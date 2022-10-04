ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

WILX-TV

Michigan State University Board faces pressure to cease investigation into former business dean

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University President Samuel Stanley has called for the outside investigation into Dr. Sanjay Gupta to stop. Gupta resigned as Dean of Michigan State University’s Broad School of Business in August after seven years with the school. The university said Gupta resigned amid concerns about his leadership of the college, and also due to “a failure to report under our mandatory reporting policies.”
EAST LANSING, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Veteran Detroit journalist Christy McDonald joins WDIV-Local 4

DETROIT – Veteran Detroit television anchor Christy McDonald will join WDIV-Local 4 as a special correspondent and fill-in anchor on Local 4 News and streaming platform Local 4+, WDIV Vice President and General Manager Bob Ellis announced Thursday. McDonald will start these new roles beginning October 10th. “As I...
DETROIT, MI
1470 WFNT

This is Most Dangerous Place to Live in Michigan

When you think of dangerous cities in Michigan, Detroit and Flint are usually the first ones that come to mind. This may come as a big surprise but those cities aren't the most dangerous in the state of Michigan. They're definitely high on the list but they didn't land at the number spot of a recent study.
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Michigan wins bids to build two battery manufacturing plants, beating out other states

(FOX 2) - Two new electric battery manufacturing plants are coming to Michigan, including one in Wayne County, the state announced this week. A total of 4,462 jobs and nearly $4 billion in economic investment will pour into the state as part of plans to construct a battery component manufacturing facility in Big Rapids and another battery manufacturing campus in Van Buren Township.
MICHIGAN STATE
1240 WJIM

Where are the Best Caramel Apples In Michigan?

Apples are a popular item in the fall. Fall is harvest season for apples, this makes sense. Heading out to the cider mill to grab some fresh cider and donuts is a tradition for many families including my own. A lot of the cider mills are adjacent to orchards and that gives you and the fam a chance to go out and pick your own apples.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

2 electric vehicle battery plants to be built in Michigan, promising nearly 4,500 jobs

Two companies promise to create nearly 4,500 jobs and invest almost $4 billion to produce electric vehicle batteries as part of economic development projects slated to receive a combined $1 billion in incentives, tax breaks and other state assistance. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and economic development officials announced the projects and corresponding incentives Wednesday. ...
MICHIGAN STATE
WLUC

Gov. Whitmer, MSF announce investment in Big Rapids battery production facility

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation announced Wednesday that the Michigan Strategic Fund (MSF) has invested support in global battery company Gotion establishing a Big Rapids manufacturing facility. Governor Whitmer said the MSF Board approved support that will enable up to a $2.364...
LANSING, MI
fox2detroit.com

Jellyfish discovered in Island Lake Recreation Area pond near Brighton

BRIGHTON, Mich. (FOX 2) - Despite being some of the sea's most exotic creatures, jellyfish have become an increasingly common sight in the Great Lakes. While it might feel like the only place someone in Michigan could see the alien-like organisms is at an aquarium, jellyfish now frequent local inland lakes. FOX 2 Photo Journalist Coulter Mitchell found some floating on the surface of Spring Mill Pond, near Brighton.
BRIGHTON, MI
1470 WFNT

Is It Illegal to Drive with Snow on Your Car Roof in Michigan?

It's frightening to type these words, let alone thing them: Winter Is Coming! No, I'm not referring to some special Game of Thrones re-hash where that final season is rumored to be scrapped and remade--that'll never happen. Actual winter is coming to Michigan very soon. Somehow, the first few snowstorms...
allaccess.com

WRIF/Detroit's 'Dave & Chuck The Freak' Ink Long Term Renewal Extension

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP Active Rock WRIF/DETROIT have signed their morning show co-hosts DAVE HUNTER and CHARLES URQUHART of the "DAVE & CHUCK THE FREAK MORNING SHOW" to a long-term renewal extension agreement. The show is also heard on BEASLEY's WBOS/BOSTON, WPBB/TAMPA, and WXRK/FT. MYERS and is available to radio stations across the country through a recent syndication deal with KEY NETWORKS.
DETROIT, MI

