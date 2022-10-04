ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Metro and TANK to offer free bus rides, park-and-rides during BLINK

CINCINNATI — Those looking to attend BLINK now have a free way to do so without having to worry about finding or paying for parking. Metro and TANK will offer free bus service each night of BLINK (Oct. 13-16) There are four park-and-ride locations planned, including one at Northern...
CINCINNATI, OH
OTR business community 'incredibly excited' by Level One Bar + Arcade expansion

CINCINNATI — Fans of vintage arcade games will soon have a new place to become reacquainted with old friends like Donkey Kong, Ms. Pac-Man and Space Invaders. Nearly 18 months after 16-Bit Bar+Arcade closed its doors in Over-the-Rhine, a longtime Columbus-area establishment with a similar concept is moving into its former space.
CINCINNATI, OH
Ohio to host Forbes Under 30 summits

CLEVELAND — Forbes announced on Wednesday it will host the next three Under 30 Summits in Ohio. The first one will be in Cleveland in 2023, in Cincinnati in 2024 and Columbus in 2025. Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb is excited about what this means for Cleveland. “Having Forbes in...
CLEVELAND, OH

