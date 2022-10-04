ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valley Regional Transit adds Meridian route, eliminates others due to low ridership

By IDAHO PRESS STAFF
 2 days ago

New public transit services in Meridian went into effect on Monday.

A new route, called 30 Pine, travels between Ten Mile Crossing and The Village/Kleiner Park via Pine Street, according to a press release from Valley Regional Transit. It operates Monday-Friday, from 6:20 a.m.-10:20 a.m. and 3 p.m.-7:20 p.m. There is no charge to ride the 30 Pine route during the month of October, the release said.

“The addition of the 30 Pine will result in the first-time availability of ADA complementary paratransit service in Meridian,” the release said. “This curb-to-curb service is provided to persons with disabilities who cannot use the fixed-route service because of a disability. The paratransit service area will be ¾-mile on either side of 30 Pine (and at the ends of the route), and the hours of operation will be the same as the 30 Pine.”

Additionally, the 45 Boise State/CWI via Fairview has been rerouted from Interstate 84 to Cherry Lane and Fairview Avenue when traveling between Boise and the College of Western Idaho in Nampa, facilitating increased access to growing areas, the release said.

Other service changes that were implemented Monday include:

- 7A Fairview/Ustick: The current twice-daily extension to Capital High School was eliminated due to low ridership.

- 40 Nampa/Meridian Express: Two trips (the 6:55 a.m. and 2:45 p.m. inbound trips from the Happy Day Transit Center) were eliminated due to low ridership. Also, there will be a minor reroute from Northside Road to Garrity Boulevard.

- 42 Happy Day to Towne Square Mall: An additional midday trip will leave Happy Day Transit Center at 2:20 p.m. and arrive at Towne Square Mall at 3:33 p.m. The bus will leave Towne Square Mall and return to Happy Day at 5:05 p.m.

- 43 Caldwell Express: The route will go into service at Happy Day instead of Jefferson Middle School in Caldwell.

For more information on the service changes, visit: valleyregionaltransit.org/planning/service-changes .

