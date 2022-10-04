Nicollet County sets 5% preliminary levy increase

Nicollet County residents could see their tax bill jump or fall next year depending on their home’s property value.

On Sept. 27, the Nicollet County Board of Commissioners approved a preliminary levy of $25.5 million for the year 2023, a 5.2% increase over the previous year’s $24.3 million.

Despite the increase in the preliminary levy, tax rates under the approved total would decrease by around 7.6%, as a result of the county’s growing tax base. Property valuations, based on recent real estate sales in the county, triggered a near 22% jump in the county’s tax capacity, allowing the county to tax at a 48% rate while collecting more revenue than 2022’s 55.6% tax rate.

For a homeowner with a $375,000 property that did not see any change in value, the lower tax rate would cut around $160 off their bill.

However, many residential property owners are still likely to see a substantial jump in their tax bill, as a result of recent property valuation upticks, in the wake of a hot real estate market. For example, a residential property with an estimated market value of $450,000, which increases by an expected 19.8% from last year, could expect a jump of around $130 in new county taxes.

Not only have the recent valuations changed Nicollet County’s tax capacity, they have also changed which properties are shouldering the burden of the levy. Between 2022 and 2023, Nicollet County’s agricultural land has experienced the greatest rise in wealth, averaging out to be worth 27.7% more.

As a consequence, the agriculture sector grew from funding 29% of the 2022 levy to an estimated 34% of the preliminary levy. In turn, residential property owners are experiencing a drop in their share of the levy from 44% to 40%.

“We’re starting to see a shift from residential having more of the tax burden to agriculture tax classification,” said Nicollet County Administrator Mandy Landkamer.

Primary drivers behind the levy include an additional $1 million for the Health and Human Services Fund, $578,000 in Criminal Justice Services and $122,000 added to the Road and Bridge Fund.

“Staff is our biggest investment within the overall impact to the levy,” said Lankamer. “We do have areas when it comes to different funds within the budget and criminal justice and health and human services are our two largest areas for the overall levy.”

Between now and December, Nicollet County may lower — but not raise — the levy amount. The final budget and levy is scheduled to be adopted at the Dec. 13 County Board meeting following a public hearing at 6:30 p.m on Dec. 1.

But there may not be any substantial changes in store. Since the 5% increase falls below where many other counties in the region have set their tax levies, Landkamer indicated the levy was at an appropriate sum.

“After we went through the process and vetted all the individual departments and all the requests, the Board came up with the responsible decision where they proposed that, if you look at area counties where we fall in, we are on the lower side with our population,” said Landkamer. “I think we’re right in line with where we want to be.”