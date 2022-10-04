Read full article on original website
Hochul says she had no role in New York’s $637M deal with campaign donor
Albany, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul said that before her staff authorized $637 million in payments to a major campaign donor, she was never asked to give final approval to the taxpayer-funded deal for Covid-19 tests. Hochul described her arms-length involvement in the deal when questioned about the matter...
Governor Hochul Snubs Newburgh, New York When Meeting Biden
Poughkeepsie made national news today but Governor Hochul failed to give Newburgh, New York any credit in a possible botched tweet. Was it an honest mistake or did she really not know where she was?. New York's gubernatorial election is just about a month away and Kathy Hochul is campaigning...
Italian Americans push back against proposal to end Columbus Day in New York state
Democratic Assembly Member Marcela Mitaynes, who is Indigenous, formally introduced legislation at the end of September to end the holiday in New York state and replace it with Indigenous People's Day.
NY1
Hochul: Dozens of New York communities get aid to boost public safety
Municipalities in New York will be able to receive $9 million in federal funding to boost public safety and preparedness, Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday announced. The money will be allocated to bomb squads, hazardous materials teams, canine teams and tactical teams. The money will also go toward urban search and rescue teams, Hochul's office said.
Washington Examiner
Kathy Hochul activating National Guard for NYC migrant 'relief center': Report
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is reportedly set to activate the National Guard to assist with the logistics of a tent city being set up in New York City for immigrants. Hochul moved to mobilize a unit of 100 reservists to New York City to assist Mayor Eric Adams for "logistical and operational" support, according to a report from the New York Post. The National Guard is reportedly recruiting reservists partially based on how well they speak Spanish.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Micron to open 'transformational' chip plant in Syracuse suburb, bring thousands of jobs
The computer memory chip specialist Micron will build a chip manufacturing facility in the White Pine Commerce Park in the town of Clay, potentially bringing tens of thousands of jobs to the region, U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer said Tuesday during a news conference. President Joe Biden released a statement on...
CNY Announcement Draws Twitter Response from White House
The private investment every made in New York State history? That's what the company behind Tuesday's big economic news is saying about its plan to pour billions into the upstate economy. An announcement of billions of dollars worth of economic investment and thousands of jobs coming to Central New York...
Watch Micron CEO announce plans to build $100B chip complex near Syracuse (livestream)
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Micron President and CEO Sanjay Mehrotra is in Syracuse today to announce the computer chip maker plans to spend $100 billion and build four high-tech plants in Onondaga County. U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer, Gov. Kathy Hochul and Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon will announce the news, along...
Church group sues New York State on gun law restrictions
BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York State's revised concealed carry gun permit law — which was approved by Gov. Kathy Hochul and lawmakers earlier this year to address the U.S. Supreme Court ruling, which struck down the previous state law — is now facing a new legal challenge.
No More Gas Snowmobiles In New York State?
The best time of the year is finally here! Football season is cranking, the kids are back to school and the cooler, shorter days are upon us. The winter in New York State is looming!. But when the snow starts to fly, will your sled be ready? Snowmobiling is big...
This Small Town In New York State Among The Worst In America
One small town in New York State has made the list of the worst small towns in America. WalletHub looked at more than 1,300 small towns in the United States with populations between 25,000 and 100,000 to create the list. Its determinations are based on 43 key indicators of livability, such as housing costs, school-system quality, homeowner rates, restaurants per capita, crime rates, and the percentage of the population living in poverty.
NY1
Churches challenge New York's ban on guns in sensitive locations
More than two dozen churches and a socially conservative organization this week filed a federal lawsuit challenging New York's restrictions on guns in sensitive areas. The lawsuit is the latest effort to challenge New York's law approved in the wake of a Supreme Court decision that found a century-old concealed carry law was unconstitutional. State lawmakers and Gov. Kathy Hochul agreed to a measure that limited where guns can be carried as well as created new requirements for a concealed carry license.
New Polling Breaks Down Close Race in NY-22 – Conole Trails Williams
The latest polling numbers on the upcoming election in New York's 22nd Congressional District make two things clear - the race is close, and most voters don't know the candidates. Conducted by the Sienna College Research Institute and Spectrum News between September 25-28, the survey included 453 likely voters in...
Micron picks Syracuse suburb for huge computer chip plant that would bring up to 9,000 jobs
Micron Technology plans to spend up to $100 billion building a mega-complex of computer chip plants in Syracuse’s northern suburbs in what would be the largest single private investment in New York history. Micron plans to announce details today about the project, which would create up to 9,000 jobs...
Gas Prices About To Soar Again In New York State
Love to drive but hate the gas prices? It is not going to get any better any time soon here in New York State. The prices change more than the weather it seems these days. Just when we were all enjoying a bit of a reprieve from the extreme prices, there is word this week that the prices are about to surge again around The Empire State! The reason? OPEC is making a few changes to their production.
WKBW-TV
New York State Department of Transportation looking to hire over 600 statewide, nearly 90 in Western New York
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Across the state, the New York State Department of Transportation is hiring fleet technicians and highway maintenance workers. The openings include both permanent and seasonal roles. 649 positions are currently available across the state, 86 of which are right here in Western New York. “Our...
This Is The Best City For Golfers In New York State
Earlier this week, we celebrated National Golf Lovers Day, and New Yorkers all over the state hit the links. Why Fall Is The Perfect Time To Go Golfing In New York State. Fall is one of the best times of the year to gather up your friends and go golfing. The summer heat and humidity have hit the road, making it cool and comfortable to spend a good chunk of time outdoors.
NY1
Hochul touts guns off streets; Zeldin receives more police endorsements
A pair of digital ads were released Tuesday by Gov. Kathy Hochul's campaign touting her administration's efforts to reduce gun violence and, separately, her support for abortion rights. Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin's campaign, meanwhile, announced yet another law enforcement endorsement, his 28th so far of the campaign as he continues...
buffalorising.com
NYS Safe Streets Coalition urges Governor Hochul to sign bill that would further empower municipalities.
NYS Safe Streets Coalition, of which GObike Buffalo is a part, is looking for answers as to why a bill – to significantly increase state funding when municipalities implement Complete Streets changes to their streets and roadways, making it easier for municipalities to do so – has not been signed into law. The bill was successfully passed by both houses, but has been sitting on the Governor Kathy Hochul’s desk since June, with nary a word from her office.
