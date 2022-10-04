Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
This Poll Show Hispanic Voters Overwhelming Favor O’Rourke Over AbbottTom HandyTexas State
Ex-NBA Player Suing DFW Airport for Lack of Development Around Sports ComplexLarry LeaseDallas, TX
T. D. Jakes Passes the Torch to His DaughterTom HandyAtlanta, GA
Former Dallas Cowboys Star Cole Beasley Announces RetirementLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
Southlake Style
Park Place Giving $100,000 To Nonprofits
Park Place Dealerships is giving away $100,000 before the end of the year. As part of its annual Season of Giving campaign, the dealership has committed to donating to local nonprofits serving the greater Dallas-Fort Worth area, according to a media release. “For the past 36 years, Park Place Dealerships...
Southlake Style
What's Going On This Month: October
Score your fall family photos and have fun at the same time at Grapevine’s PumpkinFest! For three weekends in October, you can pick out pumpkins to carve at the pumpkin patch, take pictures in cute photo-op areas and go on a Halloween-themed hike on the Meadowmere Park Trail. There will be delicious treats like freshly-squeezed lemonade and funnel cakes to sip and snack on. When the sun sets, the BooMan Group singing pumpkins will come out for a sensational performance. It’s delightfully spooky October fun!
Southlake Style
Southlake Style
"Our goal has always been, and always will be, to tell the positive stories of Southlake." Since 2006, Southlake Style has been on a mission to make a difference in our community as your most trusted resource. Our dedication and ongoing commitment to both readers and local businesses are second to none. Leading our efforts are passionate and creative women driven by our core values of positivity, integrity, initiative, transparency and accountability. As a Southlake-based media company, Southlake Style provides a platform that connects local businesses with our loyal readers through print, digital, social media, events and custom publishing. With the potential to reach more than 150,000 engaged readers and followers each month, we look forward to becoming your preferred marketing partner and watching your business grow.
Southlake Style
Southlake Carroll Students Participate In Texas Boys State
A few Southlake Carroll seniors got to travel to Austin over the summer. During American Legion Texas Boys State, eight Carroll Dragons went to the University of Texas at Austin to learn how to get involved with local, county and state government. After a week full of events, seminars and interactive activities, Jon Cox, William Gornell, David Hubert, Colin Gray, Austin Davidson, Aayush Mishra, Nicholas Bloedow and Arnav Koppala were honored for their involvement at the VFW Post 14’s meeting last month at Feedstore BBQ.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Southlake Style
Southlake's Top Instagrams: Oct. 2-8
October is well underway, and we gotta say: Southlake is looking stylish. Want to be featured in this weekly Instagram series? Tag Southlake, Texas as your location or use #SouthlakeStyle in your next post so it pops up on our feed!
Southlake Style
Kim Miller
"Find something you love to do and call it work." Kim Miller is all about relationships and results! As a Southlake resident for over 23 years, Kim is passionate about making her clients’ real estate experiences as seamless and enjoyable as possible. The Kim Miller Group provides an unparalleled concierge service from start to finish. Inspired by her clients’ trust and loyalty, Kim has an extensive network throughout DFW that helps her find properties both on and off the market. As a proud dragon parent of two grown kids, Kim is still heavily involved in the community that she dearly loves. Kim is proud to say that along with members of KW Dragon Nation, she is a fourth-year Carroll Education Foundation title sponsor of the teacher fund.
Southlake Style
Five Minutes With... Kendra Scott
If you’ve shopped in Southlake Town Square, you know the name Kendra Scott. Back in 2002, this aspiring entrepreneur went door to door, selling her jewelry to local boutiques in Austin. Today, the business in her namesake has stores nationwide and is valued at over $1 billion. Amidst all of the excitement during her visit to Southlake last month, we caught up with the CEO-turned-author about her highly-anticipated new book “Born To Shine.”
