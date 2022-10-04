In the market for a cat backpack? You might already be familiar with a cat carrier, which typically comes with a strap to go over your shoulder or a handle that you carry by hand. Cat backpacks have entered into the scene as more and more influencers are hiking and adventuring with their cats outdoors — you've probably seen the trendy clear backpacks that look like bubbles. Whether you're ready for your cat to partake in your adventures, or you just want a hands-free option for traveling with your kitty, you'll need a proper bag to wear around your shoulders. And since you'll be carrying precious cargo, you'll want to give this purchase due diligence.

PETS ・ 8 DAYS AGO