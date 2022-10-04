Read full article on original website
Metro and TANK to offer free bus rides, park-and-rides during BLINK
CINCINNATI — Those looking to attend BLINK now have a free way to do so without having to worry about finding or paying for parking. Metro and TANK will offer free bus service each night of BLINK (Oct. 13-16) There are four park-and-ride locations planned, including one at Northern...
BLINK 2022 MAP: Organizers unveil map of all planned installations, other event spaces
CINCINNATI — After months of planning and artist announcements, BLINK organizers have released a map of the 101 installations set to make downtown Cincinnati glow this October. What You Need To Know. The map for all 101 BLINK installations is now available online. The event spans 30 city blocks...
OTR business community 'incredibly excited' by Level One Bar + Arcade expansion
CINCINNATI — Fans of vintage arcade games will soon have a new place to become reacquainted with old friends like Donkey Kong, Ms. Pac-Man and Space Invaders. Nearly 18 months after 16-Bit Bar+Arcade closed its doors in Over-the-Rhine, a longtime Columbus-area establishment with a similar concept is moving into its former space.
Ohio to host Forbes Under 30 summits
CLEVELAND — Forbes announced on Wednesday it will host the next three Under 30 Summits in Ohio. The first one will be in Cleveland in 2023, in Cincinnati in 2024 and Columbus in 2025. Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb is excited about what this means for Cleveland. “Having Forbes in...