Southlake Style
30th Anniversary Of Partners Card Kicks Off
The Family Place celebrated and honored Partners Card sellers and sponsors in Highland Park Village last month. The Dallas-based family violence advocacy agency, The Family Place, is gearing up for another exciting year and the 30th anniversary of Partners Card with their annual Seller Soirée. This year’s event took place at Tory Burch in Highland Park Village on Wednesday, Sept. 14.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Southlake Style
Maria Duque
"I offer a personal and professional approach to buying or selling your home." Raised in a family of architects, Maria was empowered with a deep knowledge of real estate and development while growing up. By the time she moved to the DFW Metroplex, she had already worked as a real estate agent for over a decade. Now she brings her wealth of experience to the area and helps deliver the best results possible for her clients. With her happy, positive attitude nicely complementing her sharp customer service and negotiating skills, Maria is a natural at understanding her client’s unique needs and going after them with great focus, dedication and tenacity. No matter what type of home you’re searching for, you can trust her to take you in the right direction.
Southlake Style
A Home For Your Nice Cars
Wheelhouse Garages is the only customizable luxury garage community in Southlake that you can own and customize to your personal specifications. We offer two garage sizes — single units are 1,500 square feet and double units are 3,250 square feet. Single units are a spacious 25-foot wide by 45-foot deep, with double units measuring 50 feet wide.
Southlake Style
Marion Greer
"We need strong, compassionate and discerning young leaders. That begins at Grapevine Faith." For as long as she could remember, teachers have made a tremendous impact on Marion Greer’s life. Today, she’s excited to be with each family at the start of their Grapevine Faith journey and watch how their students’ lives are impacted. As the admissions director, Marion loves seeing children learn and grow alongside their families and walk through life together, from pre-K all the way to high school. When they graduate, she loves hearing from them as they venture into college, ready to make an impact as authentic Christian leaders. Marion understands that the future is being shaped and molded every day within the halls of Grapevine Faith. Come and see faith in action with Marion and the entire Grapevine Faith family.
Southlake Style
Tracey Justice
"We have genuine empathy for our clients and strive to make a difference in their lives." For more than 20 years, Tracey Justice has helped families and couples through difficult divorce settlements. Specializing in divorce, custody and child support, Tracey guides families through litigation and helps them realize co-parent relationships can still exist even after a settlement is reached. She focuses on the goal instead of the obstacle when it comes to proceedings, and that’s helped her become recognized as a Top Attorney by the “Fort Worth Magazine” for the past 13 years and counting. Tracey is just as involved in her community as she is in the courthouse, serving on the board for the Spiritual Outreach Worldwide ministry and the Stepping Stones Foundation in Keller. Whether she’s delivering a legal argument or helping others outside of the courtroom, family keeps Tracey going in everything that she does.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Southlake Style
Susan Mathews
"I bring extensive knowledge, expertise and negotiation skills to serve the interests of my clients." If there is anyone who understands the pressures of purchasing or selling a home, it’s Susan Mathews. After over a decade of working in Texas real estate, Susan has developed the skills necessary to help others relocate to Southlake, Westlake, Trophy Club and the surrounding areas. In 2021, Susan was recognized as the No. 1 producing agent in Allie Beth Allman’s Southlake office, was the No. 1 agent in Vaquero home sales and was also ranked 27th out of the Top 500 agents in the “North Fort Worth Producers” magazine. Susan holds herself to the highest standards and goes above and beyond to provide unparalleled service to her clients. The only thing she loves more than real estate is the people she meets and works with while on the job.
Southlake Style
Carroll Boys XC Wins Chile Pepper Festival
The Southlake Carroll boys cross-country team was on fire last Saturday at the Chile Pepper XC Festival in Fayetteville, AK. Winning first place overall, the boys team was led by junior Jude Alvarez, who finished ninth with a time of 15:16. Following behind him was senior Logan Cantu in 16th place, senior Robert Freeman in 21st, freshman Caden Leonard in 22nd and sophomore Blake Bullard in 26th.
Comments / 0