arizona that former President Donald Trump successfully endorsed in the primaries. But it's Kelly who holds the advantage in the race, both in recent polls and with his sizable campaign war chest. Ben Giles of member station KJZZ in Phoenix has been following this campaign. Ben, Kelly and Masters faced off in their lone debate of the general election last night. What is your biggest takeaway from it?
NPR
A Canadian court considers whether the U.S is a safe place for asylum-seekers
UNIDENTIFIED PROTESTERS: (Chanting) The United States is not safe for refugees. EMMA JACOBS, BYLINE: As government lawyers presented their case inside the Supreme Court in Ottawa yesterday, supporters of the legal challenge gathered outside a Toronto courthouse. At stake - the future of the U.S.-Canada Safe Third Country Agreement. In effect since 2004, it says asylum-seekers who make it to either country need to apply for asylum where they arrived first. Immigrant advocate Diana Gallego criticized the Canadian government for continuing to defend the agreement under which Canada turns asylum-seekers back to the United States.
Report: Walker encouraged woman to have second abortion
WASHINGTON — (AP) — The woman who says Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker paid for a 2009 abortion claims he encouraged her to have another abortion two years later, according to a new report. She declined to have the second abortion, according to the report, and the relationship ended.
NPR
Changes to abortion laws mean OB-GYNs have less opportunities to learn procedure
There are about 6,000 residents in the U.S. training to be OB-GYNs. The Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade has far-reaching implications for them. Katia Riddle has more. KATIA RIDDLE, BYLINE: She was a third-year resident when Dr. Alyssa Colwill knew reproductive health was where she was meant...
NPR
News brief: September jobs data, Biden's marijuana pardons, student loan fraud
After a hot summer in the U.S. job market, economists are on the lookout for less growth. That would actually be welcome news for the Federal Reserve, which is trying to get inflation under control. We'll get the latest numbers on September's job market later this morning. MARTINEZ: NPR's Scott...
NPR
Florida officials are scrambling to limit Hurricane Ian's impact on the election
This first full week of recovery after Hurricane Ian has officials in Florida scrambling to address critical infrastructure issues. The storm displaced families and caused tens of billions of dollars in damage, including to places that were supposed to be polling sites for next month's midterm elections. We start our coverage this hour with NPR's Ashley Lopez.
NPR
How economics retreats made a strong impression on federal judges
Between 1976 and 1999, hundreds of federal judges traveled to a private retreat where they learned from famous economists. These retreats may have had a surprising effect on federal courts. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. Between 1976 and 1999, hundreds of federal judges traveled to an exclusive, private retreat where they learn...
NPR
Democratic Sen. Cory Booker on Biden's executive order on marijuana possession
President Biden announced yesterday that he is pardoning thousands of Americans convicted of simple possession of marijuana under federal law. He's also calling on governors to do the same for state marijuana charges. This announcement has energized activists who see it as a step toward decriminalizing the drug and addressing charging practices that disproportionately impact people of color. New Jersey Democratic Senator Cory Booker has been an advocate for changing federal marijuana policy, and he's on the line now. Welcome back, Senator.
Budd and Beasley face off in lone debate of high-stakes, neck and neck senate race
Democrat Cheri Beasley and Republican Ted Budd agreed to a one-hour debate being held Friday night in Raleigh.
NPR
The White House has a windfall to spend on semiconductor projects
President Biden is visiting an IBM plant in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., today. The company is announcing a $20 billion investment. It's part of what the White House calls a boom spurred by a new law that includes big subsidies for semiconductor projects. A team at the White House is working out how to spend this windfall. Here's NPR's White House correspondent Franco Ordoñez.
NPR
Fox News CEO warned against 'crazies' after 2020 election, Dominion says
Besieged by angry viewers, denounced by then-President Trump, questioned by some of its own stars, Fox News found itself in a near-impossible spot on Election Night 2020 after its election-analysis team announced before any other network that Joe Biden would win the pivotal swing state of Arizona. Fox News CEO...
NPR
Some Democrats push to punish Saudi Arabia after OPEC+ move to cut oil production
Some Democrats in Congress are furious about OPEC+'s decision to cut production by 2 million barrels of oil per day starting next month, and are calling to reexamine ties with key oil producers, and even withdraw U.S. military support from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. A trio of...
NPR
The Biden administration increases efforts to fight student loan forgiveness scams
In other news, the Biden administration is increasing efforts to fight scams targeting student loan borrowers. Fraud is flourishing while borrowers wait for more details on the administration's sweeping plans for student debt forgiveness. NPR's Meg Anderson reports. MEG ANDERSON, BYLINE: The White House is going to cancel up to...
NPR
What the devastation from Hurricane Ian tell us about Florida's building codes
Hurricane Ian was the latest reminder for the need to adapt our infrastructure to deal with the rapidly changing climate. Florida had been preparing for such storms since Hurricane Andrew struck in the early 1990s. The state updated its building codes to make sure new buildings could survive high-wind speeds. But the widespread damage seen during Ian has some asking if the current code is strong enough or if building codes are even the answer to increasingly powerful storms.
