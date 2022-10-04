Read full article on original website
Man who allegedly broke into Jacksonville home and hit person with a crowbar, arrested
JACKSONVILLE – The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said that they have arrested Eric Lowe, who allegedly forced himself into a Jacksonville home and hit one of the residents with a crowbar on Saturday morning. According to our news partner KETK, after the break-in a warrant was issued for Lowe’s arrest. Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office and Tyler Police Department then located and arrested the suspect in Smith County. Authorities say that they found what they suspect to be methamphetamines and drug paraphernalia on Lowe when he was arrested and they expect additional charges to be filed.
East Texas man ‘buys’ back his own stolen $10000 mower on Facebook Marketplace, seller arrested
KILGORE – Harrison County Sheriff’s Office said that they and Kilgore Police Department arrested Luis Sanchez of Henderson on Friday, after he was found to be in possession of a $10,000 stolen Kubota lawnmower. According to our news partner KETK, authorities said that they received a complaint on Oct. 1 from the owner of a lawncare business stating that his Kubota zero-turn mower, 16-foot trailer and weed eaters had all been stolen. During their investigation, officials said they obtained a video of a Toyota Tacoma in the area where the equipment was stolen from without a trailer attached. Then they said, the truck left the area with a trailer and equipment in tow. They added that they believe the truck and trailer used were also stolen. The owner of the equipment then contacted the authorities again when he found his mower for sale on Facebook Marketplace.
Smith County Sheriff’s Office hoping to identify alleged mail thieves
SMITH COUNTY – The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is looking for people accused of committing mail theft in the Chapel Hill area. The mail is delivered to this neighborhood between 11 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. According to our news partner KETK, officials shared a photo of a Chrysler 300 that residents have seen near their mailboxes. Law enforcement are asking people to call them if they see the vehicle and not try to approach the car. The sheriff’s office also asked people to let them know if they see a license plate number. The Chrysler has damage to the passenger side front fender and the roof paint of the car was also damaged, said officials. Call the sheriff’s office at (903) 566-6600 with any information.
CPSO: Search for missing teen ends with 1 in custody, 2 on the run
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for two young males in Keithville another is in custody after a missing person search ends in a brief chase. CPSO deputies searched the Grawood Subdivision Saturday afternoon in search of two fugitives described as young Black...
KLTV
Fire destroys house near Lakeport, injures 1 firefighter
GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A house fire burned near Lakeport at about 5:40 p.m. Friday, according to Gregg County Fire Marshal Mark Moore. The fire happened in the 4000 block of Estes Parkway. One person who was in the home escaped unharmed, but one firefighter was transported to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, according to the fire marshal.
Cass County woman missing since September
ATLANTA, Texas – Texas Parks and Wildlife game wardens are searching for a woman from Cass County who has been missing since Sept. 18. According to officials, 64-year-old Kathleen Spanel is nonviolent, very weak and frail, suffers from hallucinations and is often confused. Spanel left home with no money,...
Fatal ATV Crash Reported Thursday Night In Como
A fatal ATV crash was reported to have occurred Thursday night, Oct. 6, 2022, in Como, county officials reported. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Hopkins County EMS were dispatched at 11:19 p.m. Thursday to what was initially reported to EMS as a vehicle crash on County Road 2335 at County Road 2336 in Como, TX. Hopkins County, Brinker and Como firefighters were also dispatched at 11:31 p.m. to what officials learned was an ATV accident, according to dispatch reports.
Longview police make arrest in connection with cold case murder
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview man has been arrested in connection with a seven-year-old murder case. Ceylan Bridges, 25, of Longview, was taken into custody Wednesday and booked into the Gregg County Jail on one count of murder. Bridges’ arrest is in connection with the September 20, 2015 death of Devyn Gibson who was shot and killed in the area of Ledger Street and Sibley Street. The incident was considered a cold case until recently when the Longview Police Department said new evidence surfaced.
Gregg County Jail back in state compliance
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Gregg County Jail has been removed from a state agency’s non-compliant list. The jail was added to the list following an Aug. 29 inspection. “During the review of Medication Administration Records (MARS), multiple records were found to be missing documentation that medication is administered in accordance with written instructions of a physician. Multiple days were observed on multiple MAR records to be missing signatures/initials indicating that medications were administered,” the inspection report stated.
