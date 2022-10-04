"We have genuine empathy for our clients and strive to make a difference in their lives." For more than 20 years, Tracey Justice has helped families and couples through difficult divorce settlements. Specializing in divorce, custody and child support, Tracey guides families through litigation and helps them realize co-parent relationships can still exist even after a settlement is reached. She focuses on the goal instead of the obstacle when it comes to proceedings, and that’s helped her become recognized as a Top Attorney by the “Fort Worth Magazine” for the past 13 years and counting. Tracey is just as involved in her community as she is in the courthouse, serving on the board for the Spiritual Outreach Worldwide ministry and the Stepping Stones Foundation in Keller. Whether she’s delivering a legal argument or helping others outside of the courtroom, family keeps Tracey going in everything that she does.

