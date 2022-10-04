ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

hiconsumption.com

The 10 Best Dog Harnesses to Buy for Your Pet

Although dog harnesses predate the modern-day leash by hundreds and hundreds of years, the technology is still being evolved and adapted all the time. Invented for sledding sometime around the turn of the first millennia, these devices are now used as a way to keep our pets safe when out and about. Inarguably a better option for owners with larger dogs who pull, harnesses can also be invaluable for those traveling with their pups in the car or tethering them down.
womansday.com

The 8 Best Backpack Cat Carriers for Your Adventure Companion

In the market for a cat backpack? You might already be familiar with a cat carrier, which typically comes with a strap to go over your shoulder or a handle that you carry by hand. Cat backpacks have entered into the scene as more and more influencers are hiking and adventuring with their cats outdoors — you've probably seen the trendy clear backpacks that look like bubbles. Whether you're ready for your cat to partake in your adventures, or you just want a hands-free option for traveling with your kitty, you'll need a proper bag to wear around your shoulders. And since you'll be carrying precious cargo, you'll want to give this purchase due diligence.
The Independent

14 best dog beds to keep your four-legged friend comfy and cosy

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts. The best dog beds aren’t just a place where your pet sleeps at night, they’re a safe haven that dogs can escape to when feeling overwhelmed, a comfy nap spot for daytime snoozing and a way to save your furniture from muddy paws and shedding fur.
petguide.com

Adoptable Dog of the Week - Scooter

This cutie pie is looking for some real special peeps to love him! Our Adoptable Dog of the Week is Scooter, a 4 years old Maltese mix from Sandston, Virginia. He is neutered, microchipped, up to date on his vaccines, and crate trained. Scooter needs to go to a home without any kids or other pets due to his resource guarding issues.
iheart.com

Vet Goes Viral Sharing 5 Dog Breeds He Would Never Own

UK veterinarian and TikToker Ben The Vet normally shares tips on pet health. In his most recent video, he got in on the "As a ____, here are 5 ____ I would never ____" trend, listing the five breeds of dog he would/could never own as a veterinary surgeon. He does make it clear that these are just his opinions and goes on to explain his reasoning for each of the five that make his list.
pethelpful.com

Dog Mom's Solution to Helping Puppy Sleep in the Crate Is Way Too Sweet

One of the first steps of training your puppy involves the dreadful crate. Some dogs have no problem sleeping in there, while others need time to get used to it. And on the rare occasion where it seems impossible for your puppy to get comfortable in the crate, try this trick from TikTok user @pamandpretzel.
PetsRadar

Best dog crates 2022: Provide a mini-home for your pooch

The best dog crates don't sound like they'd be an essential purchase but soon after you bring a puppy home, you will discover how important they can be. Not only are they useful for providing a safe space for your canine pal, they are also a fundamental part of dog training, as you'll particularly find when learning how to crate train a dog.
Refinery29

The Best Dog Collars For Every Pup Personality

Collars aren’t just an essential item for any dog parent for identification purposes. Like harnesses, bandannas, and well-intentioned Halloween costumes, they’re a great way to express your (er, your dog’s) style. A few things are absolutely essential when it comes to finding the perfect collar for Fido: Touch points for attaching a leash are a must, and a comfortable fit (not too loose, but not too tight) are non-negotiables — but then comes the fun part. Whether function and durability is the name of the game or nothing other than fine Italian leather will suffice, we’ve rounded up the best dog collars for every budget and occasion. From Maxbone’s chic take on logo mania to Wild One’s fan-favorite collars, peep our eight chic choices below.
PetsRadar

14 orange tabby cat facts that may surprise you

Full of fire and spunk, orange tabby cats make for the purfect companions if you're after a feline friend that stands out from the crowd. Orange tabby cats have captivated us for centuries and it's not hard to see why. With their sunny and social personalities, head-turning markings and chatty and affectionate natures, they're some of the most adored of our feline friends and make wonderful pets for anyone in search of a true companion.
HuffPost

World's Oldest Dog, Pebbles The Toy Fox Terrier, Dies At 22

Pebbles, the toy fox terrier who was recognized by Guinness World Records as the world’s oldest living dog, died of natural causes on Monday. She was 22, and five months away from her 23rd birthday, according to a press release. Pebbles, a Long Island native, moved to South Carolina...
petpress.net

Canine Companions: Top 10 Dog Breeds That Start With “C”

You can’t go wrong with a dog if you’re looking for a furry friend to add to your family. With so many different dog breeds out there, it can be tough to decide which one is right for you. If you’re looking for a canine companion that starts...
iheart.com

Baby Dogs (Puppies, LOL) Cute and Funny Dog Videos Compilation

Enjoy new funniest and cutest compilation of the week about try not laugh funny baby animals! 🤣. Cats are cute and funny. Dogs are awesome animals. Despite all their differences, they have much in common, too. Cats are surely the most popular pets and awesome animals nowadays. Check out these cute cats and funny dogs in this cute and funny cats & dogs videos compilation. We love all the animals including baby monkey like BiBi and Bon Bon from Animals Home.
KGUN 9

Four Women Were Chosen To Run Antarctica’s Post Office And Count Penguins

Four women from the United Kingdom will travel south in November for an incredible adventure. However, this extended trip will not involve sipping cocktails on warm beaches. Instead of packing swimsuits and sunscreen, they will likely fill their suitcases with jackets, sweaters, boots and other warm clothes. They’ll spend four months in Antarctica managing the world’s most remote post office!
KGUN 9

2-year-old Savannah cat named world's tallest living domestic feline

A cat in Michigan has grown its way right into the record books. Fenrir, a 2-year-old Savannah cat, is the world's tallest living domestic cat, Guinness officials said. Standing 18.8 inches tall, the Guinness Book of World Records published his record in its 2023 edition, USA Today reported. According to...
petside.com

Border Collie vs Australian Cattle Dog – We Put the Breeds to the Test

PetSide may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. With an abundance of intelligence and energy, the border collie and the Australian cattle dog are two phenomenal herding dogs. In the right hands, they can also make wonderful family pets. However, both breeds also need plenty of exercises and mental stimulation to keep them on the right track.
ANIMALS