1 injured after Oak Hill Plaza shooting in Nacogdoches
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – A woman was found with gunshot wounds in a car after a Thursday night shooting in Oak Hill Plaza, according to Nacogdoches Police. The shooter is unknown at this time, and officials said the woman was transported to a local hospital for treatment and her injuries “do not appear to be […]
Mother, 2 children dead after Trinity County house fire
TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A mother and her two young daughters are dead after a Trinity County house fire, according to Sheriff Woody Wallace. Deputies, multiple fire departments and EMS were dispatched to the scene around midnight early Thursday morning where the they found “the house was completely engulfed in flames.” Wallace said EMS […]
1 Person Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Longview (Longview, TX)
According to the Longview Police officers, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Longview on Wednesday evening. The crash happened in the area of West Marshall Avenue and [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
East Texas cold case arrest: Police charge man in 2015 killing
The Longview Police Department on Thursday made an arrest in connection with the 2015 killing of Devyn Gibson. According to LPD, the killing was considered a cold case until recently, when new evidence surfaced. Detectives took 25-year-old Ceylan Bridges, of Longview, into custody without incident. He has been booked into...
Police ID Longview woman killed while on motorized scooter
LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview police on Wednesday released the name of a woman they said was on a motorized scooter this week when she was fatally struck by a vehicle. Karen Longoria of Longview “sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene,” police said in a statement.
Fire destroys Smith County mobile home, spreads to woods
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A controlled burn spread to a vacant mobile home and surrounding woods Friday. Smith County Chief Deputy Fire Marshall Chad Hogue said the fire started from a controlled burn on Seven Hills Road, then spread. It destroyed a vacant mobile home and topped the nearby tree line.
Lufkin man arrested for intoxication manslaughter after fatal wreck with motorcyclist
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A fatal wreck involving a truck and a motorcycle led to the arrest of a Lufkin man, police announced. On Thursday morning, the Lufkin Police Department worked a fatal wreck on Old Union Road. Police said 24-year-old Hunter Thompson of Lufkin was leaving Great Oaks Apartments to go to work around […]
Longview police release name of pedestrian killed in Tuesday morning crash
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Police have released the name of a woman killed in a crash on Cotton Street. Longview Police Department reported that a pedestrian in a motorized wheelchair, identified as Karen Longoria, was killed Tuesday when she was struck by a vehicle in the 2400 block of East Cotton Street. The incident occurred at 4:49 a.m. The police report states that Longoria apparently failed to yield the right of way to the driver.
Murder suspect accused of killing two men in Cherokee County turns self in
A man accused in the murders of two men found on the side of an East Texas highway in January has turned himself in, the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Thursday. Devon Harris, 20, of Shreveport, turned himself in to the Mesquite Police Department where he...
Suspect arrested in connection to East Texas stabbing death
LONGVIEW — Police arrested a suspect Tuesday wanted in connection to a Nacogdoches homicide investigation, according to our news partner KETK. James Edward Harris, 60, was arrested in Longview and will be taken to the Nacogdoches Law Enforcement Center. Officials said the suspect was the victim’s boyfriend. Police were called to a residence on Elizabeth Street Oct. 3 “in reference to callers advising a family member was found deceased in the residence.” Officers said they arrived at the scene to find Rose Catherine Garner, 60, from Nacogdoches, dead from injuries believed to have been caused by a stab wound. The Justice of the Peace ordered an autopsy.
Shreveport man arrested in Mesquite for double killing in East Texas
RUSK – A Shreveport man was arrested Wednesday in Mesquite for the capital murder of two people in Cherokee County, according to the sheriff’s office. The suspect, who officials identified as Devon Harris, turned himself into the Mesquite Police Department, according to our news partner KETK. Harris is accused in the murders of Jakari Hogan and Ronnie Pearson on Jan. 30 on Hwy. 79 East at the Cherokee/Rusk County line. The two men were found dead from apparent gunshot wounds after officials received a call about about two injured men found on the side of the highway. A warrant for Harris’s arrest was issued in February, and a multi-agency search for Harris was conducted in both Louisiana and Texas for his arrest, according to officials.
