Tune in Tonight - Missing Michigan Woman, Dee Ann Warner, Profiled on TV Show ‘Disappeared’Tracy StengelTecumseh, MI
TV Series Sheds More Light on Dee Ann Warner’s DisappearanceTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
New Orleans-Style Vegan Bar Opens in Ann Arbor, MichiganVegOut MagazineAnn Arbor, MI
The University of Michigan Put a Ban on Tobacco Products Across CampusesMarry EvensAnn Arbor, MI
Popular restaurant chain opening another location in Michigan this weekKristen Walters
MLive.com
Michigan, Michigan State represented on All-Big Ten preseason basketball team
Michigan and Michigan State are represented on the All-Big Ten preseason men’s basketball team. Michigan’s Hunter Dickinson was a unanimous selection by a select media panel, while Michigan State’s Malik Hall was also part of the 11-man squad. Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis was the conference’s preseason Player of...
Can Michigan Bully Its Way To Another B10 Title?
The Wolverines are taking a similar path in 2022 that led to a Big Ten Championship in 2021.
Patience is required, but Mel Tucker’s recruiting classes are already yielding results
Michigan State football is struggling through this 2022 season, but optimism is warranted for future recruiting classes...
HometownLife.com
11 Redford Thurston football players suspended, Eagles forfeit Week 7 game vs. Romulus
The Redford Thurston football team has forfeited its Week 7 game against Romulus. According to first-year coach Antwain White, 11 players have been suspended from the program for one week as punishment for a fight that broke out during the Eagles' 37-21 loss to Dearborn Heights Robichaud a week ago.
MLive.com
Purcell’s Picks: Predicting Week 7 Metro Detroit football matchups
Last week was another solid week by my standards as I went 13-7 with my Metro Detroit football picks. With my overall total sitting at 78-33 for the season, I’m confident I won’t have a collapse moving forward. Wait, did I just jinx myself?. Anyway, it’s time for...
WLUC
10-4-22: High School Boys and Girls Cross Country at Flat Rock, Gwinn High School Volleyball, NMU football prepares for Davenport
Gladstone hits the practice sleds in preparation for Friday's game against Negaunee. Michigan Tech takes down Lakehead in exhibition match, Iron Mountain Class of 2000 state championship football team celebrates with reunion, and Top Plays from Week 6 of High School Football. Updated: Oct. 3, 2022 at 2:06 PM UTC.
Another enrollment record broken this fall at University of Michigan
ANN ARBOR, MI - University of Michigan topped 50,000 enrolled students on its Ann Arbor campus for the second straight year, according data released Thursday, Oct. 6. The enrollment for the fall 2022 semester shows 51,225 students at the university, including 32,625 undergraduates and more than 7,000 in their first year on campus.
Five Iron Golf Coming to Downtown Detroit and Shelby Township
Five Iron Golf, an indoor golf and entertainment experience, is set to open its doors in Shelby Township on Oct. 21, while a downtown Detroit location is slated to open […] The post Five Iron Golf Coming to Downtown Detroit and Shelby Township appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
WILX-TV
Michigan State University Board faces pressure to cease investigation into former business dean
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University President Samuel Stanley has called for the outside investigation into Dr. Sanjay Gupta to stop. Gupta resigned as Dean of Michigan State University’s Broad School of Business in August after seven years with the school. The university said Gupta resigned amid concerns about his leadership of the college, and also due to “a failure to report under our mandatory reporting policies.”
ClickOnDetroit.com
Veteran Detroit journalist Christy McDonald joins WDIV-Local 4
DETROIT – Veteran Detroit television anchor Christy McDonald will join WDIV-Local 4 as a special correspondent and fill-in anchor on Local 4 News and streaming platform Local 4+, WDIV Vice President and General Manager Bob Ellis announced Thursday. McDonald will start these new roles beginning October 10th. “As I...
This is Most Dangerous Place to Live in Michigan
When you think of dangerous cities in Michigan, Detroit and Flint are usually the first ones that come to mind. This may come as a big surprise but those cities aren't the most dangerous in the state of Michigan. They're definitely high on the list but they didn't land at the number spot of a recent study.
fox2detroit.com
Michigan wins bids to build two battery manufacturing plants, beating out other states
(FOX 2) - Two new electric battery manufacturing plants are coming to Michigan, including one in Wayne County, the state announced this week. A total of 4,462 jobs and nearly $4 billion in economic investment will pour into the state as part of plans to construct a battery component manufacturing facility in Big Rapids and another battery manufacturing campus in Van Buren Township.
Where are the Best Caramel Apples In Michigan?
Apples are a popular item in the fall. Fall is harvest season for apples, this makes sense. Heading out to the cider mill to grab some fresh cider and donuts is a tradition for many families including my own. A lot of the cider mills are adjacent to orchards and that gives you and the fam a chance to go out and pick your own apples.
First snowflakes coming to Northern Michigan, see when your town normally sees the white stuff
Our first blast of cold air is coming. It will be cold enough for the Upper Peninsula to have snow. While the first flakes are not imminent for Lower Michigan, here’s a look at when we normally get our first snow. The strongest cold front of the fall season...
2 electric vehicle battery plants to be built in Michigan, promising nearly 4,500 jobs
Two companies promise to create nearly 4,500 jobs and invest almost $4 billion to produce electric vehicle batteries as part of economic development projects slated to receive a combined $1 billion in incentives, tax breaks and other state assistance. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and economic development officials announced the projects and corresponding incentives Wednesday. ...
WLUC
Gov. Whitmer, MSF announce investment in Big Rapids battery production facility
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation announced Wednesday that the Michigan Strategic Fund (MSF) has invested support in global battery company Gotion establishing a Big Rapids manufacturing facility. Governor Whitmer said the MSF Board approved support that will enable up to a $2.364...
fox2detroit.com
Jellyfish discovered in Island Lake Recreation Area pond near Brighton
BRIGHTON, Mich. (FOX 2) - Despite being some of the sea's most exotic creatures, jellyfish have become an increasingly common sight in the Great Lakes. While it might feel like the only place someone in Michigan could see the alien-like organisms is at an aquarium, jellyfish now frequent local inland lakes. FOX 2 Photo Journalist Coulter Mitchell found some floating on the surface of Spring Mill Pond, near Brighton.
Whitmer, Dixon agree to second televised gubernatorial debate ahead of election
LANSING − The two major candidates for governor of Michigan have scheduled a second televised debate ahead of the Nov. 8 election, broadcasters announced Wednesday. A live one-hour debate between Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Tudor Dixon, the Republican challenger, will be held at 7 p.m. Oct. 25 at Oakland University in Rochester....
Is It Illegal to Drive with Snow on Your Car Roof in Michigan?
It's frightening to type these words, let alone thing them: Winter Is Coming! No, I'm not referring to some special Game of Thrones re-hash where that final season is rumored to be scrapped and remade--that'll never happen. Actual winter is coming to Michigan very soon. Somehow, the first few snowstorms...
allaccess.com
WRIF/Detroit's 'Dave & Chuck The Freak' Ink Long Term Renewal Extension
BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP Active Rock WRIF/DETROIT have signed their morning show co-hosts DAVE HUNTER and CHARLES URQUHART of the "DAVE & CHUCK THE FREAK MORNING SHOW" to a long-term renewal extension agreement. The show is also heard on BEASLEY's WBOS/BOSTON, WPBB/TAMPA, and WXRK/FT. MYERS and is available to radio stations across the country through a recent syndication deal with KEY NETWORKS.
Comments / 0